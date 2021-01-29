Vile Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying ‘Pelosi Is Guilty of Treason … a Crime Punishable by Death’ Goes Viral

On Tuesday CNN’s K-File reported U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) “indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress.”

“In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” wrote CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski.

“Before she ran for Congress in 2020, Greene created a White House petition in January 2019 to impeach the House speaker for ‘crimes of treason,’ citing Pelosi’s support of so-called sanctuary policies that ‘are serving illegals and not United States citizens’ and because Pelosi did not support Trump’s border wall.”

Greene also recorded and posted to Facebook a vile, horrific video of her calling treason “a crime punishable by death,” and saying “Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

Greene removed that video from Facebook after CNN’s report.

But copies have now surfaced on Twitter. It’s worse than words on a page can describe.

In it, Greene tells a small group of supporters the Speaker of the House is “a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason.”

Central to her charge of treason is Speaker Pelosi, like most if not all elected Democrats, and like the majority of Americans, supports undocumented immigrants. To Greene, undocumented people are “the enemy.”

“She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws,” Greene says in the video. “And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

One copy on Twitter has received over 10,000 views in under two hours. Another copy, posted by CNN’s Kaczynski, has been viewed over 142,000 times in under 24 hours.

The video is too disturbing and horrific to include here but interested viewers can see it at either of the links above.

The question now is, what are Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy going to do about Congresswoman Greene?