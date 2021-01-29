RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatened Defending Freedom May Require ‘The Price of Blood’ – Just Days Before the Election
It was October 27, exactly one week before the November 2020 election, and Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene was in a Pennsylvania gun shop giving an interview to a pro-gun activist. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook live, as Mother Jones reported.
“If this generation doesn’t stand up and defend freedom, it’s gone,” Greene told pro-gun activist Chris Dorr. “And once it’s gone, freedom doesn’t come back by itself. The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”
She also told viewers, “You have a choice of either voting for freedom by voting for Donald J. Trump for president again for four more years, voting Republican straight down your ballot, or you’re going to vote for socialism and vote to completely end America as we know it.”
Mother Jones posted a short excerpt:
In the full interview Greene also told her audience, “gun rights are women’s rights,” and promised, “I will be fighting especially hard against those women, the radical women, in Congress,” referring to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “the Squad.”
Greene has called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “treason.” It wasn’t the first time. A video of her harassing and bullying Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., telling him, “I carry a gun,” went viral this week.
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
Mellissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani’s “star” witness during the Michigan state legislature “hearing” on non-existent election fraud has been widely mocked – so much so “Saturday Night Live” parodied her in its cold open last week.
The Daily Beast reports, “In her first interview since going viral—and getting lambasted by Saturday Night Live—Michigan IT contractor and ‘voter fraud’ ‘witness’ Mellissa Carone insisted to Inside Edition that she was not intoxicated during her ‘hearing’ with Rudy Giuliani last week.”
“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.” As for the waves of criticism she’s received for her incoherent performance, she said she’s “not hurt,” explaining: “That’s my personality.”
Mellissa Carone is now talking to right wing media, including Sarah Palin’s website, where she shared her thoughts on the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Carone doesn’t mince words,” Sarah Palin dot com reports. “While she’s been called ‘a drunk’ and ‘stupid’ by the basement dwellers, this mother of a four-year old and a four-month old keeps telling her story with a smile.”
“This is what they do to Trump,” Carone said. It’s not going to work with me. I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me. This started with COVID. The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID. Then the impeachment process. They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion. Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”
And despite spending last week sharing a table with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – who both tested positive for coronavirus – she’s not concerned, nor is she self-isolating.
Inside Edition says that Mellissa Carone is defying a county health mandate and refusing to go into quarantine.
“I’m not concerned at all,” she says, after prolonged exposure to both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.https://t.co/BqDBrBPm7y pic.twitter.com/28dWSeZdWo
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 8, 2020
Carone is resolute in her beliefs, which she says were forged in the private schools she attended.
“Trump won in a landslide,” said Carone. “We are going to prove it.”
She is not backing down, and warns she has a lot more valuable information.
“They’re scared because I have too much,” Carone said. “They’re scared of what I have. What is coming out next week is crazy. I found it all.”
Trump Spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp Gets Shut Down on CNN With List of Times President Said COVID-19 Would Go Away
During a very contentious interview with a spokesperson for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, CNN host Poppy Harlow was forced to cut-off senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp and list off all the times the president predicted the COVID-19 crisis would subside on its own.
In the interview, which ran over 15 minutes, the CNN host and the Trump spokesperson repeatedly talked over each other, with Harlow at one time telling her guest that they had plenty of time to discuss the topics at hand and to please let her finish asking her questions.
As host Harlow attempted to press her on the growing caseload of COVID-19 infections, Schlapp attempted to bring former Vice President Joe Biden into the conversation which forced the CNN host to stop her.
“Mercedes, Mercedes, I think it does a disservice,” Harlow interrupted. “We have time so we don’t have to talk over one another. I think it does a disservice to our viewers to do that — let’s not fight, let’s talk about the facts.”
“Here are the facts,” she proceeded. “You said the president didn’t downplay this. Exactly one month ago today, the president said ‘it’s fading away.’ January 22nd in Davos, Switzerland, ‘it’s totally under control.’ February 22nd, ‘we shut it down.’ February 10th it ‘goes away in April with the heat, a lot of people think.’ February 26th ‘the risk to the American people remains low.’ February 28th, quote, ‘this is their new hoax.’ May 8th, ‘It is going to go away without a vaccine,’ that’s what I’m talking about.”
