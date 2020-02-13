News
Hope Hicks, Who Admitted to Lying for Trump, Will Return to White House as President’s Re-Election Campaign Heats Up
Former Trump Communications Director Hope Hicks is leaving Fox News’ parent company to return to the White House as Counselor to the President, but in a switch she will report directly to Jared Kushner. Kushner is known to be working on the president’s re-election campaign from within the White House.
“Her return will come as his re-election campaign intensifies and as his advisers say the superstitious president has talked about recreating some aspects of that first race,” The New York Times reports.
Hicks resigned from the Trump administration two years ago, immediately after she admitted to investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she had lied for the president.
NEW: Hope Hicks’ Return to White House to Work on Trump Campaign Questioned as Seemingly ‘Illegal’ by Former CIA Officer
The Times confirms Hicks’ duties will include working for Trump’s re-election in an administration that sees no wall between politics and governing.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut’: Trump Attacks Gen. John Kelly for Praising Vindman and Calling Extortion an ‘Illegal Order’
President Donald Trump didn’t wait long to attack his former White House Chief of Staff after General John Kelly told an audience that LTC Alexander Vindman was right to notify his superiors of Trump’s Ukraine extortion scheme.
“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head,” Trump claimed. Various reports said for months Kelly was on the verge of resigning, and when Trump announced Kelly would exit, he did not say he fired him.
“Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do,” Trump blasted. That’s false. It’s also another of many examples of Trump hiring or promoting someone then taking zero responsibility when he decides he doesn’t like the job they’re doing. Trump called Kelly “a great American” when moving him from Secretary of Homeland Security to the White House.
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
“His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that ‘John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.’ Wrong!” Trump concluded Thursday morning.
Trump was referring to an article Thursday morning in The Atlantic, which details remarks Kelly made the night before at Drew University.
“Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, said that Vindman is blameless and was simply following the training he’d received as a soldier; migrants are ‘overwhelmingly good people’ and ‘not all rapists’; and Trump’s decision to condition military aid to Ukraine on an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden upended long-standing U.S. policy,” The Atlantic reported.
When Vindman heard the president tell Zelensky he wanted to see the Biden family investigated, that was tantamount to hearing “an illegal order,” Kelly said. “We teach them, ‘Don’t follow an illegal order. And if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.’”
Calling it “exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly also “faulted Trump for intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was convicted last year of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter. Trump reversed a Navy decision to oust Gallagher, in a chain of events that led to the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.”
News
Comey Claps Back at Trump After Deranged Oval Office Rant Asking Why He Isn’t in Jail
Former FBI Director James Comey is clapping back against President Donald Trump’s false allegations and attacks on him.
Trump said that it was unfair that prosecutors recommended such a high sentence for Roger Stone when Comey hadn’t been jailed. Comey not only hasn’t been convicted of a crime or even charged with one, so it’s unclear what Comey would be jailed for.
“You have murderers and drug addicts that don’t get nine years,” the president said during a press availability Wednesday. “Nine years for doing something that no one can even define what he did.”
Stone was convicted of seven felonies involving obstruction of justice and aggravated witness tampering for his threats to kill one of the witnesses.
“In the meantime, Comey walks around making book deals,” Trump closed.
“Mr. President, a couple minor corrections: (1) I have never committed a crime, which is an important pre-req for jail in most countries, still including ours; and (2) there’s just one book, but I think there is a movie coming and I hope you get to see it,” Comey replied.
“What really matters today is the crisis at the Justice Department. ‘This is not normal and it is not right, and it is dangerous territory for the rule of law,’” he said citing a Washington Post editorial from former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg.
Mr. President, a couple minor corrections: (1) I have never committed a crime, which is an important pre-req for jail in most countries, still including ours; and (2) there’s just one book, but I think there is a movie coming and I hope you get to see it. pic.twitter.com/T1E94bRG51
— James Comey (@Comey) February 13, 2020
What really matters today is the crisis at the Justice Department. “This is not normal and it is not right, and it is dangerous territory for the rule of law.” https://t.co/JVUaD2Wt2v
— James Comey (@Comey) February 13, 2020
News
Justice Department Employees Almost Walked Out in Protest Today — but Were Scared of Trump Retaliation: NBC
A source at the Justice Department told NBC News’ Ken Delanian that career staff almost staged a walkout in protest of the overreach from the political appointees in the case of Roger Stone.
“I was even told by a source of talk of a protest today at the Justice Department of a walkout, but my source said they urged people not to do that because it was essentially placing a target on their back and identifying themselves as somebody for the Trump people to be concerned,” he explained.
“President Trump and William Barr both saying they didn’t confer about this decision to pull back on the sentencing recommendation, but my reporting is they didn’t have to because Barr had installed a loyalist as U.S. Attorney,” he went on. “As you said, he pushed out the existing attorney. He was supervising this case. They put in Timothy Shea, and I’m told raised questions about pulling back the sentencing guideline. The line prosecutors rebelled and said, ‘absolutely not,’ and filed the document, but Barr and his minions at the Justice Department weren’t having it, and they don’t have to tell Tim Shea to make the changes.”
Watch the full explainer below:
