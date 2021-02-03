‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God

Embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) served up a fiery, defiant religious rant on social media Wednesday morning, and speaking in the third person, vowing to only “serve” and “bow to” God.

“We will never back down,” she promised.

At 6:42 AM Greene, whose Twitter bio indicates she is a “Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner, Proud American, 100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump #MAGA,” posted a tweet praising God.

His ways are the only ways I care about. How GREAT is our God! pic.twitter.com/jTNHI71SJq — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

About an hour later, Greene responded to a Politico report stating House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was leaning toward stripping her of her committee assignments, declaring that no matter what he does, “it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”

The “hate America Democrats” is a favorite phrase of Greene’s.

Rather than attack McCarthy, who holds her future in his hands, she went after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose execution she has repeatedly supported.

“As much as [McCarthy] genuinely tries to work with @SpeakerPelosi for the good of this country, she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference,” Greene claimed.

She then proceeded to attack well-known Democratic lawmakers, although not mentioning them by name. These are not new attacks from Greene, she has made most of these before, but they are vitriolic and most are unfounded.

Filled with members who supported, cheered on, & funded criminal thugs who riot, burn, loot, attack police, murder, & occupy federal property. Members who sleep with our greatest enemy, marry their brother to get him in our country, lead a violent mob in neighborhoods, and more. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation. And the bloodthirsty media are their henchmen who help them by relentlessly attacking anyone in their path. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021

And then Greene reverted to her religious remarks, again, appearing to speak in the third person.

We know who they all are.

We owe them no apologies

We will never back down.

We only serve the ONE who created us ALL, and we only bow to HIM.

And we know who we are, free and saved by HIS grace.

No matter what.