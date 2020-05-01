'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
‘We Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists’: Trump Destroyed for Calling Armed Michigan Protestors ‘Very Good People’
President Donald Trump on Friday insisted the armed protestors who took over Michigan’s statehouse are “very good people” and called on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with them.
On Thursday for hours a reported 400-700 mostly white men, many heavily armed, appearing as militia members, endangered statehouse workers, including state police officers and Sergeants at Arms as they ignored social distancing guidelines, wore no masks, and jammed themselves shoulder-to-shoulder inside the capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policies designed to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Protestors shouted “Lock her up,” made Nazi salutes and chanted, “Heil Whitmer.”
Many Americans were appalled at the astroturf protest, and some called it terrorism.
Here’s how the Internet responded:
Trump’s “very good people” carried semi-automatic rifles into the Michigan state capitol yesterday and signs that called the Governor a “tyrant” and a “bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ijq5jqB5ac
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 1, 2020
We get it. Some very fine people, on both sides. pic.twitter.com/tPXeYyVhnW
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) May 1, 2020
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) May 1, 2020
angry mob brandishing military-grade weapons because they’re mad at having to stay at home = “good people”
athlete taking a knee to protest centuries of systemic racism = “son of a b”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 1, 2020
“very good people”
“very fine people” https://t.co/CWmaQHFWJB
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 1, 2020
Sorta like Charlottesville, amirite? https://t.co/9GawnEdSrx
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 1, 2020
The president calls for the governor of Michigan to negotiate with a bunch of heavily armed people who stormed the Capitol and screamed at officers yesterday https://t.co/wdoIKdrgjs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
We don’t negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/QLzxnN2Gqr
— Diogenes in Barrel Quarantine (@DiogenesLamp0) May 1, 2020
Good people don’t arm themselves with masks and guns demanding the government to bend to their will.
Only terrorists do that. https://t.co/J1dOyP8UXK
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 1, 2020
This is what you have done to our wonderful country. History will not be kind to you… pic.twitter.com/L76R3UiiBY
— Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) May 1, 2020
Group of armed, crazy people invading the statehouse to try & get to the Governor are NOT “good people”. They are TERRORISTS!
— Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 1, 2020
They are very good people? Armed, no masks, no social distancing, breathing on public servants. How good are they? #TrumpPlague #Anarchy pic.twitter.com/YUYVU92LMZ
— BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) May 1, 2020
Here’s one of those “very good people” at yesterday’s paramilitary protest. https://t.co/aCbYblGF90 https://t.co/So7JF9fzvx pic.twitter.com/L5Z1KRP4Ma
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) May 1, 2020
Trump announced guidelines for states to reopen a couple of weeks ago. Either Michigan meets those guidelines, or they don’t. And if they don’t, he should be telling his people to stand down because the virus won’t “make a deal” https://t.co/g44ip6M5SZ
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 1, 2020
Yes. “Good” people bring assault rifles into a building and start screaming and threatening state police like lunatics 🙄
— Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) May 1, 2020
A bunch of white people came to the capitol with carrying assault rifles and not wearing any protective gear. The GOP-controlled legislature took their side. You instigated them. The governor of Michigan is 100% doing the right thing — something you don’t know much about. https://t.co/51LogFscZG
— Fiddler (@cFidd) May 1, 2020
“These are very good people…”
Let’s see, where have I heard that before? Oh, right. https://t.co/UgG3EiFhkt pic.twitter.com/LjdNwsw7SS
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) May 1, 2020
These heavily armed goons are good people but a football player kneeling during the anthem should find another country.
You sir, are a racist asshat. https://t.co/q2RtJVvGoy
— Jesse Wente (@jessewente) May 1, 2020
Historically, putting out fires where “good people” like Michigan militia members are concerned is quite a lot of work. https://t.co/He9MpCm07Y pic.twitter.com/vbf0oZav3Q
— Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) May 1, 2020
But….Colin Kirkpatrick was a Sonofabitch?
