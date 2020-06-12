GRIFTER
‘Profits Over Patriotism’: Internet Explodes on Bolton After Publisher Finally Reveals Excerpts Damaging to Trump
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton was in “the room where it happened,” to quote a popular musical – and the title of his new book – but when the time came to tell Congress what he knew, he didn’t. Bolton served Trump for 17 months, during critical periods of the Trump presidency, yet made the decision his million-dollar advance and subsequent book deal royalties far outweighed his obligations as a public servant to tell the truth about Trump, when it was most important.
Now that his book is about to come out, Bolton’s publisher is dangling juicy details from his time with the President, but many Americans aren’t having it – causing his name to be the top trending topic on Twitter.
Some believe had Bolton testified the Senate would have had no choice but to convict. And as some would say, had the Senate convicted Trump, removing him from office, far fewer than 116,000 Americans would have been killed by coronavirus.
Some are also urging Americans to not buy Bolton’s book, regardless of its possible bombshell contents, knowing that the most important parts will likely come out in the press – or from publisher Simon & Schuster.
“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, as Simon & Schuster’s excerpt details.
“In fact, he argues the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full-range of his foreign policy,” the excerpt adds:
Simon & Schuster just published a promotional summary of John Bolton’s new book. “There hasn’t been a detailed, inside account on how this president makes decisions on a day-to-day basis, until now.” pic.twitter.com/1rN38hEBbl
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2020
Bolton was asked by the House to testify for a Trump impeachment investigation deposition, but he refused to do so unless they served him with a subpoena. They did not. Later, Bolton said he would testify before the Senate before the Senate, again, if he was served with a subpoena – the GOP-controlled Senate had no intention of calling any witnesses, so Bolton was never served.
As many said at the time, he also could have sat down with a reporter and revealed what he knew about Trump, but chose not to. He could have published excerpts from his book, or written an op-ed, or taken any number of actions to help the nation with a president whose actions he clearly did not support. He did not.
Here’s how some are responding:
Telling the Democrats they didn’t do impeachment right when you held evidence for impeachment for the purpose of selling a book is the most impossibly griftery, anti-anti-Trump move yet. Congrats or something Bolton.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 12, 2020
Bolton book will say Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” across his entire foreign policy.
Yet he and his deputy chose to legally fight efforts to tell Congress about it during impeachment. https://t.co/nNK5o6gFLA
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 12, 2020
Wow, even the promos for Bolton’s book are like “he saw the country being corroded from the inside, so he kept his mouth shut and decided to try to make a buck off it” https://t.co/mC11y500Cn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 12, 2020
There are many ways to be complicit in the Trump administration’s corruption. One way is to buy Bolton’s book. #BoycottBolton
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 12, 2020
Fuck you John Bolton. Your country called back in January/February. You had an opportunity to testify. To say under oath how unfit this man is. To help remove this man from office. BUT YOU SAID NO. Screw your book. https://t.co/qMyy4kD0hB
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
Too late. Bolton put profits over patriotism. https://t.co/MssqmDi9VD
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s testimony could’ve made a HUGE difference in the impeachment trials. He knew of crimes being committed, but said NOTHING.
trumpers won’t/can’t read it.
Liberals DESPISE him.
Who the heck is going to buy THAT goddamn book?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2020
Perhaps the House would have broadened the impeachment inquiry if Bolton spoke up when it mattered, instead of avoiding testimony and hiding what he knew until his book came out. https://t.co/B9osvOZAWL
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 12, 2020
Nobody buy John Bolton’s book. Please.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
The more damning the revelations in Bolton’s book, the more damning the fact that he saved it for his book instead of choosing to testify to Congress, when it mattered. https://t.co/CJHoSoSsVi
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020
John Bolton betrayed his country – do not buy his book. Had he spoken up, the Senate may have called additional witnesses and actually acknowledged that Donald Trump grossly abused his power, finding him guilty of the allegations and removing him from office.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 12, 2020
Bolton: Trump is trying to destroy democracy from the inside and is doing criminal things you haven’t even heard about with other countries and I decided to wait until my book came out to tell you
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s Book will be highly damaging to Trump.
Please make me a promise though.
DO NOT buy the book. Just wait for the media to tell you what’s in it.
Bolton does not deserve to make money on this when he would not testify during impeachment.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 12, 2020
John Bolton kept important information from the American people when it mattered in the hopes of making some money by revealing it later.
