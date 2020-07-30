WHITE HOUSE DOWN
‘Immediate Impeachment’: Federalist Society Co-Founder Breaks With Trump Over ‘Fascistic’ Call to Delay Elections
The co-founder of the right wing Federalist Society is not ony breaking with President Donald Trump, he is calling for Trump’s “immediate impeachment” over the president’s call to delay the election. The Federalist Society is the group Trump outsourced his judge selection process to. It once included Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia among its earliest members.
“I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election,” writes Steven G. Calabresi in a Thursday afternoon New York Times op-ed.
“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”
Calabresi goes on to say that “President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election. Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.”
‘Hello, President Pence’: Former Federal Prosecutor Says It’s ‘Game Over’ for Trump After Mulvaney Confession
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told host Ari Melber that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing today might be the turning point that guarantees President Donald Trump’s removal from office.
“That’s a confession,” said Kirschner. “Whether you call that extortion, bribery, campaign finance violations or what Alexander Hamilton called it, an impeachable offense as an abuse of your public office and a violation of your public trust. Frankly, it qualifies as all of those things and Mick Mulvaney just said it out loud. Now, the fact that they tried to walk it back too little too late is an indication of just how damaging that accurate confession really is. So that is impeachment game over. It should be conviction in the Senate and removal — game over and hello, President Pence.”
“And here’s the thing,” added Kirschner. “He thought he was maybe being a little cute by saying, okay, maybe there was a quid pro quo, but it was really only with respect to past election interference. But, Ari, that ignores page four of the call summary between Trump and President Zelensky, where Trump moves on to really what’s most important to him and says, oh, the other thing I want is this Biden son thing. And Biden is bragging about getting the prosecutor fired. Look into that.”
On top of everything else, Kirschner noted, this makes Mulvaney an “inconsistent statement witness against the president.”
“Mulvaney will be getting his subpoena,” said Kirschner. “Now, we’ll see how he deals with it. We’ll probably get absolute immunity and executive privilege and who knows, maybe doctor/patient privilege when it’s all said and done. He will do everything he can to avoid testifying, I predict, because he just said publicly something that is very damning of the president.”
“Well, I don’t know about doctor/patient, but he might need a doctor after punching himself in the face in that hearing — I mean in that press conference,” said Melber.
White House Ridiculed for Refusing to Supply Trump Defenders to Sunday Shows: ‘Too Busy Trying to Find Lawyers’
According to reporting from both New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman and CNN’s Jake Tapper, the White House refused all entreaties to provide a spokesperson to any of the Sunday morning cable shows — which had the Internet laughing at their cowardice.
On Saturday night, CNN’s Brian Stetler tweeted: “Per @maggieNYT,”no one from the White House” is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. “And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership,” @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying.”
That brought out the criticism, with one Twitter commnter noting: “They’re too busy trying to find lawyers.”
‘Frightened and Scared’ White House Aides Are ‘Scurrying About’ Awaiting Next Bombshell: GOP Consultant
Reacting to the surprise late Friday resignation by Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, which opened the door into an inquiry as to why he left just as Donald Trump is bring scrutinized over his dealings with the country, a GOP consultant said the White House is in a fresh panic over what is coming next.
Appearing with host Frances Rivera, conservative political analyst Susan Del Percio said the White House is reeling after days of new bombshells dropping as Democrats make the case for impeachment.
Asked by host Rivera about the White House response so far — attempting to discredit the whistleblower — Del Percio said the Trump White House is pulling out the stops while at the same time not knowing what is coming next.
“We’ve seen that Team Trump will do whatever they can — not to show that he’s innocent or right — but rather to discredit other people,” she explained. “That’s the only thing they have going for them right now.”
“There is no strategy, there’s no war room gearing up for this impeachment,” she continued. “The White House staff is scurrying around because they’re frightened and scared because they don’t know what they don’t know. and only a few people do. So I think that’s the strategy — the only strategy that the White House has at this point.”
