LEADERSHIP? WHAT LEADERSHIP?
Trump Is Afraid Wearing a Mask Will ‘Send the Wrong Message’ and Hurt His Re-Election Chances: Report
The irony of President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a mask this week at a mask-manufacturing plant did not go unnoticed, even though he claimed the head of Honeywell told him he did not need to – despite signs to the contrary.
But The Associated Press reports the real reason President Trump refuses to wear a mask is he thinks it will hurt his re-election chances.
Trump has told White House and campaign aides in private he believes if he wears a mask it will “send the wrong message.” Mask-wearing is to protect other people, not the wearer.
“The president said doing so would make it seem like he is preoccupied with health instead of focused on reopening the nation’s economy — which his aides believe is the key to his reelection chances in November,” the AP adds.
Trump has always followed the “do as I say and not as I do” doctrine.
On Wednesday a reporter in the Oval Office mentioned to the President that he did not wear a mask when touring the mask-making facility.
Trump claimed he was told he didn’t have to, and added, “as you know we were far away from people.”
The reporter then mentioned that Trump was holding an event honoring nurses and yet he was not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.
“Mr. President, what kind of message does it send if you’re surrounded by nurses who are not social distancing and not wearing masks?”
“Well I can’t help that,” Trump snarled. “I mean look I’m trying to be nice I’m signing a bill, and you criticize us. Look, here’s the story: there’s nothing I can do to satisfy the media, the Democrats, or the fake news, and I understand that.”
REPORTER: What kind of message does it send if you’re surrounded by nurses who are not social distancing and not wearing masks?
TRUMP: “Well I can’t help that. I mean look, I’m trying to be nice, I’m signing a bill, and you criticize us.” pic.twitter.com/pdjApZCis3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020
Trump was the one who made the public announcement last month that the CDC was urging all Americans to wear masks to protect those around them and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As he made the announcement he interjected, “I don’t think that I’m going to be doing it.” On national television.
Trump also mocked the idea months ago that people should stop shaking hands.
At a Fox News town hall in March Trump said, “you can’t be a politician and not shake hands. And I’ll be shaking hands with people—and they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you—I don’t care.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Fired Vaccine Chief Files Bombshell Whistleblower Complaint: Ordered to Award Lucrative Contracts to Jared’s Pals
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Trump Flew to Battleground State to Tour Coronavirus Mask Factory. Sign Says ‘Face Mask Required.’ He Didn’t Wear One.
- OMG!2 days ago
Read Whistleblower Complaint: Fired Doc Tried to Find Coronavirus Vaccine–Officials Ordered Focus on Trump Malaria Drug
- AMERICAN IDIOTS1 day ago
Republicans Three Times More Likely Than Democrats to Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
- News1 day ago
Trump’s Border Wall Is Literally Getting a New Paint Job and It Will Cost Taxpayers an Additional $500 Million
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE23 hours ago
Defense Secretary Has ‘No Say’: Purge at the Pentagon Begins as Trump Moves to ‘Replace and Remove’ Non-Loyalists
- AYFKM?2 days ago
Trump Plans to End Coronavirus Task Force: NYT
- PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER – IT'S JUST GETTING STARTED2 days ago
Exclusive: Pence Slacks Off Holding Coronavirus Task Force Meetings as Projections Show New Infections to Jump Ten-Fold