Sounds about white. 😱 https://t.co/CBu4EOhpOT
— 🖖 Christian Janeway 🖖 (@XianJaneway) May 1, 2020
maybe the president of the fucking united states should not be encouraging them in the first place, just a thought https://t.co/0K8XrKNXGC
— Extremely Socially Distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) May 1, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus Returning to White House in New Roles
President Donald Trump is getting the old gang back together, and all is apparently forgiven. The “superstitious” president is apparently hoping his re-election chances will be stronger if he surrounds himself with those who helped him win in the first place, as The New York Times reports.
Sadly, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, are unavailable as they are serving time in prison, but Trump has unlocked the door for former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus to return to the White House, albeit in vastly different capacities.
Trump will appoint Spicer and Priebus “to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships,” Axios and Salon report. The pair are expected to interview and recommend candidates for the program. It is unknown if they will have any other duties.
The program, which was started in 1964 under President Johnson, allows over a dozen individuals to work in the White House as paid fellows with the understanding they will continue their public policy work after their year of service.
Trump is also bringing back former communication director Hope Hicks as “counselor to the president,” but some are questioning the legality of that move as she will be working on his re-election campaign.
'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Mick Mulvaney Fled the Room Whenever Trump and Giuliani Discussed Ukraine
The New York Times is reporting that White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would leave the room whenever President Donald Trump met with his attorney Rudy Giuliani to discuss the Ukraine scheme.
Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, left the room for those discussions to preserve the president’s attorney-client privilege with Giuliani, according to associates who spoke with the New York Times.
That left Mulvaney with limited knowledge of Trump and Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, and which became the basis of the president’s impeachment.
Mulvaney has told associates he learned what Trump discussed with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky weeks after their July 25 phone call, which prompted a whistleblower complaint and then the impeachment inquiry.
But impeachment witnesses told House investigators otherwise.
Fiona Hill, a top deputy to then-national security adviser John Bolton, testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told White House officials July 10 that Mulvaney had guaranteed Zelensky would be invited to the White House if he agreed to announce the investigation.
The former national security adviser described that arrangement as a “drug deal,” according to Hill, and resigned as the scheme came to light in September.
Bolton, Mulvaney and his aide Robert Blair have all refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.
Mulvaney infamously declared that efforts to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the investigations was “absolutely appropriate” and a common practice by U.S. administrations.
“I have news for everybody,” Mulvaney said Oct. 17 during a White House news conference. “Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy.”
'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
George Conway: Rudy Giuliani is ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’
Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.
Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.
“I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross,” noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.
Conway said Trump is “also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”
also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs https://t.co/jqGZWOzMHH
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 24, 2019
This was not the first time Conway had questioned the legal services Giuliani has provided in Trump’s defense.
In November, Conway criticized Giuliani for a “devastatingly incriminating” tweet that Giuliani posted.
Conway explained how Giuliani might have sealed Trump’s doom by speaking to The New York Times about his Ukraine scheme.
Last December, Conway questioned Giuliani’s defense that Trump’s abuse of power was acceptable because nobody got killed.
Trending
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA2 days ago
‘I Never Said It’: Trump Promised 5 Million Tests Per Day ‘Very Soon’ – 24 Hours Later He Denies Ever Saying It (Video)
- NOT SO FAST...1 day ago
National Security Expert Drops Truth Bomb on Trump Supporters Convinced President Is About to ‘Clear’ Michael Flynn
- News1 day ago
Trump Pushed Intel Agencies to Prove Coronavirus Was Made in a Lab in China – His DNI, a Top Loyalist, Just Refused
- 25TH AMENDMENT1 day ago
Massive Maniacal Meltdown: Trump Lashes Out in Rampage of Rage Tweeting – Totally Ignores 61,000 Dead Americans
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Appointees at Consumer Protection Agency Manipulated Data to Benefit Trump-Donating Payday Lenders Says Ex-Staffer
- News2 days ago
Trump Berated, Swore at, and Threatened to Sue His Campaign Manager After Internal Polls Show Him Losing to Biden: Report
- AT WHAT POINT IS IT TERRORISM?20 hours ago
‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
- News2 days ago
‘FBI Agents Didn’t Make Flynn Lie’: Former Federal Prosecutors Call BS on Latest ‘Evidence’ on Michael Flynn