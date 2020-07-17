Connect with us

Trump Spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp Gets Shut Down on CNN With List of Times President Said COVID-19 Would Go Away

Published

on

During a very contentious interview with a spokesperson for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, CNN host Poppy Harlow was forced to cut-off senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp and list off all the times the president predicted the COVID-19 crisis would subside on its own.

In the interview, which ran over 15 minutes, the CNN host and the Trump spokesperson repeatedly talked over each other, with Harlow at one time telling her guest that they had plenty of time to discuss the topics at hand and to please let her finish asking her questions.

As host Harlow attempted to press her on the growing caseload of COVID-19 infections, Schlapp attempted to bring former Vice President Joe Biden into the conversation which forced the CNN host to stop her.

“Mercedes, Mercedes, I think it does a disservice,” Harlow interrupted. “We have time so we don’t have to talk over one another. I think it does a disservice to our viewers to do that — let’s not fight, let’s talk about the facts.”

“Here are the facts,” she proceeded. “You said the president didn’t downplay this. Exactly one month ago today, the president said ‘it’s fading away.’ January 22nd in Davos, Switzerland, ‘it’s totally under control.’ February 22nd, ‘we shut it down.’ February 10th it ‘goes away in April with the heat, a lot of people think.’ February 26th ‘the risk to the American people remains low.’ February 28th, quote, ‘this is their new hoax.’ May 8th, ‘It is going to go away without a vaccine,’ that’s what I’m talking about.”

“What the president has been able to accomplish with the working — working with our both Democrat and Republican governors is ensuring that they have the resources they need to combat the coronavirus. This president –,” the spokesperson parried before being pulled up short again.

“They don’t have the resources they need,” Harlow cut in. “Republican Governor Larry Hogan…”

“He praised the president,” Schlapp interrupted. “He praised the president beforehand.”

“Yes, he did,” Harlow explained. “He had to fly in $9 million worth of masks from South Korea because he could not get enough. He said that he was waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response and [it] was hopeless.’

‘Political Hack’ Kellyanne Conway Destroyed for Condescendingly Comparing Standing in Line to Vote to Buying Cupcakes

Published

2 months ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway for the second time on Wednesday is drawing outrage for her offensive remarks. After painting a target on the back of the Twitter executive responsible for preventing disinformation and hoaxes, she’s now under fire for comparing standing in line to vote to standing in line to buy cupcakes.

On Wednesday, Conways remarks drove her to the number two slot on Twitter’s top trending items, just below the SpaceX launch.

“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake,” she said, somewhat condescendingly.

“So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Not all of America waits in line to buy cupcakes in Washington, D.C. And those who wait in line the most to vote generally live in poor and minority neighborhoods.

Americans can and do wait in line, often for hours, to vote. They shouldn’t have to. In the middle of a pandemic Americans want the opportunity to not contract – or spread – the deadly virus the President she works for has made even worse.

One American, U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, had the perfect response to Conway’s condescension.

His remarks were echoed by others:

And still others had a few words to share about Conway’s comments:

‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response

Published

3 months ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is under attack for what some see as revealing her ignorance about the very basics of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Others, suggesting she’s smart enough to know better, are attacking her for intentionally gaslighting to rile up President Donald Trump’s base.

On Fox News Wednesday morning Conway pushed her boss’s latest attempt to divert blame, this time insisting the World Health Organization is at fault for the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday he announced he is defunding the organization amid the worldwide pandemic.

Conway suggested COVID-19 is the 19th strain of the virus, and faulted the WHO for not having learned from the previous 18 strains. In fact, as most know, COVID-19 was first identified in 2019, hence the “19” in its name.

“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that,” Conway said, leading many to mock her.

