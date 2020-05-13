WHO DOES THIS?
Jared Kushner Blasted for Refusing to Commit to Following the Constitution and Holding the 2020 Election
Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner was asked if the 2020 presidential election could be postponed during an interview with TIME magazine.
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner said.
Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, was shocked by his comments.
“I’m sorry. So we’re setting aside Art II section 1 of the Constitution and the federal statute 3 U.S.C. section 1 to let Jared Kushner decide whether we will hold our presidential election this November?” she asked. “Even putting this question to him is an insult to the rule of law.”
She added, “Stop inflating this man – who lacks the humility, the self-regard and the respect for govt and the rule of law to give the only acceptable answer: ‘the timing of the presidential election is a matter of constitutional and federal law and that question is way above my pay grade.’”
Following publication, Kushner released a statement on the subject.
“I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the Presidential election,” Kushner claimed.
Stop inflating this man – who lacks the humility, the self-regard and the respect for govt and the rule of law to give the only acceptable answer: “the timing of the presidential election is a matter of constitutional and federal law and that question is way above my pay grade.” https://t.co/4upC7kaHcK
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 12, 2020
New statement from Kushner, in light of his remark in this Time interview. https://t.co/mEGSNUKbN7
“I have not been involved in, nor am I aware of any discussions about trying to change the date of the Presidential election.”
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 13, 2020
WHO DOES THIS?
Governor Blasts Kentucky Resident for Testing Positive After Attending ‘Coronavirus Party’
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear blasted a Kentucky resident who he says attended a “coronavirus party” and later tested positive for the virus.
“We have a positive case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party,” Beshear, who became governor in December, announced (video below).
“Anyone who goes to something like this, may think that they are indestructible,” he added, restraining his anger. “But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”
“We are battling for the health, even the lives, of our parents and our grandparents,” he explained. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people.”
“We ought to be much better than that,” Beshear said, shaking his head. “We all owe each other a duty to protect each other.”
"This is one that makes me mad. And it should make you mad." Said we should forgive the person, but these things shouldn't happen.
— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 24, 2020
The Governor would not reveal the name or any information of the person who attended the coronavirus party.
Watch:
WHO DOES THIS?
Michael Cohen Threatened CNBC Trump Would Sue After Poor Poll Results: Report
Michael Cohen threatened CNBC in 2014, saying that Donald Trump, then just a real estate tycoon, would sue the financial news network after results of a poll in which Trump fared poorly were published, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The online poll, a ranking to determine a list of the country’s top business leaders, came to light again last week when it was revealed Cohen paid a Liberty University vice president thousands of dollars to try to rig it, so Trump would win.
After the poll was over, Trump did not even make the list.
“Mr. Cohen called CNBC and threatened that Mr. Trump would sue over his poor standing in the ranking, arguing that the news channel was ‘ignoring the will of the people,’ the people familiar with the matter said. CNBC didn’t respond to the threat,” the Journal notes, and Trump never sued.
Cohen reportedly offered Liberty University’s Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Analytics, John Gauger, $50,000 to manipulate the poll. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Cohen instead handed Gauger “a blue Walmart bag containing between $12,000 and $13,000 in cash and, randomly, a boxing glove.”
Liberty University, which is headed by one of the first top evangelical leaders to endorse Trump, Jerry Falwell, Jr., defended Gauger last week.
After Trump fared poorly in the poll, he denounced it on Twitter:
Other worthy people were taken off the @CNBC list as well. Stupid poll should be canceled—no credibility.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2014
