GRIFTER
Fox Host Furious After Commentator Slams Show for Not Mentioning Record-Breaking COVID Deaths: You Can’t Fact Check My Heart
Fox News host Harris Faulkner was outraged after liberal commentator Marie Harf blasted the show for not even bothering to acknowledge the record-breaking number of people who are now dying each and every day from the coronavirus.
“We’re 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned yet the 3000 Americans died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re gonna have that many American deaths,” liberal commentator Marie Harf told the co-hosts on “Outnumbered.”
“I think that there are public health officials and leaders in this country who are drowning, and there are people are dying,” she continued, suggesting that the federal government has done little to support state and local officials.
“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” she added. “But as we debate these regulations we cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding. Every single day in this country in large part because people want to go about life is normal. And a lot of people don’t want to wear masks, even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”
Faulkner was furious, accusing Harf of taking “a shot at us,” while insisting she keep her “judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart.”
She then slammed Harf, charging, “What exactly are you trying to say? That is offensive, and it is not true. It is not true.”
Faulkner stuck to the GOP agenda, insisting that the “best way to protect those people that we love so much, is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity, after the pandemic as well and to get what we do, right, based on the science.”
She never mentioned social distancing, wearing masks, and just staying home as much as possible.
“Please keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it,” Faulker raged, “because you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you, it hurts, all of us to lose those Americans and people around the world.”
President Trump, a study showed, has been the largest spreader of coronavirus misinformation. But as The Washington Post has reported, “Fox News may have kept millions from taking the coronavirus threat seriously.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner blows up at Marie Harf for noting that they went nearly the whole show without mentioning the record-setting covid death toll.
“That is offensive and it is not true… you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us!” pic.twitter.com/hSS4YjEQwN
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 10, 2020
GRIFTER
‘Profits Over Patriotism’: Internet Explodes on Bolton After Publisher Finally Reveals Excerpts Damaging to Trump
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton was in “the room where it happened,” to quote a popular musical – and the title of his new book – but when the time came to tell Congress what he knew, he didn’t. Bolton served Trump for 17 months, during critical periods of the Trump presidency, yet made the decision his million-dollar advance and subsequent book deal royalties far outweighed his obligations as a public servant to tell the truth about Trump, when it was most important.
Now that his book is about to come out, Bolton’s publisher is dangling juicy details from his time with the President, but many Americans aren’t having it – causing his name to be the top trending topic on Twitter.
Some believe had Bolton testified the Senate would have had no choice but to convict. And as some would say, had the Senate convicted Trump, removing him from office, far fewer than 116,000 Americans would have been killed by coronavirus.
Some are also urging Americans to not buy Bolton’s book, regardless of its possible bombshell contents, knowing that the most important parts will likely come out in the press – or from publisher Simon & Schuster.
“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, as Simon & Schuster’s excerpt details.
“In fact, he argues the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full-range of his foreign policy,” the excerpt adds:
Simon & Schuster just published a promotional summary of John Bolton’s new book. “There hasn’t been a detailed, inside account on how this president makes decisions on a day-to-day basis, until now.” pic.twitter.com/1rN38hEBbl
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2020
Bolton was asked by the House to testify for a Trump impeachment investigation deposition, but he refused to do so unless they served him with a subpoena. They did not. Later, Bolton said he would testify before the Senate before the Senate, again, if he was served with a subpoena – the GOP-controlled Senate had no intention of calling any witnesses, so Bolton was never served.
As many said at the time, he also could have sat down with a reporter and revealed what he knew about Trump, but chose not to. He could have published excerpts from his book, or written an op-ed, or taken any number of actions to help the nation with a president whose actions he clearly did not support. He did not.
Here’s how some are responding:
Telling the Democrats they didn’t do impeachment right when you held evidence for impeachment for the purpose of selling a book is the most impossibly griftery, anti-anti-Trump move yet. Congrats or something Bolton.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 12, 2020
Bolton book will say Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” across his entire foreign policy.
