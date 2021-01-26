Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOT

Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade says it’s time to stop vaccinating public school teachers who refuse to return to work because of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In places like Illinois, and in places like New York City, in places like Chicago,” ranted Kilmeade Tuesday, talking about his favorite targets, “they have to open up the schools, they’lls [sic] ventilation’s getting fixed, everything’s being done, money’s being given, vaccinations being given to the teachers and they still won’t open up to the schools, these K through eighth graders need to go back to public schools – the ones that are being hurt are the lowest income people whose parents most likely both are working if you have two in the family. That has to stop.  If not, stop vaccinating teachers. If they’re not going to go back to work, stop vaccinating.”

This is not the first time Kilmeade has attacked public school teachers.

Just two weeks ago while guest hosting on “The Five” Kilmeade blasted teachers who are afraid to return to in-person classroom teaching, and again targeted “Chicago,” which he verbally stressed. His co-host jumped on board, calling public school teachers “disgraceful” and saying they should put children’s eduction ahead of their own lives and the lives of their families.

Over the summer, while he broadcasted from the safety of his own home, Kilmeade also demanded teachers return to work despite the pandemic.

Kilmeade has never believed the coronavirus could be controlled and infection rates reduced, as he made clear last month.

Meanwhile, Kilmeade last week spent some time learning how to be a prime-time host, trying out for Fox News’ expansion of its opinion shows into the 7 PM hour. It did not go well, as viewership dropped dramatically.

 

 

Trump Mocked After WSJ Reports He Wants to Start a New ‘Patriot Party’ – The Original Was Linked to the Black Panthers

President Donald Trump in recent days has been talking about starting up a new political party, called the Patriot Party. Social media users immediately mocked Trump – not only for wanting to start a new party, given his historically unpopular polling numbers, but because of the name he chose for his new group.

Late last week former Trump Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, told Foreign Policy that President Trump is just plain ignorant of history.

“His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of US history was really limited,” Tillerson said. “It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”

The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night reported Trump wants to call his new political party the Patriot Party.

Not surprisingly, there already has been a Patriot Party, starting in the 1960’s. It ended in the ’80’s. Trump was alive during those years, but apparently missed it.

The Patriot Party was affiliated with the Black Panthers, a far-left anti-racism Black power political group that disbanded in the early ’80’s. It grew through community organizing and became popular among poor rural Americans by advocating for free basic necessities, including food and wood for stoves.

Trump apparently isn’t the first in recent days to come up with the idea. It’s been rolling around on social media since last month.

Here’s what some are saying:

Trump Is ‘Untethered to Reality’ and His Thanksgiving Rant Proves It: CNN’s Berman

CNN host John Berman on Friday lit into President Donald Trump for going on an unhinged Thanksgiving rant about the 2020 election in which he once again falsely claimed that he won.

Berman in particular zeroed in on Trump’s seething anger at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who asked the president on Thursday if he’d concede that he lost the election.

“He was yelling at Jeff Mason, who is the most mild-mannered reporter in America, who was asking one of the most obvious questions in America, which is, ‘Will you concede the race that you lost?’” Berman said. “I think it gave a window into where the president is this morning and how untethered to reality he may be.”

Guest Ron Brownstein shared Berman’s assessment and talked about the harm it’s doing to the United States.

“[He’s] doing real damage,” Brownstein said. “You’ve seen the polling: Three-quarters of Republicans now believe the election was stolen. We’ve never seen anything like this, an effort by a president to systemically undermine the results of the election.”

Watch the video below.

 

USAID Acting Administrator the Latest Governmental Employee to Test Positive for COVID-19

Acting administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), John Barsa, has tested positive for coronavirus, Axios reported Wednesday.

Staffers told Axios that they barely wear masks in their office and that Barsa is the latest in a series of senior administration officials to contract the virus. H

“The acting Deputy Administrator has been isolating since he began exhibiting symptoms late Monday, Nov. 23, and will continue to until a retest is conclusive,” spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement.

Barsa was planning to travel to Honduras this weekend after the country was ravaged by recent hurricanes. Administration officials say they expect that trip won’t happen as he quarantines.

