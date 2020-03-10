NOPE NOPE NOPE
Internet ‘Celebrates’ Anniversary of ‘America’s Worst Financial Adviser’ Larry Kudlow Claiming Coronavirus ‘Contained’
It’s two weeks to the day since President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was trotted out before the cameras at the White House and told America that the administration had almost totally “contained” the coronavirus.
“We have contained this,” Kudlow told his former news network, CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”
The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1
— CNBC (@CNBC) February 25, 2020
That was February 25. It of course was a lie then, and is even more of a lie today.
On that day two weeks ago there were just 57 known coronavirus cases. There had yet to be any deaths.
Today the U.S. has 975 coronavirus cases, and has had 30 coronavirus deaths.
Two weeks ago it took Americans just minutes to mock Kudlow’s claim of a almost airtight containment.
That video came back to haunt Kudlow – who is not an actual economist, but a former finance anchor – once again.
Here’s what some are saying today.
I think most of us thought it was a goof when CNBC brought a drunk economist on to talk about a pandemic? https://t.co/QBpgx4lWFs
— Mike Lobikis (@MLfromdeep) March 10, 2020
$SPX $SPY $NDX $DIA $QQQ …@rickjnewman @larry_kudlow
America’s Worst Financial Adviser … pic.twitter.com/tnII7fGSWo
— iPablo (@Pablo16delta) March 11, 2020
This is what “pretty close” looks like? https://t.co/0373Mkyltn
— Steve Tornello (@steveohville) March 10, 2020
2 weeks ago this bonehead said that the virus was contained ” Pretty close to airtight ” .
He still has a job. https://t.co/VpJztVm86B
— RainForest🏳️🌈🤓 (@BilboWookie) March 10, 2020
As was widely predicted, this announcement has aged *terribly*. https://t.co/KyIG1UG3Zz
— Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) March 10, 2020
Larry’s credibility is somewhat lacking, given 2 weeks ago he said “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.”
— Nolaughing Matter (@nolaughingmatt2) March 11, 2020
Can @larry_kudlow “we have this airtight” really speak with any credibility? #CoronaVirusUpdate
— Richard Ruben (@ChefLocavore) March 10, 2020
Kudlow: “Almost airtight”
Top U.S. public health official expects coronavirus outbreak to worsen https://t.co/OTtCCpRQyM
— TenaciousEye (@TenaciousEye) March 10, 2020
