AYFKM?

Trump Plans to End Coronavirus Task Force: NYT

Published

on

Amid multiple projections of coronavirus deaths about to “nearly double” to 3000 per day and new infections to increase about ten-fold President Donald Trump is set to end the Coronavirus Task Force. What started as a January 31 executive order for public relations purposes that did almost nothing until the death toll exploded became a highly-watched group.

But for Trump, who craves the spotlight, its members’ high-profiles have become problematic.

“Trump administration officials are telling members of the coronavirus task force that the White House plans to wind down the operation and it’s not clear whether any other group might replace it,” The New York Times is now reporting.

NCRM earlier today in an exclusive reported that Vice President Mike Pence has “slacked off” on holding the coronavirus Task Force meetings. He led 24 in March, just 18 in April, and only two last week.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. On Monday the nation saw a new milestone set, with the death toll breaking 70,000 people.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

AYFKM?

Trump Launches Late-Night All Caps Rant Implying He Wants to ‘Cure’ the Coronavirus Crisis by Sending America Back to Work

Published

1 month ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Trump’s Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: ‘Is This How the Hunger Games Began?’

At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his “plan” to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.

“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Sunday marked day seven of the 15-day “stay at home” policy just one-third of the nation is under.

It’s not surprising, given his recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, barely more than two weeks ago, on March 5,  Trump lied about what medical experts were saying while he tried to minimize the lethality of COVID-19.  The President falsely suggested to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus – and even went so far as to say going back to work will make people get better.

“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,” Trump lied.

Thousands of people did not recover from the deadly coronavirus by “going to work.”

But it looks like the President is poised to consider implementing that as policy, instituting what Britain tried – until a study showed “that as many as 250,000 people could die as a result.”

Here’s how some are responding:

Continue Reading

AYFKM?

Trump Deploying Border Patrol’s Highly-Armed Elite Tactical Agents to Round Up Undocumented Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities

Published

3 months ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Continuing his attacks on his enemies one week after being acquitted on articles of impeachmenmt President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a group of the Border Patrol’s elite tactical agents to deploy in major sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reports.

Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, BORTAC, are being sent to sent to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J.

BORTAC “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.”

These are top border patrol agents, who use stun grenades and other weapons usually reserved for warfare “in the most rugged and swelteringly hot areas of the border.”

BORTAC agents receive “enhanced Special Forces-type training, including sniper certification,” and “the officers typically conduct high-risk operations targeting individuals who are known to be violent, many of them with extensive criminal records.”

“Their presence could spark new fear in immigrant communities that have been on high alert under the stepped-up deportation and detention policies adopted after Mr. Trump took office,” the Times notes.

Former CBP commissioner Gil Kerlikowske calls the decision a  “significant mistake.”

“If you were a police chief and you were going to make an apprehension for a relatively minor offense, you don’t send the SWAT team. And BORTAC is the SWAT team,” Kerlikowske, a former chief of police in Seattle, told the Times. “They’re trained for much more hazardous missions than this.”

 

Image by Kristoffer Grogan/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Flickr 

Continue Reading

AYFKM?

‘Ethical Hemorrhagic Fever’: Experts Stunned as McConnell Brags He’s Handing Control of Impeachment Trial to Trump

Published

5 months ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is bragging that he’s handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel,” the Kentucky Republican Leader told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office and the people representing the President in the well of the Senate,” he said, presumably referring to Republican Senators.

To be clear, this is effectively the jury foreman taking orders from the defendant’s attorneys to determine how the trial will play out, how long it will go on for, who – if any – the witnesses will be, and how it will end.

In short, McConnell just admitted there will not be a real trial.

NCRM was the first outlet to report earlier Thursday that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland had walked in to McConnell’s office this afternoon.

Related: Trump White House Already Scripting How Impeachment Trial Will Play Out? WH Counsel Just Walked Into McConnell’s Office

Later, NBC News reported they in fact did meet with McConnell for an hour to plan how the impeachment trial will go forward.

Legal, political, and ethics experts seeing McConnell admit to relinquishing control of a co-equal branch of government to the person who will be on trial in the Senate are expressing shock.

 

 

Continue Reading

