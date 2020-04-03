AMERICAN IDIOT
‘I’m Feeling Good’: Trump Announces New CDC Mask Guideline – Reveals He Still Totally Doesn’t Understand Coronavirus
As expected the CDC is issuing new guidelines suggesting all Americans to wear some form of face mask covering the mouth and nose especially when going outside. Social distancing and staying at home are still the most important methods to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but there are new concerns the virus may be more airborne than first thought, and for weeks if not months science has found an increasing percentage of those infected with coronavirus may never display symptoms.
President Donald Trump doesn’t understand any of that.
Which might explain his remarks as he rolled out the new program early Friday evening on national television.
“I’m feeling good,” Trump told reporters, totally revealing he does not understand that people can be infected with coronavirus, spread it exponentially, and be wholly asymptomatic.
“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it,” Trump also said. “It’s only a recommendation.”
“Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it,” he continued, despite the fact that the new CDC directive suggests wearing masks “when grocery shopping or in other public places,” as The New York Times notes.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself … I don’t see it for myself.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Why are you opposed to wearing a mask?
TRUMP: "I just don't want to wear one myself … I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing– somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. The great Resolute Desk … I don't see it for myself." pic.twitter.com/7dWmQQY3Aw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Why Should People Trust You?’: Kudlow Shrinks as ABC News Anchor Blasts Him for Calling COVID-19 ‘Contained’
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, on Sunday defended calling the novel coronavirus outbreak “contained” just days before large swaths of the country were forced to shelter inside their homes.
In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked the White House adviser why he was predicting “weeks, not months” of economic turmoil due to the global pandemic.
“How can you be sure this economic tragedy won’t be longterm if there’s not a guarantee people will have jobs to return to?” Raddatz said. “I don’t see how it can be just weeks.”
“Well, listen, I say that — weeks — it could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks,” Kudlow replied. “I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully. That’s what some of the science experts have been telling us. I don’t know if they’ll be right.”
Raddatz interrupted to point out that Kudlow had called the COVID-19 outbreak “contained” in an interview on CNBC.
“It was just a month ago you told CNBC that you thought the virus was contained in the country even though doctors were warning otherwise,” Raddatz observed. “You also downplayed the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy.”
“Why should people trust you?” the ABC News host wondered.
“I’m as good as the facts are,” Kudlow replied. “And at the time I made the statement, the facts were [that the virus was] contained, the president had just put the travel restrictions on China. And a lot of people agreed with me. A lot of people felt that the flu was worse than this virus.”
“But as soon as the facts changed, we changed our whole posture,” he insisted.
Watch the video below from ABC News.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Offers Blame and False Hopes During Lie-Filled Coronavirus Press Conference
President Donald Trump may not be holding campaign rallies any time soon but he’s found a new – and free – venue to address the American people even more frequently: the podium of the once-dormant White House press briefing room.
Trump realized his vice president was making good use of that room, holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, and the President quickly co-opted those short reports to the press, extending them into hours-long symphonies of false promises, blame, lies, and self-congratulation.
Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing was attended by few task force members. At one briefing there were 17 officials huddled on stage. Thursday, just four. It wasn’t to observe social distancing – they were all still standing too close together.
The President took many questions, his answers once again spooking the markets. The DOW went from up around 400 points, approaching close to flat as Trump droned on and on, filling the room with falsehoods while again telegraphing to Wall Street what little grasp of the crisis he has. Once the press conference ended the market gained some ground.
Trump repeatedly blamed state governors for the federal government’s inability to provide respirators and ventilators – but then bragged that he’s getting cruise ships to come to harbors to be used as medical facilities.
TRUMP passes the buck: “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work … the federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items, and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk. As with testing — the governors are supposed to be doing it.” pic.twitter.com/UiwKIttBPr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump is now blaming ventilator shortages on state governments pic.twitter.com/fgaX6qCqdE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump said – falsely – that his administration was “very prepared,” and then wrongly blamed “the media” for being unfair.
TRUMP on criticism that coronavirus testing problems indicate he wasn’t prepared: “We were very prepared. The only thing we weren’t prepared for was, ah, the media. The media has not treated it fairly.” pic.twitter.com/Pb0ofnIu3E
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
And he offered false hope instead of facts, which helps no one. Americans will not be getting “back to normal” any time soon. Many may never see “normal” again.
Trump on when Americans get expect their lives to get back to normal: “I hope very soon … could have been stopped pretty easily if we had known, if everybody had known about it, a number of months before people started reading about it.” pic.twitter.com/Loxp3juwEx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Perhaps worse of all, Trump delivered tremendous false hope, and he touted several old drugs, one used for malaria, as possible treatments for coronavirus. He appeared to suggest the FDA has already approved them for treatment of COVID-19, which it has not. There are some tests, but nothing that definitively says they are effective against the virus. The FDA has started testing and is allowing “compassionate use” of the drugs when asked by doctors.
President Trump says the FDA is fast-tracking anti-viral treatments for patients with coronavirus: “There’s tremendous promise” https://t.co/ACLdYl0RqA pic.twitter.com/wp2UpBYlAD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Louie Gohmert Single-Handedly Holds Up House Coronavirus Bill Before It Can Be Sent to Senate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.
Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.
Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.
GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn’t know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn’t seen final text and doesn’t appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
“Technical fix” is a dull-sounding name for something that has to happen before the Senate will take up the coronavirus bill. It’s a change that Republicans want to see related to virus-related paid leave for employees of small businesses.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
NEW — LOUIE GOHMERT is insisting on reading the technical corrections to the House’s coronavirus bill.
As long as one person stands in opposition, the House cannot send the bill to the senate without bringing the chamber back for a vote.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Franklin Graham’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital Delays Opening as Controversy Rages and Quality of Care Concerns Grow
- News2 days ago
‘Colossal Failure of Leadership’: Trump ‘Unfit’ for Pandemic, ‘Has Blood on His Hands’ Says Pulitzer Prize Winning Paper
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘Deadly Ignorance’: GOP Governor Slammed for Falsely Claiming ‘We Didn’t Know’ Asymptomatic People Transmit Coronavirus
- WHAM!2 days ago
Internet Decimates ‘Ignorant’ Right Wing Pundit for ‘Lie’ No Major Democrat Took Coronavirus Seriously Until March
- News2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups Spike As Trump Embraces Their Leaders – White House Issues Thin Statement Rejecting Responsibility
- WHAT TOOK SO LONG?2 days ago
‘Derelict’ DeSantis Roasted for Delaying Florida Shut Down Order Until Now: ‘People Will Die as a Result’
- SHAME ON EVERY JOURNALIST WHO FEEL FOR THIS2 days ago
Trump’s ‘New Tone’ When Addressing Coronavirus Is Part of His Skill at Manipulating the Media: Analysis
- HOW TO WIN2 days ago
Expert Delivers Sobering Warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump Will Cheat, Russia Will Help, Ignore It and Focus on Winning