Buttigieg Maintains Narrow Lead in Iowa With 100% of Precincts Reporting

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has maintained his first place lead with 100% of Iowa precincts reporting, according to NBC News and Reuters. But the Associated Press earlier Thursday night said it was unable to determine a winner after a New York Times report finding results “riddled” with errors.

“Iowa Democratic Party says Pete Buttigieg narrowly defeats Bernie Sanders in Iowa caucus with 100% of precincts counted,” a Reuters breaking news report states. 

CNN adds that Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count.”

The Democratic candidates have until 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on Friday to file a request for a recanvass or a recount. If there are no challenges by that time, CNN plans to report a winner.
“That’s fantastic news,” Buttigieg said during a CNN town hall on Thursday. “First of all, I want to say, Sen. Sanders clearly had a great night too and I congratulate him and his supporters.”

Expert maintain errors remain, putting these results in question.

Daniel Nichanian, a local elections and voting rights expert with a PhD in political science has a very detailed thread on Twitter explaining the flaws he has uncovered.

Monday afternoon DNC chair Tom Perez called for an immediate recanvass.

Developing – more to come.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

