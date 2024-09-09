RIGHT WING IDIOCY
No, Haitian Immigrants Aren’t Eating Cats in Ohio
The latest conspiracy theory to make it out of MAGA world is that Haitian immigrants moved to Ohio to eat people’s beloved pets—from geese and ducks to even cats. It should go without saying that this is false, but considering it’s been shared by pundits like Charlie Kirk and even vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance (R-OH), it apparently needs to be said.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance accused Vice President Kamala Harris of being derelict in her duties as Border Czar, citing the conspiracy theory on Monday.
“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance wrote.
Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio.
Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i
— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024
READ MORE: 'I'm Not Suicidal': Kari Lake Pushes Hillary Clinton Murder Conspiracy Theory
Charlie Kirk made a similar tweet on Sunday, including a screenshot of an anonymized Facebook post.
“Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal. Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly. Save our pets. Secure our borders,” Kirk wrote.
Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new… pic.twitter.com/LTnlaL4N0v
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2024
X owner Elon Musk replied, taking Kirk’s post at face value, writing, “Apparently, people’s pet cats are being eaten”.
Haitians have been explicitly singled out in this case because of an influx of Haitian immigrants to Springfield, Ohio. Approximately 20,000 people have come from Haiti to Springfield, according to the New York Times. The Times reports that the new immigrants have helped the city bounce back from a decline both of businesses and population.
In 2014, Springfield launched a plan to bring businesses back to the city—leading to 8,000 new jobs by 2020. There were many new jobs, but there weren’t enough people to fill all the positions. Enter the Haitian community, who filled the positions, made new lives for themselves, and have even started opening their own businesses.
“There was a time, not too long ago, when we were a dying city, hemorrhaging people and jobs to other places. And the good Lord heard our prayers, and brought us the gift of the Haitian immigrant community,” Korge Mori, a Springfield resident, told the Times.
As for the specific claims by Vance and Kirk, the Springfield police have no reports of pet cats being taken and eaten, according to the Springfield News-Sun. While there was a recent case of a woman being accused of killing and eating a cat, that took place in Canton, Ohio. There is no evidence the woman, Allexis Telia Ferrell, is Haitian, and she has been a registered voter in Ohio for six years, according to The Daily Dot. And, as the Daily Dot points out, Canton is nowhere near Springfield.
Though it’s been a common urban legend that Haitian people eat cats, it does not appear to be based in any fact. A Google Books search of books with the subject “haiti” prints up nothing about eating cats being a part of Haitian culture. In fact, the only references are similar to ones like in the book Tropics of Haiti: Race and the Literary History of the Haitian Revolution in the Atlantic World, 1789-1865 by Marlene Daut. In this book, Daut refers to a claim of cat-eating by Edward Long, a historian who died in 1813—a claim Daut calls “bizarre.”
The idea of Haitians eating people’s pet cats is just another ugly urban legend with no basis in reality—much like similar claims against other immigrants to America. While it’s generally safest to keep your cats inside, it’s not to protect them from hungry people, but from being hit by cars.
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Jen Psaki Elegantly Dismantles Reporter’s Claim ‘A Lot of the Media’ Is Saying Biden Is Just a Third Term of Obama
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday once again elegantly dismantled a reporter’s ill-informed, unimportant, and sexist question, urging her to identify who is spreading rumors and for her to share her “data.”
Far right wing outlet Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson claimed that “given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in this Biden administration and the President’s relatively light schedule, there’s a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama.”
“What do you say to people who say that?” Robinson asked.
“Who were saying that, who’s saying that?” Psaki asked.
Perhaps not expecting to have to support her claim, Robinson seemed unprepared.
“You’ve heard that a lot of the media, in the media, different people, like, while there was lots of questions about when you had Japanese Prime Minister Suga here, on the one and only so far in-person bilateral head of state meeting, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who greeted the Prime Minister, and many people found that odd,” Robinson claimed. “She’s already taken independent one-on-one calls with key allies like Prime Minister [Scott] Morrison and [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau, so I just want to get your reaction to people who question that.”
“Well, it’s hard to react when I don’t know what people are talking about, I will say that the President met with the Prime Minister, as you know and had a full meeting, a full press conference afterwards, and they even shared a meal,” Psaki informed her. “So the President has had dozens of conversations and calls with world leaders and should be no surprise that the Vice President is also playing an important role in engaging with and having discussions with foreign leaders.”
“It’s more so than other vice presidents have,” Robinson, who may not have ever heard of Dick Cheney, claimed.
“How so? I’d love to see the data if you want to send that to me,” Psaki urged Robinson, forcing her to support her rumor-mongering and sexist claims.
Watch:
Question: There’s a growing perception that this is just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that?
Psaki: Who’s saying that?
Question: You’ve heard that a lot in the media
Psaki: Who in the media?
Question: Different People pic.twitter.com/bYp4dWRn3U
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2021
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatened Defending Freedom May Require ‘The Price of Blood’ – Just Days Before the Election
It was October 27, exactly one week before the November 2020 election, and Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene was in a Pennsylvania gun shop giving an interview to a pro-gun activist. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook live, as Mother Jones reported.
“If this generation doesn’t stand up and defend freedom, it’s gone,” Greene told pro-gun activist Chris Dorr. “And once it’s gone, freedom doesn’t come back by itself. The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”
She also told viewers, “You have a choice of either voting for freedom by voting for Donald J. Trump for president again for four more years, voting Republican straight down your ballot, or you’re going to vote for socialism and vote to completely end America as we know it.”
Mother Jones posted a short excerpt:
In the full interview Greene also told her audience, “gun rights are women’s rights,” and promised, “I will be fighting especially hard against those women, the radical women, in Congress,” referring to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “the Squad.”
Greene has called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “treason.” It wasn’t the first time. A video of her harassing and bullying Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., telling him, “I carry a gun,” went viral this week.
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
Mellissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani’s “star” witness during the Michigan state legislature “hearing” on non-existent election fraud has been widely mocked – so much so “Saturday Night Live” parodied her in its cold open last week.
The Daily Beast reports, “In her first interview since going viral—and getting lambasted by Saturday Night Live—Michigan IT contractor and ‘voter fraud’ ‘witness’ Mellissa Carone insisted to Inside Edition that she was not intoxicated during her ‘hearing’ with Rudy Giuliani last week.”
“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.” As for the waves of criticism she’s received for her incoherent performance, she said she’s “not hurt,” explaining: “That’s my personality.”
Mellissa Carone is now talking to right wing media, including Sarah Palin’s website, where she shared her thoughts on the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Carone doesn’t mince words,” Sarah Palin dot com reports. “While she’s been called ‘a drunk’ and ‘stupid’ by the basement dwellers, this mother of a four-year old and a four-month old keeps telling her story with a smile.”
“This is what they do to Trump,” Carone said. It’s not going to work with me. I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me. This started with COVID. The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID. Then the impeachment process. They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion. Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”
And despite spending last week sharing a table with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – who both tested positive for coronavirus – she’s not concerned, nor is she self-isolating.
Inside Edition says that Mellissa Carone is defying a county health mandate and refusing to go into quarantine.
“I’m not concerned at all,” she says, after prolonged exposure to both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.https://t.co/BqDBrBPm7y pic.twitter.com/28dWSeZdWo
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 8, 2020
Carone is resolute in her beliefs, which she says were forged in the private schools she attended.
“Trump won in a landslide,” said Carone. “We are going to prove it.”
She is not backing down, and warns she has a lot more valuable information.
“They’re scared because I have too much,” Carone said. “They’re scared of what I have. What is coming out next week is crazy. I found it all.”
