GRIFTER
Trump’s New Social-Media Investors Didn’t Know He Was Involved When They Loaned $300 Million: Report
Former president Donald Trump’s media venture, Truth Social, could give his new company access to $300 million.
However, some of the investors who funded the venture weren’t aware that Trump would be involved, according to a report from the New York Times.
“The details of Mr. Trump’s latest partnership were vague,” the Times reports. “The statement he issued was reminiscent of the kind of claims he made about his business dealings in New York as a real estate developer. It was replete with high-dollar amounts and superlatives that could not be verified.”
Trump’s partner in the deal is Digital World Acquisition, which is a “special purpose acquisition company,” or SPAC.
“These so-called blank-check companies are an increasingly popular type of investment vehicle that sells shares to the public with the intention of using the proceeds to buy private businesses,” the Times reports. “At the time that investors bought shares in Digital World, it had not disclosed what, if any, companies it planned to acquire. On its website, Digital World said that its goal was “to focus on combining with a leading tech company.” At least one of the investors, Saba Capital Management, did not know at the time of the initial public offering that Digital World would be doing a transaction with Mr. Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
GRIFTER
‘Not Competent’: Legal Experts Pan Trump’s Lawyers and ‘LOLsuit’ Against Twitter and Facebook as ‘Going Nowhere’
Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday announced what he described as a class action lawsuit against “Big Tech,” specifically Facebook, Twitter, and Google, and their CEOs as well. Trump for about 50 minutes ranted and railed about having been banned from the social media platforms, along with numerous other grievances.
Trump, his team, and the group supporting him, America First Policy Institute, are essentially claiming Trump’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was banned from the two social media platforms, and because they have protection under federal law known as Section 230, they are an arm of the government, which experts say is false.
Legal experts are responding negatively to both the lawsuit itself and the attorneys who filed it.
Sam Brunson, Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago, mocks their AOL email addresses and calls them “not competent.”
Honestly, I don’t know anything about these attorneys except that, based on the first 10 paragraphs of the complaint, they are not competent attorneys.
See also, AOL websites. pic.twitter.com/FptQFSC7OG
— Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) July 7, 2021
He also calls the lawsuit a “LOLsuit.”
Based on the number of attorneys from @IBOLLC who put their names on the LOLsuit, I’m going to say they give the Krakens some solid competition for the crown of least competent, worst law firm in the country.
— Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) July 7, 2021
Commercial, trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret litigation attorney Akiva Cohen calls the attorneys a “clown show.”
I’ll do a full breakdown later. Briefly, though … check out the signature block on this clown show https://t.co/V9WzIr8x5f pic.twitter.com/vwHrScvjoa
— Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021
And also mocks them for having AOL email addresses, among other things.
have profiles highlighting their personal injury and wrongful death work.
The idea that *these* are the lawyers representing a former President of the United States in a (bullshit) First Amendment litigation is just laughable
— Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021
I mean, guys … John P. Coale is the *retired* lawyer husband of Greta van Susteren. Frank Dudenheffer is a 75 year old New Orleans attorney whose primary practice, per Google, is personal injury, admiralty, & products liability. ROLAND PAUL IS A DAMN TRANSACTIONAL LAWYER
— Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021
University of Michigan law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:
“Congress” shall make no law … Trump and his lawyers need to read the first line of the First Amendment. His lawsuit complaining of censorship against private social media companies and their leaders is going nowhere. https://t.co/Va6vNhWxpO
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 7, 2021
Brad Heath, DC reporter for Reuters on crime and justice:
Trump’s Twitter lawsuit also is filed in Florida. Twitter’s terms of service – which courts generally enforce – require that “all disputes related to these Terms or the Services will be brought solely in the federal or state courts located in San Francisco County.”
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) July 7, 2021
Preston Byrne, partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm, Fellow at Adam Smith Institute:
The complaint alleges that the 104th Congress passed this law in 1996 with a view to encouraging Facebook, which did not exist, and Zuck, who was 12 years old, to unconstitutionally censor Donald Trump – 24 years in the future pic.twitter.com/daIT1N5FBq
— Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) July 7, 2021
GRIFTER
RNC Reinforces Ties to Trump by Moving Major Donor Dinner to Mar-a-Lago
The Republican Party has had multiple chances to distance itself from former President Donald Trump, including most recently when he sent the RNC a cease and desist letter warning them to not use his name or image for fundraising. But as usual the RNC just reinforced its ties to Trump, moving a major donor dinner to Mar-a-Lago.
“The weekend retreat in early April for the party’s most influential donors will be at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, as in past years,” The Washington Post reports. “But the RNC has decided to move the Saturday evening portion of the schedule to the former president’s private club to accommodate Trump and guests who would like to visit the site.”
The move will line Trump’s pockets with cash and give him another opportunity to bask in the spotlight of the donors’ adulation.
At least 350 are expected to attend the Mar-a-Lago event.
Image Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
GRIFTER
Video of Trump Saying ‘Christmas Will Be Canceled’ if Biden Wins Goes Viral After President Refuses to Sign COVID Bill
A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be “canceled” if Joe Biden wins the White House is going viral again. But this time many are saying Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.
“The Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar shows.
“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town,” Trump lied, “and the Christmas season will be canceled.”
“The Christmas season will be canceled” — Trump says Biden will cancel Christmas pic.twitter.com/RexB4CCc3L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020
Here’s what many are saying:
Merry Christmas. We made it. https://t.co/mi5YctLvmh
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 25, 2020
Narrator: ‘Christmas was not, in fact, canceled, but Seasons 5-8 of the Great American Shit Show were.’ https://t.co/8rKev32HAt
— Ben Feinberg-Gerner (@BergIsTheWord) December 24, 2020
Plot twist:
It was republicans who canceled Christmas when they blocked the covid bill. https://t.co/hhqAqftTm9
— Michael J Hawk (@AllupEnya603) December 25, 2020
In fact…….#trump canceled Christmas….
And #MitchMcConnell
And #KevinMcCarthy
And the #RepublicanParty https://t.co/vgIfmYJyu7
— Democracy First (@VeroArtistBlue) December 24, 2020
Instead it is #DeJoy and Trump cancelling Christmas with their changes to the @USPS… packages missing or delayed!Nice Job guys! You failed at controlling the election and now you’ve ruined Christmas. #TrumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/S8kTPd6A0r
— KJ ♥️➰ (@tanzerin) December 24, 2020
It looks like @realDonaldTrump’s prediction was wrong. I’m celebrating Christmas right now.
Merry Christmas! 🎄 https://t.co/5wdnP5m1DF
— Press Secretary 🦖 (@RaptorRelations) December 25, 2020
Turns out @realDonaldTrump canceled Christmas 🥲 https://t.co/Hhe36bL9Qe
— Jessica Marcellus (@JessMarcellus) December 25, 2020
Yes, because a practicing Catholic who frequently attends mass is going to cancel Christmas 🤣🤣🤣🎄 https://t.co/JPgtSbwZwC
— Zoe the holiday nerd (@geekyfandoms1) December 25, 2020
It’s a Christmas Miracle! https://t.co/ycOUZOvJ0U
— Jennifer 😼 (@ufoundjennifer) December 25, 2020
Trump canceled Christmas. https://t.co/rqbZluhexO
— David Niedzwiecki (@DavidJNiedzwie1) December 25, 2020
But in reality, it was Donald’s total mismanagement of the pandemic and stimulus that canceled Christmas for most of us. https://t.co/w3SmidiBbA
— robinjslick (@noah_zoey) December 25, 2020
