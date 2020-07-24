CORRUPTION
‘They Got Caught’: Cuomo Levies Serious Charges Against Top Trump DHS Officials – ‘Politically Motivated, Illegal Attack’
“Clear abuse of government power for political purposes”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making serious accusations against the top two officials in President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security: engaging in a “politically motivated, illegal attack,” which, he says means “possible criminal liability.”
In a Thursday federal court filing Homeland Security admitted officials made false statements in order to terminate New York State’s participation in the Trusted Traveler program, which allows pre-screening of certain flyers to speed airport travel access.
Gov. Cuomo, who was the Attorney General of New York before being elected governor, slammed acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, whose official title is Senior Official Performing the Duties of the United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.
“The truth has a way of coming out,” Cuomo also tweeted. “The federal gov’t gave patently false reasons for banning New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program. From the start, it was a politically motivated, illegal attack on New York.”
“They got caught,” Cuomo also charged during his Friday morning press briefing.
“I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I believe there is civil liability,” he said, as CNBC reports. “It was a clear abuse of government power for political purposes.”
Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that DHS leaders Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli violated their oath of office and should be charged: “I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability.”
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 24, 2020
Cuomo is calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate, and announced the State of New York will seek civil damages.
New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton called Thursday’s court filing an “Extraordinary admission.”
Extraordinary admission by DHS in this court filing today that Trump admin mislead the public, NYS & federal court in allegations Trump admin raised to justify terminating NYS access to Trusted Traveler program, which makes getting through airports faster. pic.twitter.com/6hgzKKnvSc
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) July 24, 2020
CORRUPTION
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
Ohio’s Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder was just arrested by federal authorities in a $60 million bribery and conspiracy case. Householder ran for office in 2018, saying: “I’m a Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative with the highest NRA rating in Ohio’s history.”
Also arrested were an advisor to the Speaker, the state’s former GOP chairman, a former Ohio Civil Rights commissioner, a consultant, and Neil Clark, who boasts of being “one of the best-connected lobbyists in Columbus” on his company’s website.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the case as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the Cincinnati Enquirer also reports.
Saying, “this is about right and wrong,” Householder drew headlines last year when he attacked the Ohio Library Council, and a local library for being “a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag.”
I sent this letter to the Ohio Library Council today. Our public libraries are great resources for young & old alike. But they should not be a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag. I demand it stop now !!! pic.twitter.com/uL2ujHZU3a
— Speaker Larry Householder (@HouseholderOH) May 31, 2019
The library had scheduled an event for teens which was to “include a drag queen makeup tutorial, crafts, a safe-sex program, and games,” NewNowNext reported. The event was relocated.
DeVillers has scheduled a 2:30 PM local time press conference.
CORRUPTION
Facing Subpoena and Calls for Impeachment Embattled AG Barr Agrees to Testify Before Congress – In 5 Weeks
Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee rather than risk a likely subpoena and court fight. His testimony will not be until July 28, nearly five weeks from today.
Barr’s spokesperson made the announcement, framing it as a casual appearance.
The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th.
— Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020
Barr is facing growing calls for his impeachment or for him to resign over what many – including two DOJ whistleblowers testifying before the House Wednesday – are calling his extreme politicization of the Justice Dept.
This will be the first time Barr has appeared before Congress to testify in more than a year. Barr was supposed to appear before the House on March 31 but did not. On June 1 he told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler that “he would not appear at a hearing that the committee wanted to hold on June 9,” Roll Call reported.
Barr testified before the Senate on May 1 of last year. Also last year Barr testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee on April 9 and a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on April 10.
CORRUPTION
‘Barr Lied’: AG Tried to Fire US Attorney for SDNY – Berman Says ‘I Have Not Resigned’ and He’s Not Leaving: Reports
The US Attorney for the powerful Southern District of New York did not resign and is not “stepping down.” Attorney General Bill Barr declared in a late Friday night press release that Geoffrey Berman “is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service.”
That was a false claim.
Katherine Faulders, an investigative reporter covering the White House and Capitol Hill for ABC News reports Berman was “fired.”
US Atty for SDNY Geoffrey Berman was fired. The news came as a shock tonight. Sources close to him & DOJ official say AG Barr offered him other positions including head of Civil Division at main justice and Berman declined. News via me @alex_mallin & @AaronKatersky
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 20, 2020
Berman says not only did he not resign, he learned of Barr’s intentions only after the press release had been published. And he says he has no intention of resigning – he will stay in his job until the Sensate confirms his replacement.
“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney,” Berman said in a statement, ABC News reports. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”
“Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption,” he continued. “I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to pursue justice without fear or favor – and intend to ensure that this Office’s important cases continue unimpeded.”
Former SDNY prosecutor Mimi Rocah says Barr “lied.”
Barr lied in writing about firing a US Attorney.
— Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) June 20, 2020
The New York Times adds the stand off sets “up a crisis within the Justice Department over one of its most prestigious jobs.”
