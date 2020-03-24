Fox News Reporter Calls It the ‘Great American Resurrection’ After Trump Insists He Wants Americans Back at Work ‘By Easter’

In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.

Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.

“The National Guard has not been tasked with enforcing any of the curfew, social distancing or meeting requirements as set by the governor,” Colonel Bush said. “Our focus right now is completely with helping state agencies with preparedness and medical readiness.”

Despite numerous churches across the state shuttering their operations, Spell says he’s not concerned.

“The virus, we believe, is politically motivated,” he said. “We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.”

According to WAFB, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says those violating the governor’s order ultimately could face prosecution, but Spell is holding firm, even bragging about the number of attendees he’s bringing in.

“I had 1,170 in attendance Sunday,” Spell said. “We have 27 buses on Sundays picking up people in a five-parish area.”

He then took his bragging a step further, claiming that those who attend his church can be healed of an array of sicknesses.

“Our church is a hospital where the sick can come and get healing,” he said. “Cancers are healed here, people are healed of HIV in these services. … And tonight, we’re also going to pass out anointed handkerchiefs to people who may have fear, who may have a sickness — and we believe that when those anointed handkerchiefs go, a healing virtue is going to go on them as well.”

Bolstering Spell’s defiance is U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), who sent a letter to the Governor saying his order limiting church services is unconstitutional.

“I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC),” Higgins wrote. “However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The state has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”

District Attorney Moore hopes that he won’t have to end up prosecuting anybody.

“Summonses and prosecution will be the least favorable means to have well intended people comply,” he said.