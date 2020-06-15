THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Watch: Trump Declares Any Conversation With Him Is ‘Highly Classified’ (Which Is a Lie)
President Donald Trump says that any conversation anyone has with him is classified.
“I will consider every conversation with me as president as highly classified,” Trump said Monday, according to multiple reports.
The President made the glaringly false and impossible assertion while speaking to reporters Monday afternoon in the White House as he was attacking his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton. The White House reportedly is working on a major plan to try to strip credibility from Bolton and his soon-to-be released book about his time with Trump.
Calling it “highly inappropriate,” Trump also falsely claimed it is “unprecedented” for books to be published about sitting presidents.
Trump on Monday also wrongly threatened that Bolton faces “criminal liability”if he published his book.
“He’s breaking the law,” Trump told reporters about Bolton’s impending book release.
The Trump administration is reportedly planning a lawsuit to stop publication, as Bloomberg News reports.
“I would think he would have criminal problems. I hope so,” Trump said. “Maybe he’s not been telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth.”
That’s factually incorrect. Regardless of Bolton’s agenda, he does not have a reputation for not telling the truth. In fact, just one of his statements was considered necessary to fact check by Politifact, which rated it “mostly true.”
Bolton worked as Trump’s NSA for 17 months.
Watch:
Trump on Bolton’s Book: I don’t think he’s even supposed to be calling himself an ambassador because he couldn’t get senate confirmed… That’s highly classified information. Even the conversations with me, they’re highly classified… If the book gets out, he’s broken the law pic.twitter.com/FFVcFHobjy
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 15, 2020
Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller Condescendingly Blasts Reporter for Asking if Uninsured Can Get Tested for Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller blasted a well-known reporter for asking if uninsured Americans will be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Miller, recently married to white nationalist and Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, condescendingly criticized CNN political analyst Brian Karem during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing at the White House.
Karem, who is also the White House correspondent for Playboy, at the end of the event asked, “Guys, guys, can the uninsured, can the uninsured get tested?”
Pence and his numerous aides walked away without answering the very valid question.
Karem repeated his question.
“Gentlemen, ladies,” he pressed, “Can the uninsured get tested?”
Katie Miller paused, turned her head to Karem, and replied, “Screaming for the camera isn’t going to get you anywhere.”
Karem did not miss a beat.
“Well how about answering the question?”
As Miller continued to walk away, Karem continued: “A valid question – could you answer it?”
Watch:
This was probably not picked up most cable network coverage.
“Can the uninsured get tested?”
<no response>
“Gentlemen, ladies…Can the uninsured get tested?”
WH staffer(?): “Screaming for the camera can’t get you anywhere.”
These people. SMH. pic.twitter.com/zBxPmPrCsn
— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) March 4, 2020
Trump White House Adds Loyalty Litmus Test Questions for Job Applicants
New applicants for jobs in the Trump administration will now have to answer a six-page questionnaire detailing everything from their social media accounts to any interviews they have ever given, CNN reports. They even have to answer this question: “What part of Candidate Trump’s campaign message most appealed to you and why?”
John McEntee, the new head of the White House Personnel Office who is the former body man to President Donald Trump, has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue.
Now, John McEntee is going after prospective employees by expanding the administration’s loyalty test, quizzically called a “research questionnaire.”
The document makes clear all applicants must be completely loyal to Trump. It reportedly is not being used for applicants to career positions.
It also asks questions like, “Have you ever appeared in the media to comment on Candidate Trump, President Trump or other personnel or policies of the Trump Administration?”
Related: Trump White House Hires College Senior as Top Official Reporting to Previously Fired Body Man Rehired as Personnel Chief
And, “Have you ever appeared on a political podcast, talk radio/local radio, the major cable networks (Fox, CNN, CNBC, etc.), given speeches in a public forum, or testified before Congress?”
There’s this important question: “Is there anything in your background that could potentially embarrass the Administration were it to come out?”
And there’s even a question that might stump President Trump.
“Brie?y describe your political evolution. What thinkers, authors, books, or political leaders influenced you and led you to your current beliefs? What political commentator, thinker or politician best reflects your views?”
For those who question the administration’s loyalty litmus test, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, basically, too bad.
“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies.”
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is spearheading an effort to purge the White House of staffers perceived as disloyal to President Donald Trump.
Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of the Supreme Court justice, has been advising the president as he seeks to rid the government of “snakes” since his impeachment acquittal, reported Axios.
Thomas heads a network of activists, including GOP Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen, that meets weekly in the offices of conservative legal group Judicial Watch to make recommendations for White House staffing.
She sent one memo directly to the president last year, according to a source close to Thomas, but a presidential personnel office review found some of her recommendations were not appropriate candidates — but Axios reported that Trump may revisit some of those names now that impeachment is behind him.
A source with direct knowledge of the memo told the website that Thomas recommended former Sheriff David Clarke for a senior Homeland Security role and Fox News regular and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino for a role with Homeland Security or as a counterterrorism adviser.
Thomas also recommended Devin Nunes aide Derek Harvey and Federalist contributor Ben Weingarten for the National Security Council, and she suggested talk radio host Chris Plante for press secretary.
Harvey served on the National Security Council until he was pushed out by former national security adviser H.R. McMaster — who was eventually removed himself after Thomas and her Groundswell network pushed for his ouster.
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who reported the story, declined to say whether any of the officials targeted by Thomas had pushed back against her campaign.
