‘Why Should People Trust You?’: Kudlow Shrinks as ABC News Anchor Blasts Him for Calling COVID-19 ‘Contained’
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, on Sunday defended calling the novel coronavirus outbreak “contained” just days before large swaths of the country were forced to shelter inside their homes.
In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked the White House adviser why he was predicting “weeks, not months” of economic turmoil due to the global pandemic.
“How can you be sure this economic tragedy won’t be longterm if there’s not a guarantee people will have jobs to return to?” Raddatz said. “I don’t see how it can be just weeks.”
“Well, listen, I say that — weeks — it could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks,” Kudlow replied. “I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully. That’s what some of the science experts have been telling us. I don’t know if they’ll be right.”
Raddatz interrupted to point out that Kudlow had called the COVID-19 outbreak “contained” in an interview on CNBC.
“It was just a month ago you told CNBC that you thought the virus was contained in the country even though doctors were warning otherwise,” Raddatz observed. “You also downplayed the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy.”
“Why should people trust you?” the ABC News host wondered.
“I’m as good as the facts are,” Kudlow replied. “And at the time I made the statement, the facts were [that the virus was] contained, the president had just put the travel restrictions on China. And a lot of people agreed with me. A lot of people felt that the flu was worse than this virus.”
“But as soon as the facts changed, we changed our whole posture,” he insisted.
Watch the video below from ABC News.
Trump Offers Blame and False Hopes During Lie-Filled Coronavirus Press Conference
President Donald Trump may not be holding campaign rallies any time soon but he’s found a new – and free – venue to address the American people even more frequently: the podium of the once-dormant White House press briefing room.
Trump realized his vice president was making good use of that room, holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, and the President quickly co-opted those short reports to the press, extending them into hours-long symphonies of false promises, blame, lies, and self-congratulation.
Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing was attended by few task force members. At one briefing there were 17 officials huddled on stage. Thursday, just four. It wasn’t to observe social distancing – they were all still standing too close together.
The President took many questions, his answers once again spooking the markets. The DOW went from up around 400 points, approaching close to flat as Trump droned on and on, filling the room with falsehoods while again telegraphing to Wall Street what little grasp of the crisis he has. Once the press conference ended the market gained some ground.
Trump repeatedly blamed state governors for the federal government’s inability to provide respirators and ventilators – but then bragged that he’s getting cruise ships to come to harbors to be used as medical facilities.
TRUMP passes the buck: “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work … the federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items, and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk. As with testing — the governors are supposed to be doing it.” pic.twitter.com/UiwKIttBPr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump is now blaming ventilator shortages on state governments pic.twitter.com/fgaX6qCqdE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Trump said – falsely – that his administration was “very prepared,” and then wrongly blamed “the media” for being unfair.
TRUMP on criticism that coronavirus testing problems indicate he wasn’t prepared: “We were very prepared. The only thing we weren’t prepared for was, ah, the media. The media has not treated it fairly.” pic.twitter.com/Pb0ofnIu3E
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
And he offered false hope instead of facts, which helps no one. Americans will not be getting “back to normal” any time soon. Many may never see “normal” again.
Trump on when Americans get expect their lives to get back to normal: “I hope very soon … could have been stopped pretty easily if we had known, if everybody had known about it, a number of months before people started reading about it.” pic.twitter.com/Loxp3juwEx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020
Perhaps worse of all, Trump delivered tremendous false hope, and he touted several old drugs, one used for malaria, as possible treatments for coronavirus. He appeared to suggest the FDA has already approved them for treatment of COVID-19, which it has not. There are some tests, but nothing that definitively says they are effective against the virus. The FDA has started testing and is allowing “compassionate use” of the drugs when asked by doctors.
President Trump says the FDA is fast-tracking anti-viral treatments for patients with coronavirus: “There’s tremendous promise” https://t.co/ACLdYl0RqA pic.twitter.com/wp2UpBYlAD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020
Louie Gohmert Single-Handedly Holds Up House Coronavirus Bill Before It Can Be Sent to Senate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked “technical corrections” to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.
Gohmert told Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan that he didn’t know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.
Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.
GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn’t know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn’t seen final text and doesn’t appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
“Technical fix” is a dull-sounding name for something that has to happen before the Senate will take up the coronavirus bill. It’s a change that Republicans want to see related to virus-related paid leave for employees of small businesses.
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 16, 2020
NEW — LOUIE GOHMERT is insisting on reading the technical corrections to the House’s coronavirus bill.
As long as one person stands in opposition, the House cannot send the bill to the senate without bringing the chamber back for a vote.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 16, 2020
Self-Quarantined GOP ‘Monster’ Blasted for Joking About Giving Justice Ginsburg Coronavirus: ‘Your Family Hates You’
One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.
The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.
Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.
You’re a monster. God will judge you.
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 11, 2020
When you tweet this as a joke but everyone reading it knows you’re the type of person who would do something like this.
— politicalaundry (@politicalaundry) March 11, 2020
Now I see why your siblings made that ad about you.
— Norma Loquendi (@nloquendi) March 11, 2020
Your entire family hates you.
They know you best.
— J Mohr (@TreyMojo) March 11, 2020
Where is the Chief Justice’s comment about this?
— GB (@gopalbx) March 11, 2020
I’m praying VERY HARD about your health right now
— Kelly 💯 (@cornax) March 11, 2020
Were you born this vile or did it develop later on
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) March 11, 2020
Wow, you’re evil.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
The joke is that people with pre existing conditions are more likely to die if you irresponsibly expose them to risk. That’s the joke. As Jesus always said, “blessed are the powerful, for they are just so funny about infectious disease.”
— Colin Brady (@co1inbrady) March 11, 2020
This dude has three kids. That’s three more people besides his own siblings that probably hate him. I hope he didn’t set up a meeting with them.
— 👩🏻 (@hyteksgirl) March 11, 2020
Liberals virtue-signal, to show off how good they are.
Conservatives vice-signal, to show off how evil they are.
It’s due to the culture of empathy that liberalism creates, vs the culture of cruelty that early fascism creates.
— Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020
A great example of why this Republican is voting Democrat.
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 11, 2020
There is nothing funny about this. You monster.
— Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) March 11, 2020
They’ll know you’re a Christian by your love.
— Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) March 11, 2020
I’m really confused about why your mom took your side over your siblings’ in the election commercial thing.
— Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) March 11, 2020
Gosar’s sister: What he claims, he’s guilty ofhttps://t.co/K6KqmY8qTC
— Mom’s 4th 👼 🍌 (@momsfourthchild) March 11, 2020
