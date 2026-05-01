Pundits Pushed ‘Polarization’ So Far SCOTUS Used It to Justify Racism: Policy Expert

There’s no question the U.S. Senate is “truly in play” right now — it’s conceivable that Democrats could take the majority. But there’s one reason why a simple 51-seat majority will not be enough to accomplish the big tasks, such as convicting President Donald Trump should he be impeached, or blocking Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, argues Jonathan V. Last at The Bulwark.

One senator could blow up the Democratic agenda: Last argues U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is the reason a simple majority won’t be enough — and explains why losing the Senate entirely would be “bad.”

“Democrats are likely to come close to flipping the Senate, so if they fall short the narrative will be that Trump ‘held’ and did better than expected,” he posits.

If Democrats remain in the minority, “impeachment becomes an even more politically-fraught exercise.”

And lastly, if Republicans control the Senate next year, Last says there is a greater than 90 percent chance that Trump will have the opportunity to replace the two oldest Supreme Court justices: conservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. That would create “a Trump-picked majority on the Supreme Court for a generation.”

Last says that Democrats have a “2-in-5 chance” of flipping Alaska, Texas, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maine. (He also notes that he’s “spitballing” on the numbers.)

If everything went the Democrats’ way, including holding on to Georgia and all currently-held seats, they would have a 53-seat majority, pulling off what would be a “political earthquake.”

READ MORE: Whistleblower Says DOJ Ordered Prosecutors to Rush SPLC Indictment: Report

Last says Democrats “probably need to get at least 52 seats” — because 51 leaves them at Fetterman’s mercy.

Fetterman, according to Last, “routinely criticizes the Democratic party itself.”

Fetterman’s public appearances over recent months — often on Fox News — have led some to wonder if he is preparing to switch parties. His comments — and votes — at times appear to align more with the Republicans than with Democrats.

Democratic strategist and pundit James Carville last month suggested that if Fetterman wants to run for re-election as a Democrat in 2028, “he has no chance in a Democratic primary.”

Last posits that 53 seats are possible, but absolutely not likely. “Hitting 51 seats is, by comparison, much more achievable. Even winning Maine, North Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, and Ohio would be a long row to hoe, and even if Dems got it done, they only end up with 51 seats.”

What happens if Democrats win a 51-seat majority?

“Republicans will make a full-court press” to get Fetterman to join them. “Why wouldn’t Fetterman switch? He is a ballroom-endorsing, Netanyahu-maximalist who has a good relationship with Trump and has been gradually expanding his grievances as not merely being with progressives, or Israel-skeptics, but with the main body of Democratic voters and elected Democrats in Congress, too.”

Last calls a 51-seat Democratic majority a “perfect storm” for Republicans, who “can give him anything—not just the promise of a shot at holding onto his seat in 2028 by clearing the field for him, but friendly spaces on Fox and a warm, post-Senate embrace that finds room for him in their ecosystem.”

Of course, Last warns, he was wrong about Fetterman in 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Lying’ Samuel Alito Is a ‘Coward’: Elections Expert

Image via Reuters