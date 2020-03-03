Trump White House Adds Loyalty Litmus Test Questions for Job Applicants

New applicants for jobs in the Trump administration will now have to answer a six-page questionnaire detailing everything from their social media accounts to any interviews they have ever given, CNN reports. They even have to answer this question: “What part of Candidate Trump’s campaign message most appealed to you and why?”

John McEntee, the new head of the White House Personnel Office who is the former body man to President Donald Trump, has been authorized by the President to “purge” anyone not fully embracing Trump’s views. McEntee was previously fired from the White House over a problem related to gambling that apparently led to a security clearance issue,

Now, John McEntee is going after prospective employees by expanding the administration’s loyalty test, quizzically called a “research questionnaire.”

The document makes clear all applicants must be completely loyal to Trump. It reportedly is not being used for applicants to career positions.

It also asks questions like, “Have you ever appeared in the media to comment on Candidate Trump, President Trump or other personnel or policies of the Trump Administration?”

And, “Have you ever appeared on a political podcast, talk radio/local radio, the major cable networks (Fox, CNN, CNBC, etc.), given speeches in a public forum, or testified before Congress?”

There’s this important question: “Is there anything in your background that could potentially embarrass the Administration were it to come out?”

And there’s even a question that might stump President Trump.

“Brie?y describe your political evolution. What thinkers, authors, books, or political leaders influenced you and led you to your current beliefs? What political commentator, thinker or politician best reflects your views?”

For those who question the administration’s loyalty litmus test, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, basically, too bad.

“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies.”