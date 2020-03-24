GRIFTER
‘Packed Churches All Over Our Country’: Trump Brags About Why He Thinks Easter Is the Day Americans Can Return to Work
President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.
“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”
“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”
Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.
Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.” pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
Trump administration officials were “stunned” Monday evening when the President announced he would unveil on Tuesday “dramatic” and “major” economic policies to help American workers and businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we’re taking, which will be major,” President Donald Trump told the American people, claiming that COVID-19 “blindsided the world and I think we’ve handled it very well.”
But according to CNBC’s Eamon Javers and Bloomberg News, those plans simply do not currently exist yet.
Although President Trump promised last night that he would unveil “dramatic” and “major” economic policies today, I’m told that there is no finalized economic plan inside the White House now. As of last night, I was told: “it’s not there right now.” A lot of details to work out.
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 10, 2020
Trump achieved his goal, however. After posting the worst day in 12 years the stock market is poised to reverse course. The DOW opened up 800 points, pointing to a good day for Wall Street.
Trump promised a payroll tax cut – stressing the phrase “tax cuts” – along with some form of paid sick leave, during his short remarks before walking out of Vice President Mike Pence’s daily public coronavirus briefing.
Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, already one of the administration’s faces of the administration’s lying to the public about COVID-19, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, are heading to Capitol Hill this afternoon to talk with Senate Republicans about an economic plan.
But any financial package would have to originate in the House, so the reason for that strategy is unclear.
‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
President Donald Trump blasted out two tweets minutes apart Monday morning, denying he had anything to do with and even any knowledge of the Air Force all of a sudden choosing to use a commercial airport just miles away from his Turnberry, Scotland resort to refuel, and subsequently staying at the luxury golf club, and his Vice President staying at his Doonbeg, Ireland luxury resort – despite having meetings 180 miles away.
“I know nothing,” Trump insisted after reports revealed a five-fold increase at overnight stays near that small Scottish airport, and a three-fold in crease in re-fueling stops there.
“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” the President blasted at 9:43 AM.
I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
He issued a similar denial at 9:52 AM about Vice President Mike Pence’s highly-criticized stay-over at Doonbeg, which would have been a three-hour drive to his meetings literally across the country had he driven. The vice president used Air Force Two repeatedly to travel to his meetings.
“I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!” Trump tweeted.
I had nothing to do with the decision of our great @VP Mike Pence to stay overnight at one of the Trump owned resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland. Mike’s family has lived in Doonbeg for many years, and he thought that during his very busy European visit, he would stop and see his family!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
The president neglected to mention that this use of taxpayer funds is inappropriate. Pence also said he paid Trump for the stays of his family members, which further enriched the president.
Image by The White House via Flickr
Watch: Trump Brags for 2 Minutes in ‘Commercial’ Push to Hold Next Year’s G7 at His Troubled Miami Golf Resort
For the past few days President Donald Trump has been at the annual meeting of G7 leaders, taking time to post massive tweetstorms, attacking China, and skipping critical meetings on climate change and the fires destroying the Amazon – meetings that were attended by the other six top leaders. This year’s G7 was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Next year the annual meeting will be hosted by President Trump. And for months he has been pushing to hold it at his own golf resort, the failing Trump National Doral Miami, which he purchased in a bankruptcy fire sale for $150 million. Net operating at the resort is down 69% in the past two years, according to a report in The Washington Post from May.
“President Trump said Monday he was likely to hold next year’s Group of Seven summit in Doral, Fla., at his resort, meaning he would personally profit from one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of foreign leaders,” The Washington Post just reported.
“They love the location of the hotel,” President Trump said Monday to reporters, bragging about its proximity to the airport. “We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it. Really you can be there in a matter of minutes after you land.”
“People are really liking it,” he added.
Trump “went on to give a long commercial of sorts for the property, hailing its acres, separate buildings for different delegations and ‘great’ conference rooms.”
Were the 2020 G7 to be held at any of Trump’s properties he would stand to make millions, not to mention forever owning the prestige of having hosted a historic summit, which is invaluable.
Watch:
Trump uses G7 to promote private Doral resort he still owns and profits from, which he says may host the G7 next year: “It’s a great place. It’s got tremendous acreage … people are really liking it … we haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing with it.” pic.twitter.com/MK2vY2inK1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
