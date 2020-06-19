DANGER
‘Republic in Grave Danger’: Trump Slammed for ‘Laying the Groundwork for a Fascist America’ With US Attorney Exit
On Friday evening, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York — a key figure in the investigations against President Donald Trump’s business associates — announced he was stepping down, and Attorney General William Barr put forward as his replacement Jay Clayton, a lawyer who has represented one of Trump’s major creditors.
The development triggered immediate outrage and suspicion on social media, with commenters warning it was another step to the destruction of the rule of law.
“ as soon as I get my people in there” Trump said to Erdogan re SDNY.
— Millard (@Millard_Chochki) June 20, 2020
After Mueller report, Barr redacts the entire rule of law.
— Physical Distance Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) June 20, 2020
Shocker: More obstruction from Barr on behalf of his orange overlord.
— TheSheepleResistance (@SheepleResist) June 20, 2020
Post-election prosecution panic is setting in.
— Blair Dayton (@BlairDayton16) June 20, 2020
Trump is laying the groundwork for a fascist America….
Republic is in GRAVE Danger.
— It’s Time: Trump Resign!!! (@rubk2017) June 20, 2020
To be replaced by Jay Clayton. Clayton represented Deutsche Bank and defended them in the massive Russian money laundering scandal.
There is a criminal investigation into Deutsche Bank occurring in SDNY.
Deutsche Bank is Trump’s biggest lender.@sarahkendzior @Strandjunker
— Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) June 20, 2020
America is now officially a dictatorship. Trump will install a loyalist and magically all investigations into him and his family will disappear.
— Ash (@beach_hermit) June 20, 2020
I’d like confirmation that he was not forced to resign.
This does not sit right.
— Lizerenity (@Lizerenity) June 20, 2020
And again. And again. And…
— Resist (@ArchiBunch) June 20, 2020
@RepAdamSchiff It’s time for a subpoena of Geoffrey Berman. The Kossacks are squeezing in everywhere.
— #WashYourHands #I’mWithJoe (@58isthenew40) June 20, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DANGER
‘It’s a Bad Thing’: Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tests Positive for COVID-19
Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins. This is at least the fourth confirmed White House coronavirus case including President Donald Trump’s valet, Vice President Donald Pence’s press secretary, and 11 secret servicemen.
In a tweet, Collins wrote, “The assistant, who works in a personal capacity, hasn’t been around Ivanka in several weeks & has been teleworking. Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner both tested negative today, source says.”
RELATED: Big Banks ‘Directly’ Lobbied Ivanka Trump for Interest Rate Hike on New Government-Backed Coronavirus SBA Loans: Report
Meanwhile, Trump and Pence haven’t been wearing face masks in public even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other states strongly encourage it as a way to stop the virus. Trump and Pence are afraid it’ll “send the wrong message” to U.S. voters, and yet White House staff members now have to wear a mask around Trump ever since his valet contracted the virus.
Just so we're clear, at the same time Trump has decided that testing isn't necessary for the American people, Trump's valet and 2 of Pence's aides and Ivanka's personal assistant all tested positive, which was discovered immediately thanks to – you guessed it – daily testing.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 9, 2020
Ivanka Trump’s assistant tested positive for Sars-cov2, covid 19. How is it that people in the White House who have zero symptoms & their staff with no symptoms can get access to multiple tests but the average person can’t get tested unless they have symptoms?
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) May 9, 2020
Now Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has contracted COVID 19 so who actually thinks we'll be told when one of them tests positive?
— ExGOP – BidenForPresident (@roseserao) May 9, 2020
So Trump’s valet…Pence’s spokeswoman…Ivanka’s assistant. In the military we call this “bracketing”. It means the big booms are getting closer to their target. It’s a bad thing if you’re in the middle. https://t.co/IYZDrEcpEK
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 9, 2020
So let me get this right…
*Within the last 24hrs we have learned that the man that feeds Trump his meals has tested positive for Corona.
*11 Secret Service men have tested positive
* Stephen Miller's wife has tested positive
* Assistant to Ivanka Trump tested positive pic.twitter.com/9dkjYs87jY
— JM (@jamesmcelweejr) May 9, 2020
What does a personal assistant to Ivanka Trump do? What does Ivanka do? Please tell me we aren’t paying these people.
— Eric Butler (@EricButler85233) May 9, 2020
Dont worry Ivanka. It’s a Dem hoax. You’re fine. Go hug your assistant and show her you care.
— CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) May 9, 2020
DANGER
Kudlow Declares ‘The Country Is Ready to Go Back to Work’ – Says Trump to Make ‘Very Important’ Announcement in Days
President Donald Trump is plowing ahead with his attempt to “re-open” the country, a power he insists he has but does not, according to constitutional law and Supreme Court experts. Tuesday Trump’s trusted top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, announced “the country is ready to go back to work,” and said the President would be making a “very important” announcement in days, Fox News reports.
“Main street folks, middle-class, blue-collar folks, we want to get them back to work as soon as we safely can,” Kudlow told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.
Epidemiologist, virologists, other medical experts, and the nation’s governors have all warned about the dangers of re-opening the nation too quickly. There has been no widespread coronavirus testing, and there are no FDA approved coronavirus antibody tests. It is also unclear if those who have the coronavirus antibody are protected from re-infection.
In late February Kudlow infamously declared the coronavirus was “contained,” and almost “airtight.” It was not.
Kudlow spoke to reporters late Tuesday morning. As usual he defended his false claims.
NOW: Larry Kudlow says he has no regrets telling us a month ago the COVID-19 virus was contained. He says he went “by the facts.” ?@realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/VhvzZaSia4
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 14, 2020
Trending
- 'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'2 days ago
Watch: Fireworks Erupt as Matt Gaetz Gets Triggered, Launches Profanity-Laden Rant Attacking Black Dem Rep.
- YOU SCARED BRO?3 days ago
Trump Says His Niece Signed an NDA — and Threatens to Sue Her Over Tell-All Book: Report
- WHAM!3 days ago
#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
- CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!2 days ago
Experts: President’s ‘Cruelty,’ ‘Sloppiness’ and ‘Incompetence’ Forced Chief Justice’s DACA Ruling ‘Rebuke to Trump’
- TRUMP IS ANTI-LGBTQ2 days ago
White House Responds to LGBTQ Supreme Court Civil Rights Win by Quoting Kavanaugh’s ‘Very Powerful’ Dissent
- FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?2 days ago
‘Should Be Executed’: Bolton Book Exposes Depth of Trump’s Hatred of Reporters
- 'QUEEN OF ALTERNATIVE FACTS'3 days ago
‘Bowling Green Massacre!’: Kellyanne Conway Mocked After Hypocritically Demanding Reporters Fact-Check Bolton’s Book