CAN THEY DO THAT?
Hope Hicks’ Return to White House to Work on Trump Campaign Questioned as Seemingly ‘Illegal’ by Former CIA Officer
A former CIA officer is questioning the legality of former Trump communications director Hope Hicks‘ reported return to the White House, given she will be working on the president’s re-election campaign.
“She’s being hired as a public servant at taxpayer expense — as a ‘Counselor to the President’ — to work on the re-election campaign? That would seem to be… illegal,” Ned Price said on Twitter.
How can these administration assertions go unchallenged? pic.twitter.com/P78f11B2mp
— Ned Price (@nedprice) February 13, 2020
Price, who currently is an NBC News Analyst and Contributor, and Lecturer at George Washington University, is also Director of Policy and Communications at National Security Action, a “network of former senior officials and policy experts, academics, and civil society leaders.”
Previously, Price served in the Obama administration on the National Security Council as spokesperson and as a Special Assistant to the President.
