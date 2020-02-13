'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus Returning to White House in New Roles
President Donald Trump is getting the old gang back together, and all is apparently forgiven. The “superstitious” president is apparently hoping his re-election chances will be stronger if he surrounds himself with those who helped him win in the first place, as The New York Times reports.
Sadly, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, are unavailable as they are serving time in prison, but Trump has unlocked the door for former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus to return to the White House, albeit in vastly different capacities.
Trump will appoint Spicer and Priebus “to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships,” Axios and Salon report. The pair are expected to interview and recommend candidates for the program. It is unknown if they will have any other duties.
The program, which was started in 1964 under President Johnson, allows over a dozen individuals to work in the White House as paid fellows with the understanding they will continue their public policy work after their year of service.
Trump is also bringing back former communication director Hope Hicks as “counselor to the president,” but some are questioning the legality of that move as she will be working on his re-election campaign.
Mick Mulvaney Fled the Room Whenever Trump and Giuliani Discussed Ukraine
The New York Times is reporting that White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would leave the room whenever President Donald Trump met with his attorney Rudy Giuliani to discuss the Ukraine scheme.
Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, left the room for those discussions to preserve the president’s attorney-client privilege with Giuliani, according to associates who spoke with the New York Times.
That left Mulvaney with limited knowledge of Trump and Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, and which became the basis of the president’s impeachment.
Mulvaney has told associates he learned what Trump discussed with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky weeks after their July 25 phone call, which prompted a whistleblower complaint and then the impeachment inquiry.
But impeachment witnesses told House investigators otherwise.
Fiona Hill, a top deputy to then-national security adviser John Bolton, testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told White House officials July 10 that Mulvaney had guaranteed Zelensky would be invited to the White House if he agreed to announce the investigation.
The former national security adviser described that arrangement as a “drug deal,” according to Hill, and resigned as the scheme came to light in September.
Bolton, Mulvaney and his aide Robert Blair have all refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
Mulvaney infamously declared that efforts to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the investigations was “absolutely appropriate” and a common practice by U.S. administrations.
“I have news for everybody,” Mulvaney said Oct. 17 during a White House news conference. “Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy.”
George Conway: Rudy Giuliani is ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’
Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.
Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.
“I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross,” noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.
Conway said Trump is “also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”
also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs https://t.co/jqGZWOzMHH
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 24, 2019
This was not the first time Conway had questioned the legal services Giuliani has provided in Trump’s defense.
In November, Conway criticized Giuliani for a “devastatingly incriminating” tweet that Giuliani posted.
Conway explained how Giuliani might have sealed Trump’s doom by speaking to The New York Times about his Ukraine scheme.
Last December, Conway questioned Giuliani’s defense that Trump’s abuse of power was acceptable because nobody got killed.
‘Cows Are Female’: Todd Starnes Mocked for Claiming ‘It Won’t Be Long Before You Will See a Chick-fil-A Cow in Drag’
Todd Starnes is one of several far right wing religious conservatives who are furious that the privately-held Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A has announced they will no longer donate to two non-profits that have a long history of anti-LGBTQ policies.
Chick-fil-A recently tried to open a restaurant in the UK but protests over the company’s reputation were so strong they were forced to announce they will close at the end of their six-month lease. The company is also facing several local governments and colleges who are refusing to allow them to open a restaurant based on Chick-fil-A’s long history of donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ causes, including funds to at least one anti-gay hate group.
Starnes, who was ousted from Fox News after he agreed that Democrats worship the Pagan god Moloch, had once anointed Chick-fil-A “the official chicken of Jesus.”
On Monday, following Chick-fil-A’s announcement that it will be focusing its charitable giving on organizations that work to improve education, and fight hunger and homelessness – while ending its donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Starnes offered up this homophobic response:
It won’t be long before you will see a @ChickfilA cow in drag. https://t.co/0EpWubQGqs #ShameOnChickfilA
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 18, 2019
He was quickly mocked:
It’s already happening, Todd. https://t.co/UsCJaSR9CK pic.twitter.com/eIxIYGJSDj
— Biff (@BiffTFinancial) November 18, 2019
Not surprised to see that Todd doesn’t understand cows are female. But sure, put a wig on her. I bet she’ll look fierce. https://t.co/7Eywx7U84U
— Alex Richardson (@alexrichardson8) November 18, 2019
lol who’s gonna tell him? https://t.co/aXzGx9PmxH
— Gay and Bad ????? (@SJGrunewald) November 18, 2019
Oh dear, the chicken place decided to focus on homelessness and hunger and not so much on hating gays and it’s upset the “Christians” https://t.co/gCfTDBQZfB
— John (@johntruman_) November 18, 2019
Chik fil A literally ran and ad with a cow in a wig five years ago. At least get your perforative outrage right you sentient bowl of oatmeal https://t.co/HMUrAXRgIP pic.twitter.com/nKcEk75URz
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 18, 2019
How does @DevinCow feel? https://t.co/uW9H70f49j
— Michael_Rose (@Michael_Rose) November 18, 2019
Sure – because targeting your private corporate giving towards hunger and homelessness requires a cow in drag?
That’s just a stupid thing to say https://t.co/1MhZAASeFf
— J&JDebut (@JJDebut) November 18, 2019
Promise?? That sounds delightful! Hopefully it’s on a Sunday so the whole family can come! ? #DragFilA https://t.co/QGBPO9v79w
— Roger Vandertunt ? (@monsterro) November 18, 2019
OHMYGOD ???…someone please make this a thing. They’re worried about cows in Drag now. #conservativesareinsane https://t.co/HbjteaYLWg
— Nathan Mohebbi (@NathanMohebbi) November 18, 2019
That would be cool as hell tho https://t.co/Y7p687ncN4
— Steven Polk (@Spolkahontas) November 18, 2019
whos flipping their shit about a chicken places political leanings now todd https://t.co/2cjewuITEk
— lvl 45 CHAO$ POTU$ (@thetomzone) November 18, 2019
Wah wah wah https://t.co/iXnpI3SaGU pic.twitter.com/8ws4CPNlut
— zedster (@z3dster) November 18, 2019
