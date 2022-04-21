AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’: Trump Mocked After Saying He Aced the ‘Aptitude’ Test (It Was a Dementia Test)
Donald Trump Thursday evening stood in front of an audience at an event hosted by the right-wing Heritage Foundation and bragged about “acing” an “aptitude” test near the end of his one term as president.
He was either forgetting what the test was, lying about it, or had been lied to.
“They actually were thinking about an Article 25 when I said that,” Trump declared, referring to the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that provides a mechanism to remove a president from office other than via an impeachment conviction.
“They don’t think about it now, the 25th Amendment. They don’t think about that now at all, they never mention the 25th. But they would never – any time I had a great idea they would mention –’25th Amendment, there’s something wrong with him.'”
“I took the aptitude test and I aced it according to Doc Ronny,” Trump continued, referring to then-White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican U.S. Congressman and under ethics investigation.
“And a whole group of doctors, I aced that aptitude test,” he falsely claimed. “And that’s a test that even some geniuses in this room will not do that well on. It’s not that easy a test.”
Trump is wrong on all counts.
As The New York Times reported at the time, “‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ Didn’t Mean What Trump Hoped It Did.”
“The president said on Fox News that he had to remember those words as part of a test that he said demonstrated his mental acuity. But the test, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is meant to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions.”
This was Trump in 2020:
“Because I’m cognitively there,” Trump declared in 2020 during this interview, where he made infamous the phrase, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”
The former president now claims it was an “aptitude” test. It is a test to detect signs of dementia.pic.twitter.com/IlznDeXr3i
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 21, 2022
And this was Trump Thursday evening:
Trump: They don’t think about it out now. The 25th amendment. They don’t think about that now… They would mention it anytime I had a great idea, the 25th amendment, there’s something wrong with him. That’s why I took the aptitude test pic.twitter.com/t1xFDkz5iA
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2022
Numerous people on social media tweeted, "Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV." in response.

“I don’t think he understands this actually makes him look bad, not good.”
“And to think, there are people who would debase themselves for this man…”
“I’m so thankful for Biden and every single person in his family and administration. Yes, our government needs work. It always will. The disgust I felt when this guy was ‘in charge’ is something I’m still trying to recover from. A pure revolt that I was forced to take head on.”

The questions he says are so tough: https://t.co/RHF54k3ztx
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) April 21, 2022
I wish they’d change the presidential cognitive test to “recognizing a picture of Eric Trump” so Donald can stop bragging that he passed it.
— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) April 21, 2022
Translation: People considered removing me from office because they thought I was insane.
— Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) April 21, 2022
It WASN’T an “Aptitude Test”!!!
It was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, meant to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other conditions.
There is no “acing” it Mr. “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”
— MiislanderX (@MiislanderX) April 21, 2022
He doesn’t even understand that that wasn’t an ‘aptitude’ test, it was a test to detect impairment/dementia. Meanwhile remember windmill cancer, nuking hurricanes, using sharpie to doctor a hurricane map, throwing paper towels to hurricane survivors and then withholding aid
— Dawn Stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@viewsfordays) April 21, 2022
— Boot (@Boot60776351) April 21, 2022
How to Person Woman Man Camera TVhttps://t.co/nXtLncKpUn
— Fran Adkins 🇺🇸🇺🇦 Vote for a Blue Senate 🌊💙 (@MarVistaWriter) April 21, 2022
‘Let Me Explain How Diplomacy Works’: Psaki Forced to Explain US Response to Russian Attack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to explain to Fox News’ Peter Doocy how diplomacy in international conflicts works.
Doocy tried to suggest that President Joe Biden has done nothing to restrain Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine, even as world leaders have presented a united front in the face of Putin’s illegal war, and even as the hosts on the top shows on Doocy’s network have been praising Putin.
“There’s a report in The New York Times,” Doocy told Psaki, “that you guys kept asking China to help you stop Russia from invading Ukraine, and they didn’t. So what have you guys done throughout this slow moving Russia crisis that has worked?”
Stunned at the ignorance of his question, Psaki asked: “In what capacity?” forcing Doocy to actually list some of the many things President Biden and his administration have done over the past month or more to try to silence Putin’s drums of war.
“Well, the President talked to Putin,” Doocy began. “He talked to the G-7. He threatened sanctions. He put sanctions in place. Now he says the sanctions are going to take 30 days, or about a month. Do you guys think the people in Ukraine have about a month?”
“Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works and how our approach from the United States has worked,” Psaki replied. “What the President has done is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine. What he has done is he has rallied the world, our European partners, even at cost to them in some capacities, to put in place significant sanctions, historic sanctions, that would have an enormous impact on the Russian financial sector. It is President Putin’s choice to go to war and invade Ukraine. That is what he has done. It is our choice and our responsibility and the role of the President in the United States to rally opposition and make sure they feel significant pain from that choice. That’s exactly what we have done.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki forced to explain to Fox News’ Peter Doocy “how diplomacy works.”
“Well, Peter…”pic.twitter.com/CTL6RNp7WP
— David Badash (@davidbadash) February 25, 2022
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is once again being mocked and ridiculed, this time for a tweet posted to his official account that argues against Medicare for All because, “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare.”
COVID is known to be deadliest to those of advanced age, and America’s seniors are Medicare’s primary recipients.
Massie recently came under fire for his Christmas family photo featuring even his children brandishing assault-style rifles.
But just 10 days ago Massie wasn’t just ridiculed, he was slammed for his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, which featured a quote he falsely attributed to Voltaire that read: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
“The quote is commonly attributed to Kevin Alfred Strom, a neo-Nazi who pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography. Strom uttered a similar quote during a virulently antisemitic 1993 radio broadcast,” CNN reported in a fact check.
That tweet has never been taken down.
Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego blasted Massie:
Because Covid severely impacted the elderly and the elderly are on Medicare.
If you paid someone to come up with this tweet fire them. If you came up with this tweet you should hang your head in shame. https://t.co/EZdYNz2X3Q
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 9, 2022
Here's how some others are responding to Massie's latest tweet:
this makes no sense https://t.co/FjS2qRmKwg
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 9, 2022
And, get this, 100% have breathed air at some point in their lifetime too. What should be done about that?
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) February 9, 2022
Maybe stick to what you’re good at: misattributing quotes from neo-Nazis to Voltaire
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 9, 2022
Many people who die do so in hospitals. Ban hospitals.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 9, 2022
My God, you’re a jackass. And not the fun, Johnny Knoxville variant of jackass, either.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 9, 2022
Ever meet someone and think “wow, just engaging with them has made me smarter”? You’re the exact opposite of that. Every time you speak, anyone who comes in contact with it loses intelligence. I read your tweet and now I’m going to have to relearn to tie my shoes.
— maura quint (@behindyourback) February 9, 2022
What do you think they died from? Having healthcare coverage?
What do you think the death rate is among the unvaccinated who get COVID, but don’t have healthcare coverage?
— D Villella ?? (@dvillella) February 9, 2022
Over 70 percent of Americans who died of heart attacks own a washing machine. We must ban washing machines. https://t.co/bpfSsVC4vv
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022
You might be the dumbest Republican and that’s saying a lot
— K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) February 9, 2022
Trump Throws Tantrum: Republicans Will Not Vote in 2022 or 2024 ‘If We Don’t Solve the Presidential Election Fraud’
Donald Trump has issued another threat, but this one may make some Democrats happy. The former president, claiming to speak for the entire 29 percent of Americans who identify as Republicans, says none of them will vote in the upcoming 2022 midterms or 2024 presidential election unless the 2020 voter “fraud” – of which there was essentially none – is not resolved.
It is an empty threat and one but one that could easily backfire, just as his months-long campaign of lies about mail-in ballots ultimately kept some GOP voters from casting a ballot last year.
“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” Trump said in a statement.
To be clear, there was effectively zero election fraud, and about 60 courts across the country agreed.
It’s far too early to get anyone to commit on voting or not voting 13 months from now, or three years from now, but the former president, who many believe will run again in 2024, isn’t doing democracy any favors by claiming to own the ballots of tens of millions of Americans.
