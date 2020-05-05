AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Flew to Battleground State to Tour Coronavirus Mask Factory. Sign Says ‘Face Mask Required.’ He Didn’t Wear One.
President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One Tuesday morning, and took off to the battleground state of Arizona, where he toured a Honeywell mask factory. Given they are manufacturing medical grade face masks, the signs in the plant read, “face mask required in this area.” Trump was wearing protective goggles, but no face mask.
Accompanying the President were his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, along with other White House staffers. None wore masks. Nor were any practicing social distancing.
CNN’s Jim Acosta offered these photos, with a “face mask required in this area” note taped at the bottom.
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
Employees just feet away involved in the manufacture of the masks were wearing them as required.
As Trump was shown the mask manufacturing the factory’s sound system was playing “Live and Let Die.”
They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F
— Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020
Pence: ‘I Don’t Have the Coronavirus’ So It’s OK I Was the Only One at the Mayo Clinic Not Wearing a Mask
Vice President Mike Pence is defending his decision to not wear a face mask, insisting he has tested negative for coronavirus. Video of him visiting Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic and being the only one in the entire building not wearing a face mask went viral, as did massive nationwide criticism. Pence also ignored social distancing guidelines, but managed to give the “thumbs up”sign (photo) as he left.
“As vice president of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence told reporters on why he ignored CDC guidelines, The Washington Post reports.
“Since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you,” Pence added.
That may or may not be true. The President and Vice President reportedly are tested once a week, but that does not mean he could not have been infected after being tested. Asymptomatic spread is a hallmark of this virus.
Pence also created a public relations nightmare for the Mayo Clinic. Initially, the renowned medical research facility posted a tweet saying it had informed the Vice President its policy is that everyone must wear a mask. It later deleted that tweet, and instead posted one thanking Pence for visiting. Both have created outrage, with many insisting the Vice President should not have been allowed to enter without wearing a mask.
Many have expressed outrage.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasted Pence as a “mask truther” and “the kind of human being that repels me” in the supermarket.
Reporter Brian Karem’s remarks sum up what many are saying and thinking:
The statement from @VP speaks for itself on several levels, including but not limited to:
– it’s own arrogance
– ignorance
– privilege
– The fact he is often tested and most people can’t get tested once
– and the fact he apparently believes masks cover his eyes
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 28, 2020
Trump Accidentally Admits Testing Is a Problem While Falsely Attacking Democrats for ‘Playing a Very Dangerous Game’
From the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump has worked to ensure desperately needed testing would not be conducted. Reports last month show not only did Trump not push HHS and the CDC to make testing a priority, he admitted he wanted as little testing as possible so the “numbers” would look good – and catapult him to re-election victory. Or so he thought.
Trump infamously also claimed anyone who wants a test can get one.
“Anybody that needs a test gets a test. We – they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful,” the President lied on Match 7.
And now he’s lying once again.
Late Monday morning Trump falsely charged Democrats with “playing a very dangerous political game” by demanding a massive ramp up in testing. Trump wants the entire nation to re-open for business despite there being few if any safeguards in place that would prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, illnesses, and deaths if that happens.
Experts at Harvard say the U.S. needs increase testing to between 500,000 to 700,000 tests per day, while experts at MIT say three million tests per day must be performed and processed before it is safe to re-open the country.
Trump has repeatedly claimed there’s no problem with the testing, even bragging that the U.S. has tested more people than any other country while ignoring the fact that the U.S. has the third-highest population in the world.
What is important is number of tests per capita, and there the U.S. ranks a dismal 43rd or so.
But here’s the President accidentally admitting that testing is a problem, while trying to scorch the left (and medical experts, and the CDC) for wanting more ventilators that have been needed – so far.
“Last month all you heard from the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats was, ‘Ventilators, Ventilators, Ventilators.’ They screamed it loud & clear, & thought they had us cold, even though it was the State’s task,” he falsely claimed.
Claiming ventilators are the sole responsibility of the states is a lie, as is his assertion that the call for ventilators was made up to make the Trump administration appear unprepared. The numbers of ventilators needed were based on CDC projections.
“But everyone got their V’s, with many to spare. Now they scream, ‘Testing, Testing, Testing,’ again playing a very dangerous political game,” Trump accused, wrongly. Testing is the critical component that’s missing, and there’s no federal plan to fix it.
“States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing,” Trump again charged, falsely. “But we will work with the Governors and get it done,” he added, admitting that it has not been done.
“This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!”
Testing will not be easy, and is not a one-time act. Anyone can be tested one day, be negative, then get infected the next day.
Trump appears to not have considered any of the critical scenarios surrounding them management of the pandemic.
‘You Can’t Even Get Christianity Right’: Trump Mocked for Offensive ‘Happy Good Friday’ Wishes Exposing His Ignorance
President Donald Trump offended billions of the world’s Christians this morning, wishing them, “HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!”
HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020
As many know, Good Friday is a solemn day Christians observe, but not celebrate: it is believed to be the day of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.
For many Christian sects, it is a day of fasting and, in non-pandemic times, a day spent in church.
On social media responses ranged from mockery to outrage.
I'll pass that on to Jesus. https://t.co/kUACj8FhWE
— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 10, 2020
Sir, what do you think Good Friday commemorates?
— Seth Masket (@smotus) April 10, 2020
Happy?
You're not really familiar with Christian holy days, are you?
— Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) April 10, 2020
This is a solemn day for Christians. It's not called Happy Friday. Like not knowing what the significance of Pearl Harbor was, I'd suggest the President doesn't know what happened on Good Friday according to the scriptures.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 10, 2020
It’s not really a happy day. It a somber day, a sad day. Today is the day that Jesus died on the cross. Have your spiritual huckster…I mean “advisor”….explain it to you.
— Emily A. (@emzorbit) April 10, 2020
Uhm if you ever walked into an actual church, you’d know today is one of the most somber days in the church year. You can’t even get Christianity right.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) April 10, 2020
Once again, Trump reveals his inability to "speak Christian." Good Friday is not a "happy" holiday. https://t.co/S9kBYpLVye
— Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 10, 2020
You do know that Good Friday IS NOT a happy day. Its the day Christ was crucified. Further proof you are the anti-Christ
— Back2Stonewall.com (@BACK2STONEWALL) April 10, 2020
Happy Jesus-Gruesomely-Tortured-To-Death Day! 🥳 https://t.co/5CLjSSYT9C
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 10, 2020
Congrats on dying, Jesus!
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) April 10, 2020
Happy horrific death, Jesus!!
— Jude 🌐 (@Jxnewton) April 10, 2020
He really has not the slightest idea what these holy days mean. https://t.co/9q3N6Wj65w
— Michael J. O'Loughlin (@MikeOLoughlin) April 10, 2020
Trump's next business, "Alternative Greeting Cards"
— SSton (@SharinStone) April 10, 2020
At least he didn't add: "Enjoy!" https://t.co/O1sT418Xo6
— Michael McGough (@MichaelMcGough3) April 10, 2020
