AYKM?
CNN’s Camerota Shocked After Hearing Trump Supporter Say She Doesn’t Even Believe Coronavirus Exists
A supporter of President Donald Trump recently told a reporter from NBC News that she doesn’t believe that coronavirus even exists at all.
CNN’s John Avlon on Friday played an NBC News clip of the Trump supporter to demonstrate how the president constant spouting misinformation about coronavirus was impacting his own supporters.
“You don’t believe coronavirus exists?” the reporter asked the Trump supporter.
“I don’t,” she replies.
“So the two people who have been reported to have died from it in Washington state, you don’t trust that that’s true?” she asked.
“I don’t trust anything the Democrats do,” she said.
Avlon then tied it back to the president’s statements about Democrats’ attacks on his response to the virus being a “hoax,” while also claiming that he has a “hunch” that the death rate from the virus is much lower than what is being claimed by the World Health Organization.
“It’s a reminder that the president’s words have consequences,” Avlon said.
“Oh my gosh,” said a shocked host Alisyn Camerota of the Trump supporter clip. “That sound that you captured was just incredible.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
Mick Mulvaney Goes Nuts at CPAC and Accuses Media of Hyping Coronavirus to Bring Down Trump: ‘That’s What It’s All About’
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it’s out to get President Donald Trump.
According to the New York Times’ Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.
“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won’t kill everyone who contracts it.
“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”
In fact, it’s estimated that the mortality rate from contracting coronavirus is two percent, which is why several governments across the world are taking significant measures to protect their people from getting infected.
More Mulvaney: “It’s not a death sentence. It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis. “
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) February 28, 2020
AYKM?
‘Unqualified Trump Loyalist’: Experts Weigh in on Appointment of Stephen Miller Ally to Be Top Lawyer at DHS
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.
An unverified Twitter account under the name of Chad Mizelle, which includes tweets about Cornell University, his alma mater, shows a Chad Mizelle retweeted a Federalist Society tweet quoting attorney Charles Cooper that says: “Requiring complete diversity may well be unconstitutional.” Cooper has represented Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, and John Ashcroft.
Mizelle also retweeted this from Cardinal Timothy Dolan:
CNN reports American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers “said the qualities the Trump administration values the most are loyalty and an ability to push through its political agenda.”
“By putting a lawyer with little overall experience and no direct experience, it is reasonable to conclude that his qualifications are just those things — loyalty to the President and the ability to carry out Stephen Miller’s agenda,” Evers added.
Mizelle is yet another political appointee who “will be replacing a career official,” CNN adds, noting Mizelle “filled the void left after the previous Senate-confirmed general counsel, John Mitnick, was fired in September — months after Miller wanted him out.”
Former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, Ryan Goodman, calls Mizelle “unqualified and a Trump loyalist.”
17. Add to the list, Trump’s appointing Stephen Miller ally, Chad Mizelle as acting General Counsel for DHS.?
Widely viewed as unqualified and a Trump loyalist.https://t.co/EgpByLAhYm https://t.co/pSOw4UBiU5
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2020
The nonpartisan oversight watchdog American Oversight, unsurprisingly – given Mizelle’s ties to Miller – says it is “seeking communications of [DHS Acting Deputy Secretary] Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Mizelle with anti-immigration groups.”
We’ve been investigating links between senior Trump DHS officials and anti-immigrant groups. Last month, we filed a new FOIA for communications between Chad Mizelle, the incoming DHS general counsel, and groups including FAIR and CIS. https://t.co/HCO5ptTCjc pic.twitter.com/IAHKWgt7gm
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) February 12, 2020
American Immigration Council Policy Counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is expressing concern:
Chad Mizelle has been a lawyer for just 6 years, one more than me.
I wouldn’t trust myself, or any other attorney with that amount of experience, to make binding legal decisions for an agency which affects the lives of millions.
He’s now Acting DHS General Counsel. https://t.co/hQcX1E0e55
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 12, 2020
University of Michigan Law asst. professor:
look, i’m sure they just want to put chad mizelle, a lawyer with less than 10 years experience, as the head lawyer at DHS to …. *checks notes* … better enforce the voting rights act? https://t.co/LR4wUEhVuV
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) February 12, 2020
AYKM?
‘King Louis XIV Argument’: Dershowitz Decimated for Claim It’s Not Quid Pro Quo if Presidents Believe Re-Election Is in Public Interest
Trump defender Alan Dershowitz is once again being mocked for his latest claim, that presidents can use the tools of the State to win re-election because they believe holding office is in the public interest.
The Harvard law professor made the claim during the question ands answer session of Wednesday afternoon’s Senate impeachment trial.
Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.” https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla
— ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
[Stage whisper] **Dershowitz doesn’t really believe it either.** https://t.co/OtQZBPAPll
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 29, 2020
Am I wrong to interpret Dershowitz’s argument to be that if a president were to walk down the street and start executing people at random it’s still not impeachable if he claims he had a public interest motive?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 29, 2020
This is absurd. Dershowitz is arguing that as long as you believe that you winning an election will be a good thing for the country, you can do pretty much whatever you want — including using public money for personal gain — to help you win. That’s not how democracy works. https://t.co/agfT01l9uy
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 29, 2020
Dershowitz — cheating in an election is ok as long as the candidate thinks he’s a better candidate.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 29, 2020
“You can rob a bank if you think you’d make better use of your neighbor’s savings account.” – shorter Dershowitz https://t.co/tmqxfWpJkL
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 29, 2020
Wow, Dershowitz is actually making the King Louis XIV argument right now! Trump is good for the country, so anything he does to stay in power is the national interest, even if corrupt or illegal. That’s the language of every king & dictator: I am the end and the means justify me.
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 29, 2020
That was the craziest 5 minutes of this whole thing. Dershowitz looks like he’s trying throw the case.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 29, 2020
Donald Trump could shoot the Democratic nominee for president on fifth avenue and Alan Dershowitz would say it’s cool because Trump thought he was acting in the public interest.https://t.co/x3OvTKjNJ6
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) January 29, 2020
Trending
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA2 days ago
Trump Dangerously Claims ‘Corona Flu’ Patients ‘Get Better’ by ‘Going to Work’ – Falsely Says Death Rate Actually Less Than 1%
- SUPER TUESDAY2 days ago
Elizabeth Warren Assessing Her Path Forward: Report
- OPINION2 days ago
It Took Speaker Pelosi Just Hours to Get an $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Bill Passed in the House, Mr. President
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE3 days ago
Trump White House Adds Loyalty Litmus Test Questions for Job Applicants
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller Condescendingly Blasts Reporter for Asking if Uninsured Can Get Tested for Coronavirus
- News2 days ago
Chief Justice Roberts Delivers Rare Rebuke Over Chuck Schumer’s ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Inappropriate’ Remarks
- RECEIPTS3 days ago
George Conway Maxes Out Donation to Joe Biden
- PRIORITIES1 day ago
‘Tone Deaf’ Melania Trump Slammed for White House Tennis Court Photo Op While Coronavirus Spreads