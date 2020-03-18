AYKM?
Baton Rouge Pastor Defies Order and Holds Service Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘The Virus Is Politically Motivated’
In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.
Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.
“The National Guard has not been tasked with enforcing any of the curfew, social distancing or meeting requirements as set by the governor,” Colonel Bush said. “Our focus right now is completely with helping state agencies with preparedness and medical readiness.”
Despite numerous churches across the state shuttering their operations, Spell says he’s not concerned.
“The virus, we believe, is politically motivated,” he said. “We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.”
According to WAFB, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says those violating the governor’s order ultimately could face prosecution, but Spell is holding firm, even bragging about the number of attendees he’s bringing in.
“I had 1,170 in attendance Sunday,” Spell said. “We have 27 buses on Sundays picking up people in a five-parish area.”
He then took his bragging a step further, claiming that those who attend his church can be healed of an array of sicknesses.
“Our church is a hospital where the sick can come and get healing,” he said. “Cancers are healed here, people are healed of HIV in these services. … And tonight, we’re also going to pass out anointed handkerchiefs to people who may have fear, who may have a sickness — and we believe that when those anointed handkerchiefs go, a healing virtue is going to go on them as well.”
Bolstering Spell’s defiance is U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), who sent a letter to the Governor saying his order limiting church services is unconstitutional.
“I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC),” Higgins wrote. “However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The state has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”
District Attorney Moore hopes that he won’t have to end up prosecuting anybody.
“Summonses and prosecution will be the least favorable means to have well intended people comply,” he said.
AYKM?
CNN’s Camerota Shocked After Hearing Trump Supporter Say She Doesn’t Even Believe Coronavirus Exists
A supporter of President Donald Trump recently told a reporter from NBC News that she doesn’t believe that coronavirus even exists at all.
CNN’s John Avlon on Friday played an NBC News clip of the Trump supporter to demonstrate how the president constant spouting misinformation about coronavirus was impacting his own supporters.
“You don’t believe coronavirus exists?” the reporter asked the Trump supporter.
“I don’t,” she replies.
“So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true?” she asked.
“I don’t trust anything the Democrats do,” she said.
Avlon then tied it back to the president’s statements about Democrats’ attacks on his response to the virus being a “hoax,” while also claiming that he has a “hunch” that the death rate from the virus is much lower than what is being claimed by the World Health Organization.
“It’s a reminder that the president’s words have consequences,” Avlon said.
“Oh my gosh,” said a shocked host Alisyn Camerota of the Trump supporter clip. “That sound that you captured was just incredible.”
Watch the video below.
AYKM?
Mick Mulvaney Goes Nuts at CPAC and Accuses Media of Hyping Coronavirus to Bring Down Trump: ‘That’s What It’s All About’
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it’s out to get President Donald Trump.
According to the New York Times’ Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.
“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won’t kill everyone who contracts it.
“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”
In fact, it’s estimated that the mortality rate from contracting coronavirus is two percent, which is why several governments across the world are taking significant measures to protect their people from getting infected.
More Mulvaney: “It’s not a death sentence. It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis. “
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) February 28, 2020
AYKM?
‘Unqualified Trump Loyalist’: Experts Weigh in on Appointment of Stephen Miller Ally to Be Top Lawyer at DHS
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.
An unverified Twitter account under the name of Chad Mizelle, which includes tweets about Cornell University, his alma mater, shows a Chad Mizelle retweeted a Federalist Society tweet quoting attorney Charles Cooper that says: “Requiring complete diversity may well be unconstitutional.” Cooper has represented Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, and John Ashcroft.
Mizelle also retweeted this from Cardinal Timothy Dolan:
CNN reports American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers “said the qualities the Trump administration values the most are loyalty and an ability to push through its political agenda.”
“By putting a lawyer with little overall experience and no direct experience, it is reasonable to conclude that his qualifications are just those things — loyalty to the President and the ability to carry out Stephen Miller’s agenda,” Evers added.
Mizelle is yet another political appointee who “will be replacing a career official,” CNN adds, noting Mizelle “filled the void left after the previous Senate-confirmed general counsel, John Mitnick, was fired in September — months after Miller wanted him out.”
Former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, Ryan Goodman, calls Mizelle “unqualified and a Trump loyalist.”
17. Add to the list, Trump’s appointing Stephen Miller ally, Chad Mizelle as acting General Counsel for DHS.?
Widely viewed as unqualified and a Trump loyalist.https://t.co/EgpByLAhYm https://t.co/pSOw4UBiU5
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2020
The nonpartisan oversight watchdog American Oversight, unsurprisingly – given Mizelle’s ties to Miller – says it is “seeking communications of [DHS Acting Deputy Secretary] Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Mizelle with anti-immigration groups.”
We’ve been investigating links between senior Trump DHS officials and anti-immigrant groups. Last month, we filed a new FOIA for communications between Chad Mizelle, the incoming DHS general counsel, and groups including FAIR and CIS. https://t.co/HCO5ptTCjc pic.twitter.com/IAHKWgt7gm
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) February 12, 2020
American Immigration Council Policy Counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is expressing concern:
Chad Mizelle has been a lawyer for just 6 years, one more than me.
I wouldn’t trust myself, or any other attorney with that amount of experience, to make binding legal decisions for an agency which affects the lives of millions.
He’s now Acting DHS General Counsel. https://t.co/hQcX1E0e55
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 12, 2020
University of Michigan Law asst. professor:
look, i’m sure they just want to put chad mizelle, a lawyer with less than 10 years experience, as the head lawyer at DHS to …. *checks notes* … better enforce the voting rights act? https://t.co/LR4wUEhVuV
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) February 12, 2020
