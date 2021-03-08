Connect with us

GRIFTER

RNC Reinforces Ties to Trump by Moving Major Donor Dinner to Mar-a-Lago

Published

on

The Republican Party has had multiple chances to distance itself from former President Donald Trump, including most recently when he sent the RNC a cease and desist letter warning them to not use his name or image for fundraising. But as usual the RNC just reinforced its ties to Trump, moving a major donor dinner to Mar-a-Lago.

“The weekend retreat in early April for the party’s most influential donors will be at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, as in past years,” The Washington Post reports. “But the RNC has decided to move the Saturday evening portion of the schedule to the former president’s private club to accommodate Trump and guests who would like to visit the site.”

The move will line Trump’s pockets with cash and give him another opportunity to bask in the spotlight of the donors’ adulation.

At least 350 are expected to attend the Mar-a-Lago event.

 

Image Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

GRIFTER

Video of Trump Saying ‘Christmas Will Be Canceled’ if Biden Wins Goes Viral After President Refuses to Sign COVID Bill

Published

2 months ago

on

December 25, 2020

By

A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be “canceled” if Joe Biden wins the White House is going viral again. But this time many are saying Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.

“The Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar shows.

“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town,” Trump lied, “and the Christmas season will be canceled.”

Here’s what many are saying:

 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

McEnany Walks Away, Refuses to Answer When Reporter Accuses Her of Hypocrisy: ‘You Spread Disinformation Every Day’

Published

3 months ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to stop and answer when a reporter accused her of hypocrisy for accusing others of spreading “disinformation” daily.

It was McEnany’s first press conference as a White House official in a week – she’s been appearing regularly on Fox News as a Trump campaign advisor – but she didn’t bother to take the time to respond.

After showing slides of mainstream media articles she falsely claimed were hypocritical, CNN’s Jim Acosta said: “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

McEnany walked off and out of the briefing room.

 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

‘Sit This One Out’: Internet Blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Lockdowns Are Not Grounded in Science’

Published

3 months ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.

“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”

As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.

If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.

Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Here’s what many are now saying:

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.