‘Let Me Explain How Diplomacy Works’: Psaki Forced to Explain US Response to Russian Attack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy

Published

on

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was forced to explain to Fox News’ Peter Doocy how diplomacy in international conflicts works.

Doocy tried to suggest that President Joe Biden has done nothing to restrain Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine, even as world leaders have presented a united front in the face of Putin’s illegal war, and even as the hosts on the top shows on Doocy’s network have been praising Putin.

“There’s a report in The New York Times,” Doocy told Psaki, “that you guys kept asking China to help you stop Russia from invading Ukraine, and they didn’t. So what have you guys done throughout this slow moving Russia crisis that has worked?”

Stunned at the ignorance of his question, Psaki asked: “In what capacity?” forcing Doocy to actually list some of the many things President Biden and his administration have dine over the past month or more to try to silence Putin’s drums of war.

“Well, the President talked to Putin,” Doocy began. “He talked to the G-7. He threatened sanctions. He put sanctions in place. Now he says the sanctions are going to take 30 days, or about a month. Do you guys think the people in Ukraine have about a month?”

“Well, Peter, let me just take a step back and explain to everyone how diplomacy works and how our approach from the United States has worked,” Psaki replied. “What the President has done is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine. What he has done is he has rallied the world, our European partners, even at cost to them in some capacities, to put in place significant sanctions, historic sanctions, that would have an enormous impact on the Russian financial sector. It is President Putin’s choice to go to war and invade Ukraine. That is what he has done. It is our choice and our responsibility and the role of the President in the United States. to rally opposition and make sure they feel significant pain from that choice. That’s exactly what we have done.”

 

Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is once again being mocked and ridiculed, this time for a tweet posted to his official account that argues against Medicare for All because, “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare.”

COVID is known to be deadliest to those of advanced age, and America’s seniors are Medicare’s primary recipients.

Massie recently came under fire for his Christmas family photo featuring even his children brandishing assault-style rifles.

But just 10 days ago Massie wasn’t just ridiculed, he was slammed for his attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, which featured a quote he falsely attributed to Voltaire that read: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

“The quote is commonly attributed to Kevin Alfred Strom, a neo-Nazi who pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of child pornography. Strom uttered a similar quote during a virulently antisemitic 1993 radio broadcast,” CNN reported in a fact check.

That tweet has never been taken down.

Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego blasted Massie:

Here’s how some others are responding to Massie’s latest tweet:

 

 

Trump Throws Tantrum: Republicans Will Not Vote in 2022 or 2024 ‘If We Don’t Solve the Presidential Election Fraud’

Published

4 months ago

on

October 13, 2021

By

Donald Trump Joe Biden twitter

Donald Trump has issued another threat, but this one may make some Democrats happy. The former president, claiming to speak for the entire 29 percent of Americans who identify as Republicans, says none of them will vote in the upcoming 2022 midterms or 2024 presidential election unless the 2020 voter “fraud” – of which there was essentially none – is not resolved.

It is an empty threat and one but one that could easily backfire, just as his months-long campaign of lies about mail-in ballots ultimately kept some GOP voters from casting a ballot last year.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” Trump said in a statement.

To be clear, there was effectively zero election fraud, and about 60 courts across the country agreed.

It’s far too early to get anyone to commit on voting or not voting 13 months from now, or three years from now, but the former president, who many believe will run again in 2024, isn’t doing democracy any favors by claiming to own the ballots of tens of millions of Americans.

 

 

‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Read’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Wanting Cryptocurrency to Be ‘The New Gold Standard’

Published

5 months ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is getting mocked yet again, this time for suggesting the United States and the rest of the world should tie all our currencies to highly volatile, all-but-totally-unregulated, and environmentally damaging cryptocurrency.

He’s also apparently unfamiliar with the fact that the United States stopped using the gold standard, first in 1933 under FDR, and ultimately cut all ties to it under President Richard Nixon in 1971.

Doing so would also harm America greatly in other ways. The U.S. dollar is “the world’s reserve currency.”

It’s not going well for Cawthorn.

 

