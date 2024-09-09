No, Haitian Immigrants Aren’t Eating Cats in Ohio

The latest conspiracy theory to make it out of MAGA world is that Haitian immigrants moved to Ohio to eat people’s beloved pets—from geese and ducks to even cats. It should go without saying that this is false, but considering it’s been shared by pundits like Charlie Kirk and even vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance (R-OH), it apparently needs to be said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance accused Vice President Kamala Harris of being derelict in her duties as Border Czar, citing the conspiracy theory on Monday.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance wrote.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

Charlie Kirk made a similar tweet on Sunday, including a screenshot of an anonymized Facebook post.

“Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal. Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly. Save our pets. Secure our borders,” Kirk wrote.

Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new… pic.twitter.com/LTnlaL4N0v — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2024

X owner Elon Musk replied, taking Kirk’s post at face value, writing, “Apparently, people’s pet cats are being eaten”.

Haitians have been explicitly singled out in this case because of an influx of Haitian immigrants to Springfield, Ohio. Approximately 20,000 people have come from Haiti to Springfield, according to the New York Times. The Times reports that the new immigrants have helped the city bounce back from a decline both of businesses and population.

In 2014, Springfield launched a plan to bring businesses back to the city—leading to 8,000 new jobs by 2020. There were many new jobs, but there weren’t enough people to fill all the positions. Enter the Haitian community, who filled the positions, made new lives for themselves, and have even started opening their own businesses.

“There was a time, not too long ago, when we were a dying city, hemorrhaging people and jobs to other places. And the good Lord heard our prayers, and brought us the gift of the Haitian immigrant community,” Korge Mori, a Springfield resident, told the Times.