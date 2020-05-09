Connect with us

‘It’s a Bad Thing’: Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ivanka Trump, source: YouTube screenshot

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins. This is at least the fourth confirmed White House coronavirus case including President Donald Trump’s valet, Vice President Donald Pence’s press secretary, and 11 secret servicemen.

In a tweet, Collins wrote, “The assistant, who works in a personal capacity, hasn’t been around Ivanka in several weeks & has been teleworking. Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner both tested negative today, source says.”

Meanwhile, Trump and Pence haven’t been wearing face masks in public even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other states strongly encourage it as a way to stop the virus. Trump and Pence are afraid it’ll “send the wrong message” to U.S. voters, and yet White House staff members now have to wear a mask around Trump ever since his valet contracted the virus.

Kudlow Declares ‘The Country Is Ready to Go Back to Work’ – Says Trump to Make ‘Very Important’ Announcement in Days

President Donald Trump is plowing ahead with his attempt to “re-open” the country, a power he insists he has but does not, according to constitutional law and Supreme Court experts. Tuesday Trump’s trusted top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, announced “the country is ready to go back to work,” and said the President would be making a “very important” announcement in days, Fox News reports.

“Main street folks, middle-class, blue-collar folks, we want to get them back to work as soon as we safely can,” Kudlow told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

Epidemiologist, virologists, other medical experts, and the nation’s governors have all warned about the dangers of re-opening the nation too quickly. There has been no widespread coronavirus testing, and there are no FDA approved coronavirus antibody tests. It is also unclear if those who have the coronavirus antibody are protected from re-infection.

In late February Kudlow infamously declared the coronavirus was “contained,” and almost “airtight.” It was not.

Kudlow spoke to reporters late Tuesday morning. As usual he defended his false claims.

 