We shouldn’t incentivize this. Don’t buy his book. And media will tell you about interesting takeaways anyways. https://t.co/qnSJ1snJjR
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) June 12, 2020
John Bolton witnessing so much malfeasance but not testifying or making any attempt to save the republic, all so he could save it for a book makes me think he should replace “Benedict Arnold” as the default term for when you want to describe a selfish coward that does treason.
— Matt Haughey 😷 (@mathowie) June 12, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GRIFTER
‘Packed Churches All Over Our Country’: Trump Brags About Why He Thinks Easter Is the Day Americans Can Return to Work
President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.
“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”
“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”
Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.
Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.” pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
GRIFTER
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
Trump administration officials were “stunned” Monday evening when the President announced he would unveil on Tuesday “dramatic” and “major” economic policies to help American workers and businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we’re taking, which will be major,” President Donald Trump told the American people, claiming that COVID-19 “blindsided the world and I think we’ve handled it very well.”
But according to CNBC’s Eamon Javers and Bloomberg News, those plans simply do not currently exist yet.
Although President Trump promised last night that he would unveil “dramatic” and “major” economic policies today, I’m told that there is no finalized economic plan inside the White House now. As of last night, I was told: “it’s not there right now.” A lot of details to work out.
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 10, 2020
Trump achieved his goal, however. After posting the worst day in 12 years the stock market is poised to reverse course. The DOW opened up 800 points, pointing to a good day for Wall Street.
Trump promised a payroll tax cut – stressing the phrase “tax cuts” – along with some form of paid sick leave, during his short remarks before walking out of Vice President Mike Pence’s daily public coronavirus briefing.
Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, already one of the administration’s faces of the administration’s lying to the public about COVID-19, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, are heading to Capitol Hill this afternoon to talk with Senate Republicans about an economic plan.
But any financial package would have to originate in the House, so the reason for that strategy is unclear.
GRIFTER
‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
President Donald Trump blasted out two tweets minutes apart Monday morning, denying he had anything to do with and even any knowledge of the Air Force all of a sudden choosing to use a commercial airport just miles away from his Turnberry, Scotland resort to refuel, and subsequently staying at the luxury golf club, and his Vice President staying at his Doonbeg, Ireland luxury resort – despite having meetings 180 miles away.
“I know nothing,” Trump insisted after reports revealed a five-fold increase at overnight stays near that small Scottish airport, and a three-fold in crease in re-fueling stops there.
“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” the President blasted at 9:43 AM.
I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
He issued a similar denial at 9:52 AM about Vice President Mike Pence’s highly-criticized stay-over at Doonbeg, which would have been a three-hour drive to his meetings literally across the country had he driven. The vice president used Air Force Two repeatedly to travel to his meetings.
“I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!” Trump tweeted.
I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
The president neglected to mention that this use of taxpayer funds is inappropriate. Pence also said he paid Trump for the stays of his family members, which further enriched the president.
Image by The White House via Flickr
Trending
- RACISM IS FASCISM AND THIS WHITE HOUSE IS BOTH3 days ago
Trump to Deliver Presidential Speech on Race Relations – Written by White Nationalist Stephen Miller: Report
- BYE1 day ago
NASCAR Driver Who Quit Over Confederate Flag Ban Slammed Dems Over Checks to ‘Illegals’ and Mocked Protests as ‘Riot Season’
- DON'T CATCH IT3 days ago
Trump Is ‘Political Herpes’ Declares GOP Strategist – and Republicans ‘Don’t Want to Be Touched by It’
- BYE2 days ago
Trump ‘Profoundly Weakened’ by Response to Protests – GOP Fears ‘Voters Could Sweep Party Out of Power Completely: Report
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST2 days ago
Trump to Resume MAGA Rallies in Tulsa on Juneteenth – Site of ‘Single Worst Incident of Racial Violence’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST2 days ago
Trump Blows Racist Dog Whistle to Declare He Will Not Allow Renaming of Military Bases Named for Confederate Traitors
- AND NO SANTA IS NOT JUST WHITE2 days ago
‘White Privilege’ Megyn Kelly Mocked for Her Outrage at HBO Pulling ‘Gone With the Wind’ Over Racial Prejudice
- News2 days ago
White House Aides ‘Despondent’ Over Trump’s Smears Against Buffalo Activist: Report