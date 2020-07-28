CORRUPTION
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.
Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) if “a sitting U.S. president move an election date,” Attorney General Barr replied, “I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”
When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.
“I’ve never been asked that question,” Barr obfuscated.
“I’ve never looked into it,” he repeated.
Earlier this year senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner announced the White House could not commit to holding to federal law which mandates Election Day as “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.”
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other,” to holding the Election as the law decrees, Kushner declared in March, “but right now that’s the plan.”
Only Congress can change the date of the election, something Barr and Kushner should “look into.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
‘They Got Caught’: Cuomo Levies Serious Charges Against Top Trump DHS Officials – ‘Politically Motivated, Illegal Attack’
“Clear abuse of government power for political purposes”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making serious accusations against the top two officials in President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security: engaging in a “politically motivated, illegal attack,” which, he says means “possible criminal liability.”
In a Thursday federal court filing Homeland Security admitted officials made false statements in order to terminate New York State’s participation in the Trusted Traveler program, which allows pre-screening of certain flyers to speed airport travel access.
Gov. Cuomo, who was the Attorney General of New York before being elected governor, slammed acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, whose official title is Senior Official Performing the Duties of the United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.
“The truth has a way of coming out,” Cuomo also tweeted. “The federal gov’t gave patently false reasons for banning New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program. From the start, it was a politically motivated, illegal attack on New York.”
“They got caught,” Cuomo also charged during his Friday morning press briefing.
“I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I believe there is civil liability,” he said, as CNBC reports. “It was a clear abuse of government power for political purposes.”
Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that DHS leaders Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli violated their oath of office and should be charged: “I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability.”
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 24, 2020
Cuomo is calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate, and announced the State of New York will seek civil damages.
New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton called Thursday’s court filing an “Extraordinary admission.”
Extraordinary admission by DHS in this court filing today that Trump admin mislead the public, NYS & federal court in allegations Trump admin raised to justify terminating NYS access to Trusted Traveler program, which makes getting through airports faster. pic.twitter.com/6hgzKKnvSc
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) July 24, 2020
CORRUPTION
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
Ohio’s Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder was just arrested by federal authorities in a $60 million bribery and conspiracy case. Householder ran for office in 2018, saying: “I’m a Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative with the highest NRA rating in Ohio’s history.”
Also arrested were an advisor to the Speaker, the state’s former GOP chairman, a former Ohio Civil Rights commissioner, a consultant, and Neil Clark, who boasts of being “one of the best-connected lobbyists in Columbus” on his company’s website.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the case as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the Cincinnati Enquirer also reports.
Saying, “this is about right and wrong,” Householder drew headlines last year when he attacked the Ohio Library Council, and a local library for being “a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag.”
I sent this letter to the Ohio Library Council today. Our public libraries are great resources for young & old alike. But they should not be a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag. I demand it stop now !!! pic.twitter.com/uL2ujHZU3a
— Speaker Larry Householder (@HouseholderOH) May 31, 2019
The library had scheduled an event for teens which was to “include a drag queen makeup tutorial, crafts, a safe-sex program, and games,” NewNowNext reported. The event was relocated.
DeVillers has scheduled a 2:30 PM local time press conference.
CORRUPTION
Facing Subpoena and Calls for Impeachment Embattled AG Barr Agrees to Testify Before Congress – In 5 Weeks
Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee rather than risk a likely subpoena and court fight. His testimony will not be until July 28, nearly five weeks from today.
Barr’s spokesperson made the announcement, framing it as a casual appearance.
The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th.
— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020
Barr is facing growing calls for his impeachment or for him to resign over what many – including two DOJ whistleblowers testifying before the House Wednesday – are calling his extreme politicization of the Justice Dept.
This will be the first time Barr has appeared before Congress to testify in more than a year. Barr was supposed to appear before the House on March 31 but did not. On June 1 he told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that “he would not appear at a hearing that the committee wanted to hold on June 9,” Roll Call reported.
Barr testified before the Senate on May 1 of last year. Also last year Barr testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee on April 9 and a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on April 10.
Trending
- SURE JAN SURE2 days ago
Trump Mocked for Cowardly Canceling Throwing Out Yankees’ Opening Pitch ‘Because of My Strong Focus on the China Virus’
- AMERICA IN CRISIS2 days ago
Experts Gamed Out a Contested 2020 Election — All Scenarios Resulted in ‘Street-Level Violence’ in America
- RACISM IS RACISM1 day ago
‘Not What I Said’: Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was a ‘Necessary Evil’ Then Claims Quoting Him Directly Is ‘Fake News’
- FAKE PRESIDENT21 hours ago
Trump Lied About Being Asked to Toss Out the Yankees’ First Pitch on Opening Day – Because He Was Jealous of Fauci
- MADE YOUR BED NOW YOU HAVE TO LIE IN IT1 day ago
Republican Turmoil From Donald Trump Has Reached a Whole New Level of Frustration in the Senate: Report
- STOP TWEETING AND DO YOUR JOB1 day ago
Trump’s Response to National Security Advisor’s Coronavirus Test Reveals He Rarely Gets ‘Daily’ Intelligence Briefings
- WTH?23 hours ago
‘Rich Selfish White People’: Outrage After Goldman Sachs CEO Is Caught DJing at Crowded Show in the Hamptons
- News7 hours ago
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump Jr. After President’s Son Spreads ‘Potentially Harmful’ COVID-19 Tweet