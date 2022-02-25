‘Let Me Explain How Diplomacy Works’: Psaki Forced to Explain US Response to Russian Attack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to explain to Fox News’ Peter Doocy how diplomacy in international conflicts works.

Doocy tried to suggest that President Joe Biden has done nothing to restrain Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine, even as world leaders have presented a united front in the face of Putin’s illegal war, and even as the hosts on the top shows on Doocy’s network have been praising Putin.

“There’s a report in The New York Times,” Doocy told Psaki, “that you guys kept asking China to help you stop Russia from invading Ukraine, and they didn’t. So what have you guys done throughout this slow moving Russia crisis that has worked?”

Stunned at the ignorance of his question, Psaki asked: “In what capacity?” forcing Doocy to actually list some of the many things President Biden and his administration have dine over the past month or more to try to silence Putin’s drums of war.

“Well, the President talked to Putin,” Doocy began. “He talked to the G-7. He threatened sanctions. He put sanctions in place. Now he says the sanctions are going to take 30 days, or about a month. Do you guys think the people in Ukraine have about a month?”

“Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works and how our approach from the United States has worked,” Psaki replied. “What the President has done is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine. What he has done is he has rallied the world, our European partners, even at cost to them in some capacities, to put in place significant sanctions, historic sanctions, that would have an enormous impact on the Russian financial sector. It is President Putin’s choice to go to war and invade Ukraine. That is what he has done. It is our choice and our responsibility and the role of the President in the United States. to rally opposition and make sure they feel significant pain from that choice. That’s exactly what we have done.”