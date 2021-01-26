Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade says it’s time to stop vaccinating public school teachers who refuse to return to work because of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In places like Illinois, and in places like New York City, in places like Chicago,” ranted Kilmeade Tuesday, talking about his favorite targets, “they have to open up the schools, they’lls [sic] ventilation’s getting fixed, everything’s being done, money’s being given, vaccinations being given to the teachers and they still won’t open up to the schools, these K through eighth graders need to go back to public schools – the ones that are being hurt are the lowest income people whose parents most likely both are working if you have two in the family. That has to stop. If not, stop vaccinating teachers. If they’re not going to go back to work, stop vaccinating.”

Brian Kilmeade: "Just stop vaccinating teachers; if they're not gonna go back to work, stop vaccinating them." pic.twitter.com/pDoNrl2pBQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 26, 2021

This is not the first time Kilmeade has attacked public school teachers.

Just two weeks ago while guest hosting on “The Five” Kilmeade blasted teachers who are afraid to return to in-person classroom teaching, and again targeted “Chicago,” which he verbally stressed. His co-host jumped on board, calling public school teachers “disgraceful” and saying they should put children’s eduction ahead of their own lives and the lives of their families.

Discussed the push to reopen classrooms as teachers begin receiving the COVID vaccine. Thanks for having me #TheFive! pic.twitter.com/sWReVBsYcz — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) January 12, 2021

Over the summer, while he broadcasted from the safety of his own home, Kilmeade also demanded teachers return to work despite the pandemic.

Brian Kilmeade says schools must re-open in the fall in part because “life is full of risks, kids should learn that early that life is full of hurdles, you’ve got to find a way to overcome.” pic.twitter.com/zamv1HgMwj — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 8, 2020

Kilmeade has never believed the coronavirus could be controlled and infection rates reduced, as he made clear last month.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers: “There really is no preventing this virus from spreading.” — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Kilmeade last week spent some time learning how to be a prime-time host, trying out for Fox News’ expansion of its opinion shows into the 7 PM hour. It did not go well, as viewership dropped dramatically.