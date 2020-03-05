THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller Condescendingly Blasts Reporter for Asking if Uninsured Can Get Tested for Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller blasted a well-known reporter for asking if uninsured Americans will be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Miller, recently married to white nationalist and Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, condescendingly criticized CNN political analyst Brian Karem during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing at the White House.
Karem, who is also the White House correspondent for Playboy, at the end of the event asked, “Guys, guys, can the uninsured, can the uninsured get tested?”
Pence and his numerous aides walked away without answering the very valid question.
Karem repeated his question.
“Gentlemen, ladies,” he pressed, “Can the uninsured get tested?”
Katie Miller paused, turned her head to Karem, and replied, “Screaming for the camera isn’t going to get you anywhere.”
Karem did not miss a beat.
“Well how about answering the question?”
As Miller continued to walk away, Karem continued: “A valid question – could you answer it?”
Watch:
This was probably not picked up most cable network coverage.
“Can the uninsured get tested?”
<no response>
“Gentlemen, ladies…Can the uninsured get tested?”
WH staffer(?): “Screaming for the camera can’t get you anywhere.”
These people. SMH. pic.twitter.com/zBxPmPrCsn
— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) March 4, 2020
Trump White House Adds Loyalty Litmus Test Questions for Job Applicants
New applicants for jobs in the Trump administration will now have to answer a six-page questionnaire detailing everything from their social media accounts to any interviews they have ever given, CNN reports. They even have to answer this question: “What part of Candidate Trump’s campaign message most appealed to you and why?”
John McEntee, the new head of the White House Personnel Office who is the former body man to President Donald Trump, has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue,
Now, John McEntee is going after prospective employees by expanding the administration’s loyalty test, quizzically called a “research questionnaire.”
The document makes clear all applicants must be completely loyal to Trump. It reportedly is not being used for applicants to career positions.
It also asks questions like, “Have you ever appeared in the media to comment on Candidate Trump, President Trump or other personnel or policies of the Trump Administration?”
Related: Trump White House Hires College Senior as Top Official Reporting to Previously Fired Body Man Rehired as Personnel Chief
And, “Have you ever appeared on a political podcast, talk radio/local radio, the major cable networks (Fox, CNN, CNBC, etc.), given speeches in a public forum, or testified before Congress?”
There’s this important question: “Is there anything in your background that could potentially embarrass the Administration were it to come out?”
And there’s even a question that might stump President Trump.
“Brie?y describe your political evolution. What thinkers, authors, books, or political leaders influenced you and led you to your current beliefs? What political commentator, thinker or politician best reflects your views?”
For those who question the administration’s loyalty litmus test, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, basically, too bad.
“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies.”
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is spearheading an effort to purge the White House of staffers perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump.
Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the Supreme Court justice, has been advising the president as he seeks to rid the government of “snakes” since his impeachment acquittal, reported Axios.
Thomas heads a network of activists, including GOP Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen, that meets weekly in the offices of conservative legal group Judicial Watch to make recommendations for White House staffing.
She sent one memo directly to the president last year, according to a source close to Thomas, but a presidential personnel office review found some of her recommendations were not appropriate candidates — but Axios reported that Trump may revisit some of those names now that impeachment is behind him.
A source with direct knowledge of the memo told the website that Thomas recommended former Sheriff David Clarke for a senior Homeland Security role and Fox News regular and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino for a role with Homeland Security or as a counterterrorism adviser.
Thomas also recommended Devin Nunes aide Derek Harvey and Federalist contributor Ben Weingarten for the National Security Council, and she suggested talk radio host Chris Plante for press secretary.
Harvey served on the National Security Council until he was pushed out by former national security adviser H.R. McMaster — who was eventually removed himself after Thomas and her Groundswell network pushed for his ouster.
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who reported the story, declined to say whether any of the officials targeted by Thomas had pushed back against her campaign.
Trump National Security Advisor Blasted for ‘Weaponizing’ Classified Intel Against Bernie Sanders as Nevada Caucuses
President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor was blasted online on Saturday for a smear against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) while Nevada Democrats were caucusing to choose the DNC’s 2020 presidential nominee.
Josh Dawsey, White House reporter for The Washington Post, broke news on Saturday about what Robert O’Brien said in an interview to air on Sunday.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien tells ABC in interview to air tomorrow that he hasn’t seen any evidence of Russia seeking to help Trump. Asked whether Russia might be helping Sanders, he says reports could be credible. “That’s no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow.”
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 22, 2020
O’Brien was quickly criticized for his comments. Here is some of what people were saying:
It is disgraceful for the national security advisor to lie about intelligence and spin it into a partisan attack. Trump will use the full weight of the intelligence community to try and win this election. https://t.co/aDu0uGWGmK
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 22, 2020
Trump doesn't have advisers anymore, only enablers.
— Cam Kay (@canmore2018) February 22, 2020
The next phase is starting and it's scary.
— JeriB (@knittingamma) February 22, 2020
I'm sorry. THIS is not a security advisor response. This is a Trump edict. The facts have been shredded.
— Patriot🇺🇸Citizenmdg (@Clancy_Dew) February 22, 2020
So even the NSA is just a campaign hack for Trump now
— Mark Gray (@rich29uk) February 22, 2020
Such a good little Trump soldier.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) February 22, 2020
Aaaand, the ruse is over before it begins. O'Brien is no national security advisor. He's just a Trump schill & our nation is less safe as a result.
— Jeff Meyer (@meyerjef) February 22, 2020
Such an odd talking point.
Yes, Bernie Sanders celebrated his honeymoon in Russia.
But if you think that matters, wouldn’t you point out that President Trump hosted the Miss Universe pageant there in 2013 and has sought to build a Trump Tower in Moscow? https://t.co/zp7I9HHI4V
— Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) February 22, 2020
I know the Trumpsters think they are being terribly clever here. But this only amplifies that Sanders directly condemned any interference while Trump can't even muster the gentlest criticism of Putin. The contrast is really something… https://t.co/dq02sXikNn
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 22, 2020
politicization of US intel agencies kicking into high gear with eight months to go https://t.co/g7A8xfrYdz
— rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 22, 2020
Yes Sanders honeymooned in Moscow as opposed to Trump who held a beauty pageant in Moscow, took money from Moscow investors, hired aides linked to Moscow, heaped praise on Putin, and publicly asked Russia to get his opponent’s emails in the midst of the 2016 election campaign. https://t.co/4uThdP4GB3
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 22, 2020
To keep your job in the Trump administration you have to act like a partisan hack even in jobs that were not traditionally held by hacks. Grenell will fit right in with O’Brien and Pompeo. https://t.co/ASgriIKMXm
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 22, 2020
This NSA may not know much about foreign policy but he certainly knows how to deliver talking points written by his boss. https://t.co/hdUkrTyYIc
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 22, 2020
This will get worse. Using intelligence agencies to attack Democratic rivals. Also, has Trump ever admitted Russia interfered? Criticized Putin? Nope? Thought so. https://t.co/LuINoUFH5f
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2020
Weird, because Robert O'Brien said in 2016 during the primaries that Trump had a "bromance" with Putin and that Trump played up, "how chummy he will be with Vladimir Putin if he is elected."https://t.co/hR7JRvURzA
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 22, 2020
