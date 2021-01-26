AMERICAN IDIOT
Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade says it’s time to stop vaccinating public school teachers who refuse to return to work because of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In places like Illinois, and in places like New York City, in places like Chicago,” ranted Kilmeade Tuesday, talking about his favorite targets, “they have to open up the schools, they’lls [sic] ventilation’s getting fixed, everything’s being done, money’s being given, vaccinations being given to the teachers and they still won’t open up to the schools, these K through eighth graders need to go back to public schools – the ones that are being hurt are the lowest income people whose parents most likely both are working if you have two in the family. That has to stop. If not, stop vaccinating teachers. If they’re not going to go back to work, stop vaccinating.”
Brian Kilmeade: "Just stop vaccinating teachers; if they're not gonna go back to work, stop vaccinating them." pic.twitter.com/pDoNrl2pBQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 26, 2021
This is not the first time Kilmeade has attacked public school teachers.
Just two weeks ago while guest hosting on “The Five” Kilmeade blasted teachers who are afraid to return to in-person classroom teaching, and again targeted “Chicago,” which he verbally stressed. His co-host jumped on board, calling public school teachers “disgraceful” and saying they should put children’s eduction ahead of their own lives and the lives of their families.
Discussed the push to reopen classrooms as teachers begin receiving the COVID vaccine. Thanks for having me #TheFive! pic.twitter.com/sWReVBsYcz
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) January 12, 2021
Over the summer, while he broadcasted from the safety of his own home, Kilmeade also demanded teachers return to work despite the pandemic.
Brian Kilmeade says schools must re-open in the fall in part because “life is full of risks, kids should learn that early that life is full of hurdles, you’ve got to find a way to overcome.” pic.twitter.com/zamv1HgMwj
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 8, 2020
Kilmeade has never believed the coronavirus could be controlled and infection rates reduced, as he made clear last month.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers: “There really is no preventing this virus from spreading.”
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Kilmeade last week spent some time learning how to be a prime-time host, trying out for Fox News’ expansion of its opinion shows into the 7 PM hour. It did not go well, as viewership dropped dramatically.
Brian Kilmeade in primetime did worse on Thursday night. Once again finishing third across the board, Fox News Primetime drew only 1.824 million total viewers and 255,000 in the key 25-54 demo.
In comparison, CNN’s Erin Burnett drew three times the demo audience (771,000). https://t.co/HXzbUJgvdy
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 22, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Mocked After WSJ Reports He Wants to Start a New ‘Patriot Party’ – The Original Was Linked to the Black Panthers
“Patriot Party was socialist antifa”
President Donald Trump in recent days has been talking about starting up a new political party, called the Patriot Party. Social media users immediately mocked Trump – not only for wanting to start a new party, given his historically unpopular polling numbers, but because of the name he chose for his new group.
Late last week former Trump Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, told Foreign Policy that President Trump is just plain ignorant of history.
“His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of US history was really limited,” Tillerson said. “It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”
The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night reported Trump wants to call his new political party the Patriot Party.
Not surprisingly, there already has been a Patriot Party, starting in the 1960’s. It ended in the ’80’s. Trump was alive during those years, but apparently missed it.
The Patriot Party was affiliated with the Black Panthers, a far-left anti-racism Black power political group that disbanded in the early ’80’s. It grew through community organizing and became popular among poor rural Americans by advocating for free basic necessities, including food and wood for stoves.
Trump apparently isn’t the first in recent days to come up with the idea. It’s been rolling around on social media since last month.
Here’s what some are saying:
So a group of Parler crazies and Boogaloo boys started a Telegram group called “Patriot Party” that called for this… https://t.co/R6vViQYrqm
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021
There was a “Patriot Party” organized in the late 1960’s. It was an American Socialist Organization for
impoverished whites in rural areas. Eventually it became tied to both the Rainbow Coalition and the Black Panthers. Trump, still a bozo 🤡!
— Jo Kovacik (@jojok57) January 20, 2021
Ha! One previous “Patriot Party” (1960s-’80s) was a socialist, multi-racial coalition of community organizers and anti-fascists associated with the Rainbow Coaltion founded by Fred Hampton of the Black Panthers! https://t.co/RpyoeHXQh7
— Fred Dews (@publichistory) January 20, 2021
The irony of Trump wanting to start the “Patriot Party” is massive.
Patriot Party was a rural white SOCIALIST organization closely tied to Jesse Jackson & black panthers. It was formed after the 1969 “United Front Against Fascism” conference.
Patriot Party was socialist antifa
— Khalid Nigh (@Eternal0Star) January 20, 2021
Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/VCEEf8smnm
— Dr. Betsy, Ed.D 🌊 🇺🇸 💙 #AmericaIsBack 🌊😷 (@erichards24) January 20, 2021
i think its funny that people are talking about joining the patriot party and are part of a white supremacy group but fail to see that the patriot party befriended the black panthers 🤔
— aylesia. (@aylesia) January 19, 2021
PATRIOT PARTY – 1969 Rainbow Coalition Black Panthers Young Lords Protest Button https://t.co/asYacYimWY via @eBay #BlackLivesMatter
— Larry Fox (@Larry911) January 16, 2021
“The Patriot Party was a member of the original Rainbow Coalition, formed by Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe https://t.co/iFWA70l15A
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021
“In 1970 the FBI arrested the entire central committee of the Patriot Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe
History would repeat itself. https://t.co/iFWA70l15A
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021
They must not know that google exists because a Patriot Party already occurred in the US 1960-1980. Voted liberal, partially founded by the Black Panthers, and would be the enemy of this current take on the party. Fucking morons
— KPF (@drinksforfree) January 20, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Is ‘Untethered to Reality’ and His Thanksgiving Rant Proves It: CNN’s Berman
CNN host John Berman on Friday lit into President Donald Trump for going on an unhinged Thanksgiving rant about the 2020 election in which he once again falsely claimed that he won.
Berman in particular zeroed in on Trump’s seething anger at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who asked the president on Thursday if he’d concede that he lost the election.
“He was yelling at Jeff Mason, who is the most mild-mannered reporter in America, who was asking one of the most obvious questions in America, which is, ‘Will you concede the race that you lost?’” Berman said. “I think it gave a window into where the president is this morning and how untethered to reality he may be.”
Guest Ron Brownstein shared Berman’s assessment and talked about the harm it’s doing to the United States.
“[He’s] doing real damage,” Brownstein said. “You’ve seen the polling: Three-quarters of Republicans now believe the election was stolen. We’ve never seen anything like this, an effort by a president to systemically undermine the results of the election.”
Watch the video below.
AMERICAN IDIOT
USAID Acting Administrator the Latest Governmental Employee to Test Positive for COVID-19
Acting administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), John Barsa, has tested positive for coronavirus, Axios reported Wednesday.
Staffers told Axios that they barely wear masks in their office and that Barsa is the latest in a series of senior administration officials to contract the virus. H
“The acting Deputy Administrator has been isolating since he began exhibiting symptoms late Monday, Nov. 23, and will continue to until a retest is conclusive,” spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement.
Barsa was planning to travel to Honduras this weekend after the country was ravaged by recent hurricanes. Administration officials say they expect that trip won’t happen as he quarantines.
