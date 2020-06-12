NOPE NOPE NOPE
Trump: ‘I Think the Concept of Chokeholds Sounds So Innocent So Perfect’
President Donald Trump is weighing in on critical issues in the national conversation, by defending police chokeholds as “innocent,” “perfect,” and at times necessary, while suggesting that perhaps they should be banned, yet offering hypothetical examples of when they are necessary. He also says the nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the unarmed, handcuffed, Black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, are not only “unnecessary,” but “riots.”
“I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent so perfect,” Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a pre-recorded interview that aired Friday afternoon, “and then you realize if it’s a one-on-one now if it’s a two-on-one that’s a little bit of a different story – depending – depending on the toughness and strength, you know we’re talking about toughness and strength, we are talking there’s a physical thing here also.”
“But if a police officer is in a bad scuffle, and he’s got somebody in a chokehold –”
“What if it’s a one-on-one?” Faulkner interjected.
“Yeah – and that does happen, that does happen,” Trump replied. “So you have to be careful. With that being said, it would be, I think, very good thing that generally speaking, it should be ended.”
Countless people, especially Black men, have died at the hands of a police chokehold.
“Sometimes if you’re alone and you’re fighting somebody, it’s tough … we have some real bad people” — Trump defends police chokeholds pic.twitter.com/DZfjT5isFU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2020
In a different part of the interview Trump described the nationwide demonstrations that have been going on for nearly three full weeks as “riots,” calling them “unnecessary,” while making the case for why he should be re-elected.
Trump begins interview with Harris Faulkner by characterizing George Floyd protests as “riots” and “unnecessary” pic.twitter.com/Ir8HyeZpMx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2020
Trump Tries to Spin US Having More Coronavirus Cases as ‘Badge of Honor’
As the U.S. speeds ahead toward the stunning milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump is trying to spin America’s first place status in the number of coronavirus cases as a “badge of honor.”
“We lead in cases – that’s ’cause we have more testing than anybody else. So we test more than anybody else,” Trump said on Tuesday. “So we have 14 million tests, and Germany if they do 2 million tests that’s a lot, and others are doing 1 million. So if you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases.”
“Many of these people aren’t very sick, but they still go down as a case,” Trump continued. “So actually the number of cases – and we’re actually a much bigger country than most.”
“So when we have a lot of cases I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” Trump insisted. “I view it as a badge of honor.”
In reality, the U.S. currently is number one in coronavirus cases (1,565,921) and deaths (93,296.)
But the U.S. is not, despite what the President says or suggests, the number one county in terms of testing on a per capita basis.
In fact, on coronavirus testing per capita, the U.S. ranks a dismal 38th.
Watch:
Trump says the U.S. having the most COVID-19 cases in the world is "a badge of honor":
"I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing. Because it means our testing is much better." pic.twitter.com/1Q7vKt0ybx
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 19, 2020
NOPE NOPE NOPE
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
President Donald Trump has just unleashed a dramatic claim – some might call it a threat – that only he can re-open the country, after the vast majority of governors issued stay at home orders to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump says he will consult with the governors, who he falsely suggested over the weekend were not doing enough testing, but will decide soon when to rescind the executive orders of the nation’s governors. (States are not responsible for testing, the federal government is.)
“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump tweeted late Monday morning.
The President is incorrect.
“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” he continued, without naming any. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
Any decision to order the states to re-open soon could be met with lawsuits, and will be met with nationwide outrage.
While some claim the coronavirus “curve” is under control, the only reason the reported deaths are in the tens of thousands and not hundreds of thousands is governors’ orders to stay at home.
Many coronavirus deaths are not being reported, and testing is at a bare minimum.
Trump has been pushing for weeks to re-open the country, and waited months to respond to the many reports warning of an impending pandemic.
NOPE NOPE NOPE
National Academies of Sciences Just Blew Away Trump’s Claim Coronavirus ‘Miraculously’ Goes Away ‘In April With the Heat’
President Donald Trump just earned yet another black mark for his book of lies about the coronavirus.
In mid-February, falsely insisting America was in “great shape” to fend off COVID-19, President Trump also falsely said, “a lot of people think” that the new novel coronavirus “goes away in April, with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.”
Trump now says he never claimed the coronavirus would end in April. Here’s Trump on Feb 10 saying the virus goes away in April “with the heat.” Trump should be criminally charged for intentionally misleading the American public about the risk of the virus. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/DnykGIg9hq
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020
Again, that is false.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory,” he also claimed, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
“The virus!…Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. Hope that’s true!”
That’s not…how any of this works. pic.twitter.com/XpAZuBvACE
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) February 11, 2020
Again, that was false.
A National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel just reported to the White House that the warmer weather “may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread.”
Here’s what the NAS had to say, according to The Washington Post:
“There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.
In other words, don’t expect warm weather in the spring and summer to have much impact on the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday afternoon the U.S. has now had over 14,000 coronavirus deaths.
