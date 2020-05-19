Connect with us

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Trump Tries to Spin US Having More Coronavirus Cases as ‘Badge of Honor’

Published

on

As the U.S. speeds ahead toward the stunning milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump is trying to spin America’s first place status in the number of coronavirus cases as a “badge of honor.”

“We lead in cases – that’s ’cause we have more testing than anybody else. So we test more than anybody else,” Trump said on Tuesday. “So we have 14 million tests, and Germany if they do 2 million tests that’s a lot, and others are doing 1 million. So if you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases.”

“Many of these people aren’t very sick, but they still go down as a case,” Trump continued. “So actually the number of cases – and we’re actually a much bigger country than most.”

“So when we have a lot of cases I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” Trump insisted. “I view it as a badge of honor.”

In reality, the U.S. currently is number one in coronavirus cases (1,565,921) and deaths (93,296.)

But the U.S. is not, despite what the President says or suggests, the number one county in terms of testing on a per capita basis.

In fact, on coronavirus testing per capita, the U.S. ranks a dismal 38th.

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NOPE NOPE NOPE

‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors

Published

1 month ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has just unleashed a dramatic claim – some might call it a threat – that only he can re-open the country, after the vast majority of governors issued stay at home orders to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump says he will consult with the governors, who he falsely suggested over the weekend were not doing enough testing, but will decide soon when to rescind the executive orders of the nation’s governors. (States are not responsible for testing, the federal government is.)

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump tweeted late Monday morning.

The President is incorrect.

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” he continued, without naming any. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Any decision to order the states to re-open soon could be met with lawsuits, and will be met with nationwide outrage.

While some claim the coronavirus “curve” is under control, the only reason the reported deaths are in the tens of thousands and not hundreds of thousands is governors’ orders to stay at home.

Many coronavirus deaths are not being reported, and testing is at a bare minimum.

Trump has been pushing for weeks to re-open the country, and waited months to respond to the many reports warning of an impending pandemic.

 

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

National Academies of Sciences Just Blew Away Trump’s Claim Coronavirus ‘Miraculously’ Goes Away ‘In April With the Heat’

Published

1 month ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump just earned yet another black mark for his book of lies about the coronavirus.

In mid-February, falsely insisting America was in “great shape” to fend off COVID-19, President Trump also falsely said, “a lot of people think” that the new novel coronavirus “goes away in April, with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.”

Again, that is false.

“Looks like by April, you know, in theory,” he also claimed, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Again, that was false.

A National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel just reported to the White House that the warmer weather “may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread.”

Here’s what the NAS had to say, according to The Washington Post:

“There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.

In other words, don’t expect warm weather in the spring and summer to have much impact on the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon the U.S. has now had over 14,000 coronavirus deaths.

 

Continue Reading

NOPE NOPE NOPE

Canadians and Americans Mock US and Trump as President Weighs Stationing Troops at Border Over Coronavirus Crisis

Published

2 months ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut the U.S.-Canada border to all but essential traffic and trade last week, to contain the coronavirus spread. Now President Trump wants to station U.S. troops on the Canadian border, to ensure no one tries to illegally cross into America.

Trudeau confirmed the report Thursday, Canada’s Global News reports, and apparently does not support the plan.

“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said, “while giving his daily briefing to reporters.”

Canadians and some Americans are having a field day mocking the U.S., which does not have universal health care and has a far greater number of COVID-19 cases than our friends to the north.

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.