AYFKM?
Trump Deploying Border Patrol’s Highly-Armed Elite Tactical Agents to Round Up Undocumented Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities
Continuing his attacks on his enemies one week after being acquitted on articles of impeachmenmt President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a group of the Border Patrol’s elite tactical agents to deploy in major sanctuary cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reports.
Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit, BORTAC, are being sent to sent to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, N.J.
BORTAC “acts essentially as the SWAT team of the Border Patrol.”
These are top border patrol agents, who use stun grenades and other weapons usually reserved for warfare “in the most rugged and swelteringly hot areas of the border.”
BORTAC agents receive “enhanced Special Forces-type training, including sniper certification,” and “the officers typically conduct high-risk operations targeting individuals who are known to be violent, many of them with extensive criminal records.”
“Their presence could spark new fear in immigrant communities that have been on high alert under the stepped-up deportation and detention policies adopted after Mr. Trump took office,” the Times notes.
Former CBP commissioner Gil Kerlikowske calls the decision a “significant mistake.”
“If you were a police chief and you were going to make an apprehension for a relatively minor offense, you don’t send the SWAT team. And BORTAC is the SWAT team,” Kerlikowske, a former chief of police in Seattle, told the Times. “They’re trained for much more hazardous missions than this.”
Image by Kristoffer Grogan/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYFKM?
‘Ethical Hemorrhagic Fever’: Experts Stunned as McConnell Brags He’s Handing Control of Impeachment Trial to Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is bragging that he’s handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump.
“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel,” the Kentucky Republican Leader told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office and the people representing the President in the well of the Senate,” he said, presumably referring to Republican Senators.
Mitch McConnell: Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this pic.twitter.com/baFaTKWvUl
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 13, 2019
To be clear, this is effectively the jury foreman taking orders from the defendant’s attorneys to determine how the trial will play out, how long it will go on for, who – if any – the witnesses will be, and how it will end.
In short, McConnell just admitted there will not be a real trial.
NCRM was the first outlet to report earlier Thursday that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland had walked in to McConnell’s office this afternoon.
Related: Trump White House Already Scripting How Impeachment Trial Will Play Out? WH Counsel Just Walked Into McConnell’s Office
Later, NBC News reported they in fact did meet with McConnell for an hour to plan how the impeachment trial will go forward.
Legal, political, and ethics experts seeing McConnell admit to relinquishing control of a co-equal branch of government to the person who will be on trial in the Senate are expressing shock.
My god. https://t.co/im3PiFNntL
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 13, 2019
Mitch McConnell rejects the founding fathers’ creation of a system of checks & balances to keep any one branch of gov’t from becoming too powerful & engaging in corruption/abuse of power. https://t.co/hqOuNznaX0
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 13, 2019
This is so inappropriate.
Impeachment isn’t about team sports, it’s about correcting malfeasance.
This is turning malfeasance into an airborne virus.
It’s an ethical hemorrhagic fever. https://t.co/eha8cmj7Bb
— Tiffany Bond (I) ???? (@TiffanyBond) December 13, 2019
Sayeth the supplicant to King Don, “Everything I do, I do it for you.” https://t.co/iVC0YzhAg2
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 13, 2019
How is that not a violation of the basic premise of separation of powers under the Constitution?? Such a stance is tantamount to surrender of authority of the legislative branch, leaving us open to the imposition of tyranny. McConnell & those who vote with him violate their oaths https://t.co/KJlhGIi394
— Melissa Allen Heath (@melisheath) December 13, 2019
Someone should remind McConnell that the Constitution requires that the Senate act as a jury on impeachment. Imagine the foreman of a jury announcing before a trial that there will be no difference between the jury’s position and a defendant’s. https://t.co/IRRPbrjTPY
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 13, 2019
Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party have been acting in bad faith and violating democratic norms for a long time now. What’s terrifying is how they’re not even trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/OUCAtbcrJq
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) December 13, 2019
Chief judge notes on national television that he is carefully coordinating planning for the trial with the defendant. https://t.co/QpgxyTHZeY
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 13, 2019
We all assumed this, but McConnell feeling the need to go on Hannity and make it this explicit that the Senate majority plans to prostrate itself before Trump is a testament to how weak Mitch, who is up next year, is with his own party’s base.https://t.co/658xKRZHAD
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) December 13, 2019
So much for an impartial fair trial in the Senate. This is not how it went down in 1999. https://t.co/lLh9hWZCDY
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 13, 2019
Shorter Mitch McConnell: I’m totally in the bag for full authoritarianism now. Forget checks and balances, I’m at the service of Dear Leader™. https://t.co/asdcEl1Lp2
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) December 13, 2019
AYFKM?
