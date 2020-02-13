Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus Returning to White House in New Roles

President Donald Trump is getting the old gang back together, and all is apparently forgiven. The “superstitious” president is apparently hoping his re-election chances will be stronger if he surrounds himself with those who helped him win in the first place, as The New York Times reports.

Sadly, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, are unavailable as they are serving time in prison, but Trump has unlocked the door for former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus to return to the White House, albeit in vastly different capacities.

Trump will appoint Spicer and Priebus “to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships,” Axios and Salon report. The pair are expected to interview and recommend candidates for the program. It is unknown if they will have any other duties.

The program, which was started in 1964 under President Johnson, allows over a dozen individuals to work in the White House as paid fellows with the understanding they will continue their public policy work after their year of service.

Trump is also bringing back former communication director Hope Hicks as “counselor to the president,” but some are questioning the legality of that move as she will be working on his re-election campaign.