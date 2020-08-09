CORRUPTION
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
According to a report from the Washington Post, a discussion in the Oval Office over social media platform TikTok collapsed into a shouting match between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and trade advisor Peter Navarro while Donald Trump sat and watched.
One spectator described it as “knockdown, drag-out” brawl.
The Post reports Mnuchin was under the understanding that he had convinced Trump to allow a sale of TikTok to Microsoft, only to run into a roadblock put up by Navarro arguing for a total ban.
During the discussion, Navarro reportedly accused Mnuchin of being soft on China and the two were described as getting into screaming match with each other in front of the president.
The Post adds the confrontation “was preceded by months of backroom dealings among investors, lobbyists and executives. Many of these stakeholders long understood the critical nature of establishing close connections with key figures in the Trump administration,” before adding, Trump signed an executive order Thursday ordering a shut down of TikTok’s U.S. operations if a divestiture did not occur by September.
You can read more here.
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.
Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) if “a sitting U.S. president move an election date,” Attorney General Barr replied, “I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”
When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.
“I’ve never been asked that question,” Barr obfuscated.
“I’ve never looked into it,” he repeated.
Earlier this year senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner announced the White House could not commit to holding to federal law which mandates Election Day as “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.”
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other,” to holding the Election as the law decrees, Kushner declared in March, “but right now that’s the plan.”
Only Congress can change the date of the election, something Barr and Kushner should “look into.”
‘They Got Caught’: Cuomo Levies Serious Charges Against Top Trump DHS Officials – ‘Politically Motivated, Illegal Attack’
“Clear abuse of government power for political purposes”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making serious accusations against the top two officials in President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security: engaging in a “politically motivated, illegal attack,” which, he says means “possible criminal liability.”
In a Thursday federal court filing Homeland Security admitted officials made false statements in order to terminate New York State’s participation in the Trusted Traveler program, which allows pre-screening of certain flyers to speed airport travel access.
Gov. Cuomo, who was the Attorney General of New York before being elected governor, slammed acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, whose official title is Senior Official Performing the Duties of the United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.
“The truth has a way of coming out,” Cuomo also tweeted. “The federal gov’t gave patently false reasons for banning New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program. From the start, it was a politically motivated, illegal attack on New York.”
“They got caught,” Cuomo also charged during his Friday morning press briefing.
“I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I believe there is civil liability,” he said, as CNBC reports. “It was a clear abuse of government power for political purposes.”
Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that DHS leaders Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli violated their oath of office and should be charged: “I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability.”
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 24, 2020
Cuomo is calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate, and announced the State of New York will seek civil damages.
New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton called Thursday’s court filing an “Extraordinary admission.”
Extraordinary admission by DHS in this court filing today that Trump admin mislead the public, NYS & federal court in allegations Trump admin raised to justify terminating NYS access to Trusted Traveler program, which makes getting through airports faster. pic.twitter.com/6hgzKKnvSc
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) July 24, 2020
Ohio Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative Speaker of the House Arrested in $60 Million Bribery Case
Ohio’s Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder was just arrested by federal authorities in a $60 million bribery and conspiracy case. Householder ran for office in 2018, saying: “I’m a Pro-Gun, Pro-Life, Christian Conservative with the highest NRA rating in Ohio’s history.”
Also arrested were an advisor to the Speaker, the state’s former GOP chairman, a former Ohio Civil Rights commissioner, a consultant, and Neil Clark, who boasts of being “one of the best-connected lobbyists in Columbus” on his company’s website.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney David DeVillers described the case as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the Cincinnati Enquirer also reports.
Saying, “this is about right and wrong,” Householder drew headlines last year when he attacked the Ohio Library Council, and a local library for being “a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag.”
I sent this letter to the Ohio Library Council today. Our public libraries are great resources for young & old alike. But they should not be a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag. I demand it stop now !!! pic.twitter.com/uL2ujHZU3a
— Speaker Larry Householder (@HouseholderOH) May 31, 2019
The library had scheduled an event for teens which was to “include a drag queen makeup tutorial, crafts, a safe-sex program, and games,” NewNowNext reported. The event was relocated.
DeVillers has scheduled a 2:30 PM local time press conference.
