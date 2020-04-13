NOPE NOPE NOPE
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
President Donald Trump has just unleashed a dramatic claim – some might call it a threat – that only he can re-open the country, after the vast majority of governors issued stay at home orders to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump says he will consult with the governors, who he falsely suggested over the weekend were not doing enough testing, but will decide soon when to rescind the executive orders of the nation’s governors. (States are not responsible for testing, the federal government is.)
“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” Trump tweeted late Monday morning.
The President is incorrect.
“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” he continued, without naming any. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
Any decision to order the states to re-open soon could be met with lawsuits, and will be met with nationwide outrage.
While some claim the coronavirus “curve” is under control, the only reason the reported deaths are in the tens of thousands and not hundreds of thousands is governors’ orders to stay at home.
Many coronavirus deaths are not being reported, and testing is at a bare minimum.
Trump has been pushing for weeks to re-open the country, and waited months to respond to the many reports warning of an impending pandemic.
National Academies of Sciences Just Blew Away Trump’s Claim Coronavirus ‘Miraculously’ Goes Away ‘In April With the Heat’
President Donald Trump just earned yet another black mark for his book of lies about the coronavirus.
In mid-February, falsely insisting America was in “great shape” to fend off COVID-19, President Trump also falsely said, “a lot of people think” that the new novel coronavirus “goes away in April, with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April.”
Trump now says he never claimed the coronavirus would end in April. Here’s Trump on Feb 10 saying the virus goes away in April “with the heat.” Trump should be criminally charged for intentionally misleading the American public about the risk of the virus. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/DnykGIg9hq
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2020
Again, that is false.
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory,” he also claimed, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
“The virus!…Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. Hope that’s true!”
That’s not…how any of this works. pic.twitter.com/XpAZuBvACE
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) February 11, 2020
Again, that was false.
A National Academies of Sciences (NAS) panel just reported to the White House that the warmer weather “may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread.”
Here’s what the NAS had to say, according to The Washington Post:
“There is some evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may transmit less efficiently in environments with higher ambient temperature and humidity; however, given the lack of host immunity globally, this reduction in transmission efficiency may not lead to a significant reduction in disease spread” without mitigation measures, such as social distancing.
In other words, don’t expect warm weather in the spring and summer to have much impact on the coronavirus.
As of Wednesday afternoon the U.S. has now had over 14,000 coronavirus deaths.
Canadians and Americans Mock US and Trump as President Weighs Stationing Troops at Border Over Coronavirus Crisis
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut the U.S.-Canada border to all but essential traffic and trade last week, to contain the coronavirus spread. Now President Trump wants to station U.S. troops on the Canadian border, to ensure no one tries to illegally cross into America.
Trudeau confirmed the report Thursday, Canada’s Global News reports, and apparently does not support the plan.
“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said, “while giving his daily briefing to reporters.”
Canadians and some Americans are having a field day mocking the U.S., which does not have universal health care and has a far greater number of COVID-19 cases than our friends to the north.
You really think Canadians will flee their healthcare and a Prime Minister w/ policies that favour science for a right-wing koolaid-drinking whack job country w/ the fastest growth of #COVID19 cases in the world?!? https://t.co/AfkgVUo0Xb #NOPE #NOTMYPRESIDENT #USA #cdnpoli
— somecanuckchick?? (@somecanuckchick) March 26, 2020
Trust me: no one from Canada or Mexico wants to come here now. Unless he’s looking to block Americans from escaping. https://t.co/HjvtmHyQuN
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 26, 2020
If things weren’t so grim, the idea that Trump needs to prevent Canadians from sneaking into the US would be laughable. Right now, this side of the border is looking pretty good. https://t.co/pvP8sv1i9k
— Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) March 26, 2020
We have more cases than them. If anyone would put guards at the border, it’s Canadians! https://t.co/1qjBFouRtL
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 26, 2020
Sorry, no Canadian has any interest in crossing the border. No worries, “Murica. #NoCanadian #Covid19 We don’t want any part of that chaos…. pic.twitter.com/6siS4dbV8L
— ProudCanadianMom?? (@CanadianMom79) March 26, 2020
Why is trump proposing sending troops to ?? border when 20,000 people crossed INTO Canada from US in 2018?
