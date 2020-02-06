ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Maintains Narrow Lead in Iowa With 100% of Precincts Reporting
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has maintained his first place lead with 100% of Iowa precincts reporting, according to NBC News and Reuters. But the Associated Press earlier Thursday night said it was unable to determine a winner after a New York Times report finding results “riddled” with errors.
“Iowa Democratic Party says Pete Buttigieg narrowly defeats Bernie Sanders in Iowa caucus with 100% of precincts counted,” a Reuters breaking news report states.
CNN adds that Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count.”
Expert maintain errors remain, putting these results in question.
Daniel Nichanian, a local elections and voting rights expert with a PhD in political science has a very detailed thread on Twitter explaining the flaws he has uncovered.
🚨CAUTION 🚨 Some glaring mistakes that have been widely reported for more than 24 hours were NOT fixed.
1) Des Moines-14 is still glaringly incorrect. Sanders should be netting 0.2798 SDE here. https://t.co/nXTEGywpYE
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
Monday afternoon DNC chair Tom Perez called for an immediate recanvass.
Developing – more to come.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
