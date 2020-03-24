AYKM?
Fox News Reporter Calls It the ‘Great American Resurrection’ After Trump Insists He Wants Americans Back at Work ‘By Easter’
President Donald Trump shocked Fox News reporters when he declared he would “love to have” Americans return to work and the country opened “by Easter.” Experts have made clear it will likely take at least months to get coronavirus under control, and over a year until a vaccine can be put into mass production.
“I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” Trump insisted, noting the religious significance of the date.
“We’re opening up this incredible country, because we have to do that,” Trump said from outside the White House during a Fox News town hall. “I’d love to have it opened by Easter. I’d love to have that – it’s such an important day for other reasons.”
“Oh wow,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said, apparently stunned when she heard the President say “Easter,” given how soon the day is.
Anchor Bill Hemmer then declared it would be “a great American resurrection,” a nod to the biblical claim of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Easter commemorates.
Related: ‘Blood Sacrifice for Wall Street’: Trump Demanding a Return to Work Despite Certain Deaths Draws Anger for ‘President Death’
Easter this year falls on April 12, which is less than three weeks away.
It’s important to note that Trump doesn’t actually have the power to open the country up, given that governors and mayors have issued the orders and policies telling residents to stay at home. Some cities or towns are under emergency orders for residents to stay at home.
Watch:
Trump on ending social distancing: “I would love to have it opened by Easter.” (That’s April 12)
“That would be a great American resurrection,” host Bill Hemmer replies. pic.twitter.com/G1AhP1biNI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
AYKM?
Baton Rouge Pastor Defies Order and Holds Service Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘The Virus Is Politically Motivated’
In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.
Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.
“The National Guard has not been tasked with enforcing any of the curfew, social distancing or meeting requirements as set by the governor,” Colonel Bush said. “Our focus right now is completely with helping state agencies with preparedness and medical readiness.”
Despite numerous churches across the state shuttering their operations, Spell says he’s not concerned.
“The virus, we believe, is politically motivated,” he said. “We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.”
According to WAFB, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says those violating the governor’s order ultimately could face prosecution, but Spell is holding firm, even bragging about the number of attendees he’s bringing in.
“I had 1,170 in attendance Sunday,” Spell said. “We have 27 buses on Sundays picking up people in a five-parish area.”
He then took his bragging a step further, claiming that those who attend his church can be healed of an array of sicknesses.
“Our church is a hospital where the sick can come and get healing,” he said. “Cancers are healed here, people are healed of HIV in these services. … And tonight, we’re also going to pass out anointed handkerchiefs to people who may have fear, who may have a sickness — and we believe that when those anointed handkerchiefs go, a healing virtue is going to go on them as well.”
Bolstering Spell’s defiance is U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), who sent a letter to the Governor saying his order limiting church services is unconstitutional.
“I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC),” Higgins wrote. “However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The state has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”
District Attorney Moore hopes that he won’t have to end up prosecuting anybody.
“Summonses and prosecution will be the least favorable means to have well intended people comply,” he said.
AYKM?
CNN’s Camerota Shocked After Hearing Trump Supporter Say She Doesn’t Even Believe Coronavirus Exists
A supporter of President Donald Trump recently told a reporter from NBC News that she doesn’t believe that coronavirus even exists at all.
CNN’s John Avlon on Friday played an NBC News clip of the Trump supporter to demonstrate how the president constant spouting misinformation about coronavirus was impacting his own supporters.
“You don’t believe coronavirus exists?” the reporter asked the Trump supporter.
“I don’t,” she replies.
“So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true?” she asked.
“I don’t trust anything the Democrats do,” she said.
Avlon then tied it back to the president’s statements about Democrats’ attacks on his response to the virus being a “hoax,” while also claiming that he has a “hunch” that the death rate from the virus is much lower than what is being claimed by the World Health Organization.
“It’s a reminder that the president’s words have consequences,” Avlon said.
“Oh my gosh,” said a shocked host Alisyn Camerota of the Trump supporter clip. “That sound that you captured was just incredible.”
Watch the video below.
AYKM?
Mick Mulvaney Goes Nuts at CPAC and Accuses Media of Hyping Coronavirus to Bring Down Trump: ‘That’s What It’s All About’
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it’s out to get President Donald Trump.
According to the New York Times’ Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.
“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won’t kill everyone who contracts it.
“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”
In fact, it’s estimated that the mortality rate from contracting coronavirus is two percent, which is why several governments across the world are taking significant measures to protect their people from getting infected.
More Mulvaney: “It’s not a death sentence. It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis. “
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) February 28, 2020
