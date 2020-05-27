RIGHT WING IDIOCY
‘Political Hack’ Kellyanne Conway Destroyed for Condescendingly Comparing Standing in Line to Vote to Buying Cupcakes
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway for the second time on Wednesday is drawing outrage for her offensive remarks. After painting a target on the back of the Twitter executive responsible for preventing disinformation and hoaxes, she’s now under fire for comparing standing in line to vote to standing in line to buy cupcakes.
On Wednesday, Conways remarks drove her to the number two slot on Twitter’s top trending items, just below the SpaceX launch.
“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake,” she said, somewhat condescendingly.
“So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”
Kellyanne: If you can stand in line for a cupcake, you can stand in line to vote pic.twitter.com/iTEvPZjNu7
— Peter Wade 🤦♂️ (@brooklynmutt) May 27, 2020
Not all of America waits in line to buy cupcakes in Washington, D.C. And those who wait in line the most to vote generally live in poor and minority neighborhoods.
Americans can and do wait in line, often for hours, to vote. They shouldn’t have to. In the middle of a pandemic Americans want the opportunity to not contract – or spread – the deadly virus the President she works for has made even worse.
One American, U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, had the perfect response to Conway’s condescension.
To be clear, Georgetown Cupcakes in D.C. right now is delivery only.
So if that’s your arbitrary standard Kellyanne, I think it’s time that our country has national vote-by-mail. https://t.co/AyNttIxJTC
— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 27, 2020
His remarks were echoed by others:
Not only was it a reprehensible comparison by @KellyannePolls, it was also a lie. https://t.co/u6Igvmfi28
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 27, 2020
And still others had a few words to share about Conway’s comments:
It is so glaringly obvious they want to create two voting systems, one for them and their voters and one for the rest of us. Similar to the legal system they’ve created for themselves. Rest assured, Kellyanne and everyone in the WH will vote-by-mail. Because it is convenient. https://t.co/GhHt3FvJdB
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 27, 2020
If you can mail people checks you can mail people ballots.
Is she living in a fantasy world where criminals don’t want to steal checks but really want to vote?
— JRehling (@JRehling) May 27, 2020
No Kellyanne- it doesn’t work that way, cupcake. Voting is a right- by mail or in person. Get over it #snowflake https://t.co/CRV532RzyP
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 27, 2020
Guess what, @KellyannePolls? You have the option to order cupcakes by mail. https://t.co/9q1mstYTkD https://t.co/b0ebADf0Rk
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 27, 2020
.@KellyannePolls assumes that those in line for a cupcake are those hesitant to vote in person. Numerous immuno-compromised individuals aren’t buying cupcakes & they would like to vote.
Does @realDonaldTrump believe in the universal right to vote or not? https://t.co/nq2euTZ1aj
— Indivisible NE Iowa (@IndivisibleNEIA) May 27, 2020
.@KellyannePolls is a paid propagating debunked BS, with the gall of comparing vote by mail to cupcakes from the party who believes guns are just like cars.
This is a transparent effort to suppress & disenfranchise your constitutional right to vote bc they fear it https://t.co/oJlAAcKYoz
— Trinity (@TrinityResists) May 27, 2020
Voting is a constitutional right.
Eating fancy cupcakes is a luxury
There’s a big difference Kellyanne
But you knew that already. pic.twitter.com/gyOBX2FKFC
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 27, 2020
‘She Thinks There Have Been 18 Other Strains’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked for ‘Ignorant’ Attack on WHO’s COVID-19 Response
Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is under attack for what some see as revealing her ignorance about the very basics of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Others, suggesting she’s smart enough to know better, are attacking her for intentionally gaslighting to rile up President Donald Trump’s base.
On Fox News Wednesday morning Conway pushed her boss’s latest attempt to divert blame, this time insisting the World Health Organization is at fault for the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday he announced he is defunding the organization amid the worldwide pandemic.
Conway suggested COVID-19 is the 19th strain of the virus, and faulted the WHO for not having learned from the previous 18 strains. In fact, as most know, COVID-19 was first identified in 2019, hence the “19” in its name.
“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that,” Conway said, leading many to mock her.
The "19" in Covid-19 refers to the year 2019, @KellyannePolls https://t.co/Ap6dgXfWr2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020
Like a COVID hipster, she prefers its early work.
— David John Smailes (@davidjs_uk) April 15, 2020
Hoooly shit, Kellyanne Conway thinks that "Covid-19" is numbered this way because there have been 18 prior strains and the World Health Organization should already know more about this. This is the world right now! https://t.co/3XrMCqfqPx
— Buckley (@ADoseofBuckley) April 15, 2020
Yeah, COVID-17 and 18 were the good COVIDs.
Those were the days!https://t.co/46QUNC2R4O
— R. S. S. (@_R_S_S_) April 15, 2020
That is amazingly ignorant
— Nick Brophy (@nb_744_G) April 15, 2020
Seriously, how could KellyAnne not know the -19 was for 2019 by now??
— nancy cronvich (@FT1965) April 15, 2020
Wait — Kellyanne really DOESN’T know that “19” stands for the year the first case was identified. She thinks there have been 1️⃣8️⃣ other strains of this virus, and @WHO should have its act together by now! https://t.co/A9PY0lCOZw
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 15, 2020
Kellyanne Conway has a law degree. If you don't know that the "19" in covid-19 stands for the year it was discovered (2019) then you weren't reading the news about this coronavirus in February. https://t.co/FKZcgfDSKg
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 15, 2020
What do you think will happen to Kellyanne when she figures out A New Hope's official title is Star Wars Episode IV….
P.s.: She totally knows the 19 is for the year. Just read meat for the dummies. https://t.co/n3im8WXtno
— Vincent Tringale (@VincentTringale) April 15, 2020
Amazing. Kellyanne thinks COVID-19 is the 18th sequel to COVID-1.
IT'S THE YEAR OF DISCOVERY, KELLYANNE!
You can't make this shit up!! https://t.co/rMs9ZiqtxZ
— ElleM “stay home” in Toronto🇨🇦🍑 (@TorontoEllem) April 15, 2020
Kellyanne Conway is a White House official, who works for Trump and therefore who works for us.
She knows the "19" in "Covid-19" stands for 2019. It has nothing to do with having past experience with 1 through 18.
So instead of informing the American public, she lies to us. https://t.co/m8gVqxspME
— Mark Mucci (@MLMucci) April 15, 2020
Wait wait wait wait wait a minute.
We’re 5 months into this and Kellyanne doesn’t know the 19 means 2019…… https://t.co/azSmSb2DSB
— Jason P. (@JasonPYYC) April 15, 2020
Nice to know the propagandists in the administration have no idea what is going on. "19" is for 2019, not that this is the 19th time this has happened. By Kellyanne's ignorant logic, they should stop criticizing Obama/Biden for H1N1 since that has "1" in it.
— Eric (@edresq) April 15, 2020
