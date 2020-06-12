‘Profits Over Patriotism’: Internet Explodes on Bolton After Publisher Finally Reveals Excerpts Damaging to Trump

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton was in “the room where it happened,” to quote a popular musical – and the title of his new book – but when the time came to tell Congress what he knew, he didn’t. Bolton served Trump for 17 months, during critical periods of the Trump presidency, yet made the decision his million-dollar advance and subsequent book deal royalties far outweighed his obligations as a public servant to tell the truth about Trump, when it was most important.

Now that his book is about to come out, Bolton’s publisher is dangling juicy details from his time with the President, but many Americans aren’t having it – causing his name to be the top trending topic on Twitter.

Some believe had Bolton testified the Senate would have had no choice but to convict. And as some would say, had the Senate convicted Trump, removing him from office, far fewer than 116,000 Americans would have been killed by coronavirus.

Some are also urging Americans to not buy Bolton’s book, regardless of its possible bombshell contents, knowing that the most important parts will likely come out in the press – or from publisher Simon & Schuster.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, as Simon & Schuster’s excerpt details.

“In fact, he argues the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full-range of his foreign policy,” the excerpt adds:

Simon & Schuster just published a promotional summary of John Bolton’s new book. “There hasn’t been a detailed, inside account on how this president makes decisions on a day-to-day basis, until now.” pic.twitter.com/1rN38hEBbl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2020

Bolton was asked by the House to testify for a Trump impeachment investigation deposition, but he refused to do so unless they served him with a subpoena. They did not. Later, Bolton said he would testify before the Senate before the Senate, again, if he was served with a subpoena – the GOP-controlled Senate had no intention of calling any witnesses, so Bolton was never served.

As many said at the time, he also could have sat down with a reporter and revealed what he knew about Trump, but chose not to. He could have published excerpts from his book, or written an op-ed, or taken any number of actions to help the nation with a president whose actions he clearly did not support. He did not.

Here’s how some are responding:

Telling the Democrats they didn’t do impeachment right when you held evidence for impeachment for the purpose of selling a book is the most impossibly griftery, anti-anti-Trump move yet. Congrats or something Bolton. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 12, 2020

Bolton book will say Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” across his entire foreign policy. Yet he and his deputy chose to legally fight efforts to tell Congress about it during impeachment. https://t.co/nNK5o6gFLA — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 12, 2020

Wow, even the promos for Bolton’s book are like “he saw the country being corroded from the inside, so he kept his mouth shut and decided to try to make a buck off it” https://t.co/mC11y500Cn — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 12, 2020

There are many ways to be complicit in the Trump administration’s corruption. One way is to buy Bolton’s book. #BoycottBolton — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 12, 2020

Fuck you John Bolton. Your country called back in January/February. You had an opportunity to testify. To say under oath how unfit this man is. To help remove this man from office. BUT YOU SAID NO. Screw your book. https://t.co/qMyy4kD0hB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020

Too late. Bolton put profits over patriotism. https://t.co/MssqmDi9VD — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 12, 2020

John Bolton’s testimony could’ve made a HUGE difference in the impeachment trials. He knew of crimes being committed, but said NOTHING. trumpers won’t/can’t read it.

Liberals DESPISE him. Who the heck is going to buy THAT goddamn book? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2020

Perhaps the House would have broadened the impeachment inquiry if Bolton spoke up when it mattered, instead of avoiding testimony and hiding what he knew until his book came out. https://t.co/B9osvOZAWL — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 12, 2020

Nobody buy John Bolton’s book. Please. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020

The more damning the revelations in Bolton’s book, the more damning the fact that he saved it for his book instead of choosing to testify to Congress, when it mattered. https://t.co/CJHoSoSsVi — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020

John Bolton betrayed his country – do not buy his book. Had he spoken up, the Senate may have called additional witnesses and actually acknowledged that Donald Trump grossly abused his power, finding him guilty of the allegations and removing him from office. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 12, 2020

Bolton: Trump is trying to destroy democracy from the inside and is doing criminal things you haven’t even heard about with other countries and I decided to wait until my book came out to tell you — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 12, 2020

John Bolton’s Book will be highly damaging to Trump. Please make me a promise though. DO NOT buy the book. Just wait for the media to tell you what’s in it. Bolton does not deserve to make money on this when he would not testify during impeachment. — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 12, 2020

John Bolton kept important information from the American people when it mattered in the hopes of making some money by revealing it later.

We shouldn’t incentivize this. Don’t buy his book. And media will tell you about interesting takeaways anyways. https://t.co/qnSJ1snJjR — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) June 12, 2020