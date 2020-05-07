Connect with us

THE 'DO AS I SAY AND NOT AS I DO' PRESIDENCY

All White House Officials Will Now Wear Masks When Close to Trump After President ‘Not Happy’ His Valet Tested Positive

Published

on

President Donald Trump “was not happy” upon learning that his personal valet on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result all White House officials who come in close proximity to the President will now have to wear masks to protect Trump, MSNBC reports.

President Trump refuses to wear a mask or regularly practice social distancing. He believes wearing a mask will hurt his re-election chances and will “send the wrong message.”

CNN earlier had reported that a source had “said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing,” and that President Trump was “upset.”

No reports have revealed the name of the valet who tested positive, how he is doing, or if the President was concerned for his health.

Just yesterday White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said wearing masks is voluntary.

That’s false in some locations. Many localities have passed ordinances or established other policies mandating mask-wearing.

 

