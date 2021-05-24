THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Trump Gleefully Jokes About ‘Rough’ Treatment of US Reporters by North Korean Guards (Video)
Last month during a GOP fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump, the former president, gleefully recounted an event he says took place when he met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
“He’s not big on press coming in. I don’t think he’d ever done it before,” Trump said, as first reported by The Uprising’s Hunter Walker (video, via Women for Trump, below).
“And the press came in and they were rough, not so much with him — even not so much with me — but the way they poured in, physically they tried to push guards down. And fortunately, these were North Korea guards. They didn’t get pushed down.”
“It was a rough kind of a day for the press,” Trump noted.
Walker adds there is “a chance Trump may have said ‘unfortunately,’ but the overall intent of the remark — mocking tough physical treatment of the press by the authoritarian Kim’s guards — is clear. After telling the tale, Trump began to chuckle and the audience laughed along with him.”
The Washington Post reported at the time of the meeting, June of 2019, that then-press secretary Stephanie Grisham was “bruised…in a scuffle between North Korean security and members of the U.S. press pool covering President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.”
The Secret Service was forced to intervene “as North Korean guards pushed and shoved American reporters,” The Post added.
Trump spent a good portion of his time campaigning from 2015 through 2021 attacking the press, even calling out some reporters by name. One famous story involves NBC News/MSNBC reporter Katy Tur, who required Secret Service armed escorts out of a Trump rally in December of 2015 after she was personally, verbally attacked by Trump.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God
Embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) served up a fiery, defiant religious rant on social media Wednesday morning, and speaking in the third person, vowing to only “serve” and “bow to” God.
“We will never back down,” she promised.
At 6:42 AM Greene, whose Twitter bio indicates she is a “Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner, Proud American, 100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump #MAGA,” posted a tweet praising God.
His ways are the only ways I care about.
How GREAT is our God! pic.twitter.com/jTNHI71SJq
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021
About an hour later, Greene responded to a Politico report stating House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was leaning toward stripping her of her committee assignments, declaring that no matter what he does, “it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”
The “hate America Democrats” is a favorite phrase of Greene’s.
Rather than attack McCarthy, who holds her future in his hands, she went after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose execution she has repeatedly supported.
“As much as [McCarthy] genuinely tries to work with @SpeakerPelosi for the good of this country, she refuses to see the hypocrisy of her own conference,” Greene claimed.
She then proceeded to attack well-known Democratic lawmakers, although not mentioning them by name. These are not new attacks from Greene, she has made most of these before, but they are vitriolic and most are unfounded.
Filled with members who supported, cheered on, & funded criminal thugs who riot, burn, loot, attack police, murder, & occupy federal property.
Members who sleep with our greatest enemy, marry their brother to get him in our country, lead a violent mob in neighborhoods, and more.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021
They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation.
And the bloodthirsty media are their henchmen who help them by relentlessly attacking anyone in their path.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021
And then Greene reverted to her religious remarks, again, appearing to speak in the third person.
We know who they all are.
We owe them no apologies
We will never back down.
We only serve the ONE who created us ALL, and we only bow to HIM.
And we know who we are, free and saved by HIS grace.
No matter what.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
McEnany: Trump Continues to Pursue ‘Ongoing Litigation’ to Retain Power– It’s Not ‘the January 20th Date’ Yet
Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, in her role this afternoon as White House press secretary, says President Donald Trump continues to pursue “ongoing litigation” to retain power and has until January 20 to continue those actions.
President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College in a 306-232 vote, and beat Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote.
McEnany said Monday’s Electoral College vote was merely “one step in the constitutional process leading up to the January 20th date in the Constitution.”
Her statements are false. The Electoral College has completed its constitutional duties and there is no legal path for overturning its vote.
Despite her being a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, a role experts say is at minimum the appearance of an ethical conflict, she refused to answer more questions and referred reporters to the campaign.
Watch:
.@PressSec doesn’t say if @realDonaldTrump accepts #ElectionResults2020, telling @CBSNews‘ @benstracy the #ElectoralCollege‘s certification “was one step in the constitutional process leading up to the January 20th date in the constitution” and that “litigation is ongoing” pic.twitter.com/Q1URk1n6so
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 15, 2020
PRESIDENT QUACK
Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to “steal it back” by continuing to count votes.
“Isn’t it misleading to use a word like ‘steal it back’ considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day,” Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, “to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?”
“No,” Perrine replied. “Jason is absolutely correct there. And this is the election integrity that President Trump has been fighting so hard to protect across the United States. It means making sure that mail-in ballots have postmarks and that election security safeguards remain in place.”
“What we don’t want to see is that on election night the president has a lead and that because election safeguards were removed by Democrats attempting to sow chaos and confusion into the election results that they go and try to find more ballots,” she continued. “And they want the American people not to believe what they will see with their own eyes on election night.”
Perrine added: “Democrats will try and steal this election from President Trump.”
“But votes are regularly after election day,” Smith noted.
“Here’s the thing,” Perrine asserted. “Democrats have tried to upend the election chaos — the election system and put in chaos here in the United States. They want to remove safeguards like ballot signatures and safeguards like postmarks.”
“What we’re worried about is Democrats putting chaos into the system to try and steal this election from President Trump!” she said. “So, we’re going to make sure we’re ready to go.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
