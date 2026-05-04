‘Everybody Is Fighting’: Republicans Fear GOP ‘Dysfunction’ Will Blow the Midterms

Republican senators are publicly speaking out against their House GOP counterparts over what some see as dysfunction under the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson. They are warning that continued infighting could damage the Republican brand and cost them during the midterms.

According to The Hill, GOP senators were “dumbfounded” that House Republicans refused for weeks to pass the Senate’s Homeland Security appropriations bill, legislation that was supported by President Donald Trump.

“Republican senators across the political spectrum say they fear the Speaker has lost control of his conference and that it will be incredibly difficult to pass legislation before the midterm elections,” The Hill reports, noting the belief by some Republicans that they need to “rack up more accomplishments before Election Day.”

“It’s like a wreck over there,” one unnamed Republican senator told The Hill, speaking on the battles between Speaker Johnson and some GOP House members. “They don’t know if they’re coming or going. Everybody is fighting.”

Other Senate Republicans also expressed frustration.

READ MORE: ‘Lying’ Samuel Alito Is a ‘Coward’: Elections Expert

“It’s not like these things are hard. That’s the thing,” Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told The Hill, while calling the House “rowdy.”

“I feel like the Senate has teed up things fairly easily for them, even to the point where if they don’t like it, they can blame us,” he said. “And they still haven’t taken the opportunity to actually govern, and I do think it’s hurting the brand.”

One of the most outspoken GOP senators also blasted House Republicans.

“My colleagues over there need to start playing team ball,” Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said. “Their behavior is being noticed by people. We can’t blame Democrats for the dysfunction that’s going on over there right now and it’s a really bad look for people going into at-risk districts going into November.”

“Set aside whatever your 5 percent disagreement is and play team ball between now and November or they’re going to live to regret it,” he advised House Republicans.

“The House is broken,” another unnamed GOP senator told The Hill. “The venting is more with Johnson. Senators don’t like to be criticized constantly by Johnson.”

Going forward, in an effort to pass more legislation, some Republicans want to “jam” the House by working with Democrats on bipartisan bills, then force Speaker Johnson to pass them, The Hill noted.

READ MORE: Trump Attacks ‘Very Disloyal’ GOP Senator — Calls for Him to Lose Primary

Image via Reuters