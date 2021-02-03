Connect with us

THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE

‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God

Published

on

Embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) served up a fiery, defiant religious rant on social media Wednesday morning, and speaking in the third person, vowing to only “serve” and “bow to” God.

“We will never back down,” she promised.

At 6:42 AM Greene, whose Twitter bio indicates she is a “Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner, Proud American, 100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump #MAGA,” posted a tweet praising God.

About an hour later, Greene responded to a Politico report stating House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was leaning toward stripping her of her committee assignments, declaring that no matter what he does, “it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”

The “hate America Democrats” is a favorite phrase of Greene’s.

Rather than attack McCarthy, who holds her future in his hands, she went after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose execution she has repeatedly supported.

“As much as [McCarthy] genuinely tries to work with @SpeakerPelosi for the good of this country, she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference,” Greene claimed.

She then proceeded to attack well-known Democratic lawmakers, although not mentioning them by name. These are not new attacks from Greene, she has made most of these before, but they are vitriolic and most are unfounded.

And then Greene reverted to her religious remarks, again, appearing to speak in the third person.

We know who they all are.

We owe them no apologies

We will never back down.

We only serve the ONE who created us ALL, and we only bow to HIM.

And we know who we are, free and saved by HIS grace.

No matter what.

 

