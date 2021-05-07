RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Jen Psaki Elegantly Dismantles Reporter’s Claim ‘A Lot of the Media’ Is Saying Biden Is Just a Third Term of Obama
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday once again elegantly dismantled a reporter’s ill-informed, unimportant, and sexist question, urging her to identify who is spreading rumors and for her to share her “data.”
Far right wing outlet Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson claimed that “given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in this Biden administration and the President’s relatively light schedule, there’s a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama.”
“What do you say to people who say that?” Robinson asked.
“Who were saying that, who’s saying that?” Psaki asked.
Perhaps not expecting to have to support her claim, Robinson seemed unprepared.
“You’ve heard that a lot of the media, in the media, different people, like, while there was lots of questions about when you had Japanese Prime Minister Suga here, on the one and only so far in-person bilateral head of state meeting, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who greeted the Prime Minister, and many people found that odd,” Robinson claimed. “She’s already taken independent one-on-one calls with key allies like Prime Minister [Scott] Morrison and [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau, so I just want to get your reaction to people who question that.”
“Well, it’s hard to react when I don’t know what people are talking about, I will say that the President met with the Prime Minister, as you know and had a full meeting, a full press conference afterwards, and they even shared a meal,” Psaki informed her. “So the President has had dozens of conversations and calls with world leaders and should be no surprise that the Vice President is also playing an important role in engaging with and having discussions with foreign leaders.”
“It’s more so than other vice presidents have,” Robinson, who may not have ever heard of Dick Cheney, claimed.
“How so? I’d love to see the data if you want to send that to me,” Psaki urged Robinson, forcing her to support her rumor-mongering and sexist claims.
Watch:
Question: There’s a growing perception that this is just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that?
Psaki: Who’s saying that?
Question: You’ve heard that a lot in the media
Psaki: Who in the media?
Question: Different People pic.twitter.com/bYp4dWRn3U
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2021
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatened Defending Freedom May Require ‘The Price of Blood’ – Just Days Before the Election
It was October 27, exactly one week before the November 2020 election, and Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene was in a Pennsylvania gun shop giving an interview to a pro-gun activist. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook live, as Mother Jones reported.
“If this generation doesn’t stand up and defend freedom, it’s gone,” Greene told pro-gun activist Chris Dorr. “And once it’s gone, freedom doesn’t come back by itself. The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”
She also told viewers, “You have a choice of either voting for freedom by voting for Donald J. Trump for president again for four more years, voting Republican straight down your ballot, or you’re going to vote for socialism and vote to completely end America as we know it.”
Mother Jones posted a short excerpt:
In the full interview Greene also told her audience, “gun rights are women’s rights,” and promised, “I will be fighting especially hard against those women, the radical women, in Congress,” referring to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “the Squad.”
Greene has called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “treason.” It wasn’t the first time. A video of her harassing and bullying Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., telling him, “I carry a gun,” went viral this week.
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
Mellissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani’s “star” witness during the Michigan state legislature “hearing” on non-existent election fraud has been widely mocked – so much so “Saturday Night Live” parodied her in its cold open last week.
The Daily Beast reports, “In her first interview since going viral—and getting lambasted by Saturday Night Live—Michigan IT contractor and ‘voter fraud’ ‘witness’ Mellissa Carone insisted to Inside Edition that she was not intoxicated during her ‘hearing’ with Rudy Giuliani last week.”
“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.” As for the waves of criticism she’s received for her incoherent performance, she said she’s “not hurt,” explaining: “That’s my personality.”
Mellissa Carone is now talking to right wing media, including Sarah Palin’s website, where she shared her thoughts on the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Carone doesn’t mince words,” Sarah Palin dot com reports. “While she’s been called ‘a drunk’ and ‘stupid’ by the basement dwellers, this mother of a four-year old and a four-month old keeps telling her story with a smile.”
“This is what they do to Trump,” Carone said. It’s not going to work with me. I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me. This started with COVID. The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID. Then the impeachment process. They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion. Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”
And despite spending last week sharing a table with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – who both tested positive for coronavirus – she’s not concerned, nor is she self-isolating.
Inside Edition says that Mellissa Carone is defying a county health mandate and refusing to go into quarantine.
“I’m not concerned at all,” she says, after prolonged exposure to both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.https://t.co/BqDBrBPm7y pic.twitter.com/28dWSeZdWo
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 8, 2020
Carone is resolute in her beliefs, which she says were forged in the private schools she attended.
“Trump won in a landslide,” said Carone. “We are going to prove it.”
She is not backing down, and warns she has a lot more valuable information.
“They’re scared because I have too much,” Carone said. “They’re scared of what I have. What is coming out next week is crazy. I found it all.”
RIGHT WING IDIOCY
Trump Spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp Gets Shut Down on CNN With List of Times President Said COVID-19 Would Go Away
During a very contentious interview with a spokesperson for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, CNN host Poppy Harlow was forced to cut-off senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp and list off all the times the president predicted the COVID-19 crisis would subside on its own.
In the interview, which ran over 15 minutes, the CNN host and the Trump spokesperson repeatedly talked over each other, with Harlow at one time telling her guest that they had plenty of time to discuss the topics at hand and to please let her finish asking her questions.
As host Harlow attempted to press her on the growing caseload of COVID-19 infections, Schlapp attempted to bring former Vice President Joe Biden into the conversation which forced the CNN host to stop her.
“Mercedes, Mercedes, I think it does a disservice,” Harlow interrupted. “We have time so we don’t have to talk over one another. I think it does a disservice to our viewers to do that — let’s not fight, let’s talk about the facts.”
“Here are the facts,” she proceeded. “You said the president didn’t downplay this. Exactly one month ago today, the president said ‘it’s fading away.’ January 22nd in Davos, Switzerland, ‘it’s totally under control.’ February 22nd, ‘we shut it down.’ February 10th it ‘goes away in April with the heat, a lot of people think.’ February 26th ‘the risk to the American people remains low.’ February 28th, quote, ‘this is their new hoax.’ May 8th, ‘It is going to go away without a vaccine,’ that’s what I’m talking about.”
“What the president has been able to accomplish with the working — working with our both Democrat and Republican governors is ensuring that they have the resources they need to combat the coronavirus. This president –,” the spokesperson parried before being pulled up short again.
“They don’t have the resources they need,” Harlow cut in. “Republican Governor Larry Hogan…”
“He praised the president,” Schlapp interrupted. “He praised the president beforehand.”
“Yes, he did,” Harlow explained. “He had to fly in $9 million worth of masks from South Korea because he could not get enough. He said that he was waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response and [it] was hopeless.’
Watch below:
