AMERICAN IDIOT
Supporters Turn on Trump for ‘Flat-Out Lying’ About Coronavirus: ‘He’s Got No Idea What the Hell He’s Doing’
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been the breaking point for some of his fans in rural Virginia.
A dozen seafood and agricultural workers in the state’s Northern Neck peninsula — where Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in 2016 — expressed frustration to the Insider website over the president’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn’t like,” said Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman. “That’s over. I don’t believe anything he’s saying now.”
All of the sources asked to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash, but they were increasingly frustrated by a president whose actions they had already begun to doubt.
“He’s got no idea what the hell he’s doing, and I think he’s flat-out lying to everyone about how bad it really is, and how bad it’s going to get,” said Matt, an oysterman in his mid-40s.
Matt has always disagreed with Trump’s attacks on immigrants, some of whom he’s gotten to know on the job, but he said the president can’t necessarily count on his 2016 voters to stick with him.
“He thinks we’re all stupid and will show up for him no matter what,” he said. “At this point, I can’t imagine bringing myself to do that.”
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘I’m Feeling Good’: Trump Announces New CDC Mask Guideline – Reveals He Still Totally Doesn’t Understand Coronavirus
As expected the CDC is issuing new guidelines suggesting all Americans to wear some form of face mask covering the mouth and nose especially when going outside. Social distancing and staying at home are still the most important methods to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but there are new concerns the virus may be more airborne than first thought, and for weeks if not months science has found an increasing percentage of those infected with coronavirus may never display symptoms.
President Donald Trump doesn’t understand any of that.
Which might explain his remarks as he rolled out the new program early Friday evening on national television.
“I’m feeling good,” Trump told reporters, totally revealing he does not understand that people can be infected with coronavirus, spread it exponentially, and be wholly asymptomatic.
“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it,” Trump also said. “It’s only a recommendation.”
“Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it,” he continued, despite the fact that the new CDC directive suggests wearing masks “when grocery shopping or in other public places,” as The New York Times notes.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself … I don’t see it for myself.”
Watch:
REPORTER: Why are you opposed to wearing a mask?
TRUMP: "I just don't want to wear one myself … I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing– somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk. The great Resolute Desk … I don't see it for myself." pic.twitter.com/7dWmQQY3Aw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Why Should People Trust You?’: Kudlow Shrinks as ABC News Anchor Blasts Him for Calling COVID-19 ‘Contained’
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, on Sunday defended calling the novel coronavirus outbreak “contained” just days before large swaths of the country were forced to shelter inside their homes.
In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked the White House adviser why he was predicting “weeks, not months” of economic turmoil due to the global pandemic.
“How can you be sure this economic tragedy won’t be longterm if there’s not a guarantee people will have jobs to return to?” Raddatz said. “I don’t see how it can be just weeks.”
“Well, listen, I say that — weeks — it could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks,” Kudlow replied. “I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully. That’s what some of the science experts have been telling us. I don’t know if they’ll be right.”
Raddatz interrupted to point out that Kudlow had called the COVID-19 outbreak “contained” in an interview on CNBC.
“It was just a month ago you told CNBC that you thought the virus was contained in the country even though doctors were warning otherwise,” Raddatz observed. “You also downplayed the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy.”
“Why should people trust you?” the ABC News host wondered.
“I’m as good as the facts are,” Kudlow replied. “And at the time I made the statement, the facts were [that the virus was] contained, the president had just put the travel restrictions on China. And a lot of people agreed with me. A lot of people felt that the flu was worse than this virus.”
“But as soon as the facts changed, we changed our whole posture,” he insisted.
Watch the video below from ABC News.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Offers Blame and False Hopes During Lie-Filled Coronavirus Press Conference
President Donald Trump may not be holding campaign rallies any time soon but he’s found a new – and free – venue to address the American people even more frequently: the podium of the once-dormant White House press briefing room.
Trump realized his vice president was making good use of that room, holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, and the President quickly co-opted those short reports to the press, extending them into hours-long symphonies of false promises, blame, lies, and self-congratulation.
Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing was attended by few task force members. At one briefing there were 17 officials huddled on stage. Thursday, just four. It wasn’t to observe social distancing – they were all still standing too close together.
The President took many questions, his answers once again spooking the markets. The DOW went from up around 400 points, approaching close to flat as Trump droned on and on, filling the room with falsehoods while again telegraphing to Wall Street what little grasp of the crisis he has. Once the press conference ended the market gained some ground.
Trump repeatedly blamed state governors for the federal government’s inability to provide respirators and ventilators – but then bragged that he’s getting cruise ships to come to harbors to be used as medical facilities.
TRUMP passes the buck: “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work … the federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items, and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk. As with testing — the governors are supposed to be doing it.” pic.twitter.com/UiwKIttBPr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump is now blaming ventilator shortages on state governments pic.twitter.com/fgaX6qCqdE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump said – falsely – that his administration was “very prepared,” and then wrongly blamed “the media” for being unfair.
TRUMP on criticism that coronavirus testing problems indicate he wasn’t prepared: “We were very prepared. The only thing we weren’t prepared for was, ah, the media. The media has not treated it fairly.” pic.twitter.com/Pb0ofnIu3E
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
And he offered false hope instead of facts, which helps no one. Americans will not be getting “back to normal” any time soon. Many may never see “normal” again.
Trump on when Americans get expect their lives to get back to normal: “I hope very soon … could have been stopped pretty easily if we had known, if everybody had known about it, a number of months before people started reading about it.” pic.twitter.com/Loxp3juwEx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Perhaps worse of all, Trump delivered tremendous false hope, and he touted several old drugs, one used for malaria, as possible treatments for coronavirus. He appeared to suggest the FDA has already approved them for treatment of COVID-19, which it has not. There are some tests, but nothing that definitively says they are effective against the virus. The FDA has started testing and is allowing “compassionate use” of the drugs when asked by doctors.
President Trump says the FDA is fast-tracking anti-viral treatments for patients with coronavirus: “There’s tremendous promise” https://t.co/ACLdYl0RqA pic.twitter.com/wp2UpBYlAD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020
