NO IT'S NOT
Trump: ‘I Was Surprised’ With LGBTQ Ruling Since SCOTUS Is ‘Supposed to Be in Our Favor’
President Donald Trump says he was “surprised” with last week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers’ civil rights, suggesting he was “supposed” to win.
Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation’s highest court is supposed to “favor” him.
“I was surprised, I was surprised,” Trump told CBN’s David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump’s first SCOTUS appointee. “Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised.”
The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.
“Well, so far we’re not doing too well,” Trump continued. “Look: We’ve had a lot of losses, with a court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means.”
“We need – you know you’ll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years. It could even be more than that, it could be three or four. If you have a radical left group of judges, religion, I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So – If you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out, it’s going to be gone.”
Watch:
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump tells me he was, “surprised” by Neil Gorsuch’s LGBT ruling, weighs in on John Roberts too. Watch a clip from my White House sit-down interview today with @realDonaldTrump . @POTUS @CBNNews @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/BW9LJJZSMG
— David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020
