News
Trump Predicted Election Loss and Blamed Jared Kushner: ‘It’s Going to Be Your Fault’
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that in the fall, President Donald Trump pre-emptively blamed his son-in-law Jared Kushner in case he lost the election — because Kushner had been trying to promote more COVID-19 testing, and Trump didn’t want that info on how many people were infected to be publicly known.
The report revealed that Trump broadly hated the strategy Kushner had been taking on fighting the pandemic, and suggested that we should “do what Mexico does” and not administer tests to anyone who isn’t grievously ill.
“Mr. Trump never came around to the idea that he had a responsibility to be a role model, much less that his leadership role might require him to publicly acknowledge hard truths about the virus — or even to stop insisting that the issue was not a rampaging pandemic but too much testing,” said the report. “Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, briefed the president this fall on a Japanese study documenting the effectiveness of face masks, telling him: ‘We have the proof. They work.’ But the president resisted, criticizing Mr. Kushner for pushing them and again blaming too much testing — an area Mr. Kushner had been helping to oversee — for his problems.”
According to the report, while Trump was preparing for the presidential debates, he complained to Kushner, “I’m going to lose. And it’s going to be your fault, because of the testing.”
White House spokesman Brian Morganstern strenuously denies this conversation ever took place. However, Trump has repeatedly claimed in speeches that too much testing is somehow a problem, or possibly even causing more cases to exist.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Wisconsin Hospital Finds 500 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Intentionally Destroyed
An employee at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton in Wisconsin intentionally destroyed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine, which resulted in approximately 500 doses.
The individual admitted to intentionally removing the vials from refrigeration. Fortunately, the vials are able to remain at room temperature for up to 12 hours. This allowed clinicians to salvage some of the doses.
“We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values.”
The medical center, which is part of Advocate Aurora Health, said they notified “appropriate authorities for further investigation” and added that the individual is no longer employed by Aurora, NPR reported.
See below for the statement.
BREAKING: Advocate Aurora now says an employee at its Grafton hospital intentionally removed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator resulting in nearly 500 doses having to be thrown away pic.twitter.com/yjhCOM64Ge
— Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 31, 2020
The employee has been fired, the company says
— Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 31, 2020
BAD PRESIDENT
Lincoln Project Trolls Trump with New TV Ad Where He’s Currently Vacationing
The conservative anti-Trump PAC Lincoln Project is launching an ad campaign in South Florida with the hopes that President Trump, who is currently vacationing in the region, will see them.
According to the Sun Sentinel, the group has bought air time in the West Palm Beach market from Wednesday through Jan. 5. Trump is scheduled to be in the area until Jan. 3.
“A major pillar of The Lincoln Project’s 2020 strategy was aiming to torment an audience of one — Trump — through advertising on cable shows he’s sure to watch on channels such as Fox News,” the Sentinel reports. “That’s the aim of the latest effort, which seeks to drive a wedge between Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress at which the electoral votes making Joe Biden the next president will be counted.”
The ad focuses on recent reports that say Vice President Mike Pence is “backing away” from Trumpworld’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“When Mike Pence is backing away from you, you know it’s over,” the ad states.
Watch the ad below.
This is the ad that has @realDonaldTrump turning on @VP @Mike_Pence … it would be a real shame if he had to see this over and over and over again… pic.twitter.com/4tulp5m4OP
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 22, 2020
2020 Road to the White House
Church Bells and Light Shows Across the Country Will Ring in Biden-Harris Administration
New details were released Thursday by the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) on behalf of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In addition to the incoming president leading a memorial to honor American lives lost to COVID-19, light shows across the country will also take place.
The church-bell ringings and light shows across the country will take place on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET. A D.C. ceremony, led by Biden, will feature lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost.
“PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C., in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET [15 minutes after sunset] in a national moment of unity and remembrance,” the committee said. “The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey.”
The PIC statement continued, “However, in the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation.”
“President-elect Biden’s unwavering commitment to the safety of the American people is our North Star as we plan an inauguration that protects public health while honoring inaugural traditions and engaging Americans across the country. We are excited to share more information soon about the new and innovative ways all Americans can watch and participate in a historic inauguration that will unify our country,” said PIC Executive Director Maju Varghese.
“The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation. Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay home, and limit gatherings. We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” said PIC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. David Kessler.
The PIC will continue to announce further details about events and how Americans can participate as it becomes available in the coming weeks.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Demanded Melania’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations Be Reversed Immediately: Report
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Signals for Pence to Hand Him the Presidency and Overrule Electoral College
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump’s $2,000 Stimulus Talk Could Hand Democrats the Senate Majority
- News3 days ago
Bipartisan Rebuke in the House Overrides Trump’s Defense Bill Veto: Report
- News2 days ago
Steve Mnuchin on Stimulus Checks: ‘Direct Deposit Payments May Arrive As Early As Tonight’
- 2020 Road to the White House3 days ago
President-Elect Biden: Trump’s Mishandling of the Transition is ‘Nothing Short’ of ‘Irresponsibility’
- News2 days ago
Women Report Abuse, Human Trafficking and Rape on Palm Oil Plantations: AP Investigation
- News1 day ago
Biden Nominates Kathleen Hicks to Become First Female Deputy Defense Secretary