Mike Pence Now All In: Defends Trump’s ‘Appropriate’ Phone Call to Ukraine
Vice President Mike Pence insisted on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s controversial call to Ukraine’s president was “appropriate.”
During an event in Arizona, Pence was asked if it was “appropriate” for Trump to ask Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Earlier on Thursday, Trump had also asked China to investigate Biden and his son.
“Is it appropriate, as the president did this morning and with a phone call to Ukraine, to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rivals? China, for example,” a reporter said to Pence.
“I am vice president of the United States, and I was elected to this job along with President Trump,” the vice president droned. “One of the major reasons we were elected was to drain the swamp. I think the American people have right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family profited from his position as vice president during the last administration. That is about looking backwards and understanding what really happened.”
According to Pence, Joe Biden and his son are “worth looking into.”
“And the president made it very clear that he believes our other nations around the world should look into it, as well,” he continued. “The simple fact is, when you hold the second highest office in the land, it comes with unique responsibilities. Not just to be above impropriety but to be above the appearance of impropriety. There are legitimate questions that ought to be an asked. We will continue to ask them because the American people have a right to know whether or not the vice president of United States or his family profited from his position.”
Pence also insisted that there “was no quid pro quo” offered when Trump called the president of Ukraine.
“I think that’s of the American people would expect and anticipate but this is going to continue, to advance what we were elected to advance,” he said. “That includes draining the swamp and demanding that our allies operate in an upright way, as well.”
“The president was raising issues that were appropriate that were of genuine interest to the American people,” Pence said of the Ukraine call.
AYFKM?
Trump Insanely Claims if Joe Biden Were a Republican He Would Have Been Executed ‘By Right Now’
President Donald Trump just unleashed one of – if not his most – violent and vile attacks on any political opponent to date. Suggesting Joe Biden has committed a capital offense, for which there is absolutely no evidence, the president said had the former Vice President and his son Hunter Biden been Republicans they would have already been executed.
“If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now,” Trump claimed, after telling reporters “Joe Biden and his son are corrupt,” without any evidence.
“But the fake news doesn’t want to report it, because they’re Democrats,” Trump added.
The president, who made his remarks from the United Nations, went on to call the media “crooked as hell.”
Watch:
Trump ends his bilateral media availability with the Polish president by claiming that “if a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did … they’d be getting the electric chair right now,” before calling the assembled journalists “crooked as hell.” ? pic.twitter.com/38q03H2SGy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2019
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Kills Nomination to Treasury of US Attorney in Charge of Overseeing Stone Prosecution Hours After Prosecutors Quit
- HATE IS HATE2 days ago
GOP Lawmakers Proudly Tweet Out Photos of Themselves Posing With Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group President
- News2 days ago
Scarborough Slams Mainstream Media’s ‘Deafening’ Silence in Explosive Rant Over Snoop Dogg Threats Against CBS Anchor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Iowa Anti-LGBTQ Bill Is So Extreme It Would Require Teachers to Notify Parents if They Are Going to Talk About Pete Buttigieg
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘Somebody Said He Put Out a Tweet’: Trump Goes on Insane Oval Office Rant Lying About Roger Stone’s Criminal Acts
- PURE CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘The Unthinkable Can Happen Here’: Legal Experts Weigh in on the Rule of Law Being ‘Trampled’ by Trump and Barr
- News2 days ago
Justice Department Employees Almost Walked Out in Protest Today — but Were Scared of Trump Retaliation: NBC
- News1 day ago
Comey Claps Back at Trump After Deranged Oval Office Rant Asking Why He Isn’t in Jail