“What the president has been able to accomplish with the working — working with our both Democrat and Republican governors is ensuring that they have the resources they need to combat the coronavirus. This president –,” the spokesperson parried before being pulled up short again.
“They don’t have the resources they need,” Harlow cut in. “Republican Governor Larry Hogan…”
“He praised the president,” Schlapp interrupted. “He praised the president beforehand.”
“Yes, he did,” Harlow explained. “He had to fly in $9 million worth of masks from South Korea because he could not get enough. He said that he was waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response and [it] was hopeless.’
Watch below:
‘Political Hack’ Kellyanne Conway Destroyed for Condescendingly Comparing Standing in Line to Vote to Buying Cupcakes
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway for the second time on Wednesday is drawing outrage for her offensive remarks. After painting a target on the back of the Twitter executive responsible for preventing disinformation and hoaxes, she’s now under fire for comparing standing in line to vote to standing in line to buy cupcakes.
On Wednesday, Conways remarks drove her to the number two slot on Twitter’s top trending items, just below the SpaceX launch.
“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake,” she said, somewhat condescendingly.
“So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”
Kellyanne: If you can stand in line for a cupcake, you can stand in line to vote pic.twitter.com/iTEvPZjNu7
— Peter Wade ???? (@brooklynmutt) May 27, 2020
Not all of America waits in line to buy cupcakes in Washington, D.C. And those who wait in line the most to vote generally live in poor and minority neighborhoods.
Americans can and do wait in line, often for hours, to vote. They shouldn’t have to. In the middle of a pandemic Americans want the opportunity to not contract – or spread – the deadly virus the President she works for has made even worse.
One American, U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, had the perfect response to Conway’s condescension.
To be clear, Georgetown Cupcakes in D.C. right now is delivery only.
So if that’s your arbitrary standard Kellyanne, I think it’s time that our country has national vote-by-mail. https://t.co/AyNttIxJTC
— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 27, 2020
His remarks were echoed by others:
Not only was it a reprehensible comparison by @KellyannePolls, it was also a lie. https://t.co/u6Igvmfi28
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 27, 2020
And still others had a few words to share about Conway’s comments:
It is so glaringly obvious they want to create two voting systems, one for them and their voters and one for the rest of us. Similar to the legal system they’ve created for themselves. Rest assured, Kellyanne and everyone in the WH will vote-by-mail. Because it is convenient. https://t.co/GhHt3FvJdB
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 27, 2020
If you can mail people checks you can mail people ballots.
Is she living in a fantasy world where criminals don’t want to steal checks but really want to vote?
— JRehling (@JRehling) May 27, 2020
No Kellyanne- it doesn’t work that way, cupcake. Voting is a right- by mail or in person. Get over it #snowflake https://t.co/CRV532RzyP
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 27, 2020
Guess what, @KellyannePolls? You have the option to order cupcakes by mail. https://t.co/9q1mstYTkD https://t.co/b0ebADf0Rk
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 27, 2020
.@KellyannePolls assumes that those in line for a cupcake are those hesitant to vote in person. Numerous immuno-compromised individuals aren’t buying cupcakes & they would like to vote.
Does @realDonaldTrump believe in the universal right to vote or not? https://t.co/nq2euTZ1aj
— Indivisible NE Iowa (@IndivisibleNEIA) May 27, 2020
.@KellyannePolls is a paid propagating debunked BS, with the gall of comparing vote by mail to cupcakes from the party who believes guns are just like cars.
This is a transparent effort to suppress & disenfranchise your constitutional right to vote bc they fear it https://t.co/oJlAAcKYoz
— Trinity (@TrinityResists) May 27, 2020
Voting is a constitutional right.
Eating fancy cupcakes is a luxury
There’s a big difference Kellyanne
But you knew that already. pic.twitter.com/gyOBX2FKFC
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 27, 2020