It’s Canada that will require protection from the US soon, given its catastrophic response to COVID19. https://t.co/qiG8c8eUG4
— Joanne (@JoanneKMcD) March 26, 2020
Why is @realDonaldTrump considering putting troops at the US/CAN border? Ain’t no Canadian trying to sneak into your dumbass sickass country with your shit ass health care you Dumb Shit. #dontflatteryourself
— Pudgy Nugget (@PudgyNugget) March 26, 2020
Is this to keep the Americans from coming north? https://t.co/u4dhI9tSju
— serenitynow (@serenitynow8822) March 26, 2020
Donald Trump deploying troops to the Canadian border to prevent COVID-19 carriers from infiltrating the United States would likely benefit Canada – by stopping an actual threat, namely infected Americans moving north. https://t.co/GMdaYc01zw #COVIDCanada #covid19Canada #cdnpoli
— Michael Byers (@michael_byers) March 26, 2020
That’s quite funny the states wants to put military troops to the US and Canadian Border.
Do it, the US has so many cases it’s out of control. Close our borders that’s fine.
If it stops the spread.
— Taylor Austin (@STGGamings) March 26, 2020
Let me get this straight. So the US is wanting to put soldiers at the border so Canadians, with our far lower infection rate per capita and universal healthcare won’t try to get across?
No worries, guys. I think you’re safe.
— Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 26, 2020
Yes, let’s put soldiers on the border to stand guard against, checks notes, Canada? We could put soldiers to work delivering groceries or working in the hospitals but noooooo.@realDonaldTrump is the original #COVIDIDIOT.#TheResistancehttps://t.co/i8NF5g2ShQ
— Sarah Connor (@SarahConnor2017) March 26, 2020
Breaking: Canadians lined up at the border to flee their free healthcare, civil society and functional leadership for the kill or be killed, dystopian nightmare the US is quickly becoming. Also no one listens to the‘Tragically Hip’ here which might have been our undoing.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 26, 2020
NO Canadian with intellect will WANT to cross the border right now. I love my US friends/players etc… BUT NOW is not the time esp. with #45’s inaction and money first thinking. Waste of your resources Cheeto butt. https://t.co/2UEmwH2T8i
— Callie B (@canadiancal30) March 26, 2020
America’s doctors and nurses: HELP! We are desperate! We need masks, ventilators, gowns, gloves, beds.
Donald Trump: I hear you. I’m sending troops to the Canadian border.
America: pic.twitter.com/iUGA1a1G5k
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 26, 2020
Internet ‘Celebrates’ Anniversary of ‘America’s Worst Financial Adviser’ Larry Kudlow Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’
It’s two weeks to the day since President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was trotted out before the cameras at the White House and told America that the administration had almost totally “contained” the coronavirus.
“We have contained this,” Kudlow told his former news network, CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”
The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1
— CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020
That was February 25. It of course was a lie then, and is even more of a lie today.
On that day two weeks ago there were just 57 known coronavirus cases. There had yet to be any deaths.
Today the U.S. has 975 coronavirus cases, and has had 30 coronavirus deaths.
Two weeks ago it took Americans just minutes to mock Kudlow’s claim of a almost airtight containment.
That video came back to haunt Kudlow – who is not an actual economist, but a former finance anchor – once again.
Here’s what some are saying today.
I think most of us thought it was a goof when CNBC brought a drunk economist on to talk about a pandemic? https://t.co/QBpgx4lWFs
— Mike Lobikis (@MLfromdeep) March 10, 2020
$SPX $SPY $NDX $DIA $QQQ …@rickjnewman @larry_kudlow
America’s Worst Financial Adviser … pic.twitter.com/tnII7fGSWo
— iPablo (@Pablo16delta) March 11, 2020
This is what “pretty close” looks like? https://t.co/0373Mkyltn
— Steve Tornello (@steveohville) March 10, 2020
2 weeks ago this bonehead said that the virus was contained ” Pretty close to airtight ” .
He still has a job. https://t.co/VpJztVm86B
— RainForest????? (@BilboWookie) March 10, 2020
As was widely predicted, this announcement has aged *terribly*. https://t.co/KyIG1UG3Zz
— Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) March 10, 2020
Larry’s credibility is somewhat lacking, given 2 weeks ago he said “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.”
— Nolaughing Matter (@nolaughingmatt2) March 11, 2020
Can @larry_kudlow “we have this airtight” really speak with any credibility? #CoronaVirusUpdate
— Richard Ruben (@ChefLocavore) March 10, 2020
Kudlow: “Almost airtight”
Top U.S. public health official expects coronavirus outbreak to worsen https://t.co/OTtCCpRQyM
— TenaciousEye (@TenaciousEye) March 10, 2020