Yet he and his deputy chose to legally fight efforts to tell Congress about it during impeachment. https://t.co/nNK5o6gFLA
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 12, 2020
Wow, even the promos for Bolton’s book are like “he saw the country being corroded from the inside, so he kept his mouth shut and decided to try to make a buck off it” https://t.co/mC11y500Cn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 12, 2020
There are many ways to be complicit in the Trump administration’s corruption. One way is to buy Bolton’s book. #BoycottBolton
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 12, 2020
Fuck you John Bolton. Your country called back in January/February. You had an opportunity to testify. To say under oath how unfit this man is. To help remove this man from office. BUT YOU SAID NO. Screw your book. https://t.co/qMyy4kD0hB
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
Too late. Bolton put profits over patriotism. https://t.co/MssqmDi9VD
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s testimony could’ve made a HUGE difference in the impeachment trials. He knew of crimes being committed, but said NOTHING.
trumpers won’t/can’t read it.
Liberals DESPISE him.
Who the heck is going to buy THAT goddamn book?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2020
Perhaps the House would have broadened the impeachment inquiry if Bolton spoke up when it mattered, instead of avoiding testimony and hiding what he knew until his book came out. https://t.co/B9osvOZAWL
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 12, 2020
Nobody buy John Bolton’s book. Please.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
The more damning the revelations in Bolton’s book, the more damning the fact that he saved it for his book instead of choosing to testify to Congress, when it mattered. https://t.co/CJHoSoSsVi
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020
John Bolton betrayed his country – do not buy his book. Had he spoken up, the Senate may have called additional witnesses and actually acknowledged that Donald Trump grossly abused his power, finding him guilty of the allegations and removing him from office.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 12, 2020
Bolton: Trump is trying to destroy democracy from the inside and is doing criminal things you haven’t even heard about with other countries and I decided to wait until my book came out to tell you
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s Book will be highly damaging to Trump.
Please make me a promise though.
DO NOT buy the book. Just wait for the media to tell you what’s in it.
Bolton does not deserve to make money on this when he would not testify during impeachment.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 12, 2020
John Bolton kept important information from the American people when it mattered in the hopes of making some money by revealing it later.
We shouldn’t incentivize this. Don’t buy his book. And media will tell you about interesting takeaways anyways. https://t.co/qnSJ1snJjR
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) June 12, 2020
John Bolton witnessing so much malfeasance but not testifying or making any attempt to save the republic, all so he could save it for a book makes me think he should replace “Benedict Arnold” as the default term for when you want to describe a selfish coward that does treason.
— Matt Haughey ? (@mathowie) June 12, 2020
GRIFTER
‘Packed Churches All Over Our Country’: Trump Brags About Why He Thinks Easter Is the Day Americans Can Return to Work
President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.
“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”
“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”
Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.
Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.” pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
GRIFTER
Officials ‘Stunned’ When Trump Announced ‘Dramatic’ and ‘Major’ Economic Policies Are Coming – Because They Don’t Exist
Trump administration officials were “stunned” Monday evening when the President announced he would unveil on Tuesday “dramatic” and “major” economic policies to help American workers and businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we’re taking, which will be major,” President Donald Trump told the American people, claiming that COVID-19 “blindsided the world and I think we’ve handled it very well.”
But according to CNBC’s Eamon Javers and Bloomberg News, those plans simply do not currently exist yet.
Although President Trump promised last night that he would unveil “dramatic” and “major” economic policies today, I’m told that there is no finalized economic plan inside the White House now. As of last night, I was told: “it’s not there right now.” A lot of details to work out.
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 10, 2020
Trump achieved his goal, however. After posting the worst day in 12 years the stock market is poised to reverse course. The DOW opened up 800 points, pointing to a good day for Wall Street.
Trump promised a payroll tax cut – stressing the phrase “tax cuts” – along with some form of paid sick leave, during his short remarks before walking out of Vice President Mike Pence’s daily public coronavirus briefing.
Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, already one of the administration’s faces of the administration’s lying to the public about COVID-19, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, are heading to Capitol Hill this afternoon to talk with Senate Republicans about an economic plan.
But any financial package would have to originate in the House, so the reason for that strategy is unclear.
